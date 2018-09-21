Greg Hodnett killed in sprint car crash

The 49-year-old was fatally injured while competing at the Pennsylvania track on Thursday night.

Hodnett's death follows Jason Johnson's tragic passing earlier in the year.

Hodnett was a 20-time World of Outlaws race winner, and won the opening night at this year's Knoxville Nationals.

“To me, Greg represented the true gentleman competitor in the pit area,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter.

A statement on Hodnett's website read: "Please keep Sherry, the entire Hodnett family, and the Heffner racing team in your thoughts and prayers. Greg was a professional in every sense of the word, and will be desperately missed!"