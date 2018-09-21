Sign in
World of Outlaws / Breaking news

Greg Hodnett killed in sprint car crash

Greg Hodnett killed in sprint car crash
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Sep 21, 2018, 4:48 AM

World of Outlaws race winner Greg Hodnett has passed away following a crash at BAPS Motor Speedway.

The 49-year-old was fatally injured while competing at the Pennsylvania track on Thursday night.

Hodnett's death follows Jason Johnson's tragic passing earlier in the year.

Hodnett was a 20-time World of Outlaws race winner, and won the opening night at this year's Knoxville Nationals.

“To me, Greg represented the true gentleman competitor in the pit area,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter.

A statement on Hodnett's website read: "Please keep Sherry, the entire Hodnett family, and the Heffner racing team in your thoughts and prayers. Greg was a professional in every sense of the word, and will be desperately missed!"

 
 
 

2016 Knoxville Nationals winner Jason Johnson killed in WoO crash

2016 Knoxville Nationals winner Jason Johnson killed in WoO crash
