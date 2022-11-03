Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Ferrari's new Le Mans contender is a statement of philosophy Next / Vandoorne, Gunther to drive Peugeot hypercar in Bahrain test
WEC / Ferrari Hypercar unveil Opinion

Why Ferrari's long-awaited prototype return is a milestone moment

OPINION: Ferrari’s return to the top of sportscar racing has been a long time coming. So seeing the 499P in the metal is a milestone moment for enthusiasts, as our long-standing sportscar correspondent explains

Gary Watkins
By:
Listen to this article

Sometimes I feel I’ve spent my whole professional career waiting. It seems to be an occupational hazard for the sportscar journalist. I waited nearly 20 years for the return of world championship sportscar racing and 15 for Porsche to try to add to its tally of overall Le Mans 24 Hours wins. But the wait for Ferrari to come back to the top of the sportscar tree was so long that I don’t even count it.

I reported on what I call the original world championship, which in its final iteration was known as the Sportscar World Championship in the early 1990s, and was there at Le Mans in the 1990s when Porsche notched up its 14th, 15th and 16th victories in the Big One. So the arrival of the new World Endurance Championship in 2012 and Porsche’s return with the 919 Hybrid in 2014 were magic moments for me. I was there – waiting – for all the years we didn’t have a world series or a Porsche in the top class at Le Mans. 

But Ferrari’s absence had been so long that it was outside my frame of reference. I was only seven when Arturo Merzario and Carlos Pace finished a distant second at the French enduro in 1973 with the 312 PB, so motor racing was at least a couple of years away from entering my consciousness.

More to the point, I wasn’t even born when the Prancing Horse claimed the most recent of its nine overall victories at the French enduro in 1965. So by the time I pitched up as a fresh-faced young journo in the sportscar paddock in 1990, Ferrari’s exploits at the front of the Le Mans grid were pretty much a distant memory. Or in my case, not a memory at all. 

For virtually all my 30-plus years in the sportscar paddock it appeared that it would remain that way, even though Ferrari did tippy-toe around the fringes of premier league sportscar racing in that time. 

There was the Ferrari F40LM at the back end of the 1980s that was given a new lease of life by the GT racing revival that followed in the 1990s. There was even an upgraded version of the car, the F40 GT Evoluzione, developed with private money. We also had the glorious – in looks and sound – 333 SP prototype from 1995.

It was designed as a customer car for IMSA’s World Sports Car class that had come on stream the previous year, and there was initially opposition from the factory to those customers intent on taking the car to Le Mans. Anyone who heard the scream of that four-litre V12 in France will no doubt have rejoiced that it relented.

The Ferrari 333 SP was never a real contender for victory at Le Mans

The Ferrari 333 SP was never a real contender for victory at Le Mans

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images

The Ferrari 333 SP kept coming back to the Circuit de la Sarthe – at least one was present every year from 1995 to 1999 – but it was never truly a contender. It was, after all, always in the hands of privateer entrants. 

Then there was the F50 GT project that followed quickly after the arrival of the 333 SP. The car was conceived to go up against the McLaren F1 GTR – an outright Le Mans winner, of course – in the BPR Global Endurance GT Series. 

The problem for this GT1 machine was the cars that started turning up as it was being developed. The Porsche 911 GT1 parts-bin special moved the goal posts in 1996 and then the Mercedes CLK-GTR picked them up and ran away with them when the BPR series effectively became the FIA GT Championship in 1997. Ferrari didn’t have much choice but to give up on the project. 

The idea that Ferrari would be back at the pinnacle of sportscar racing after a 50-year hiatus never really sunk in, even when we saw the first photos of the car testing at Fiorano back in the summer. But finally it’s real for me

There was also a whiff of a Ferrari LMP1 factory programme just as the new-look WEC was getting going. Big Ferrari boss Luca di Montezemolo made some positive comments and then his sportscar subaltern Antonello Coletta admitted that there was some kind of evaluation going on. How far it got, I cannot tell you, but as we all know there was never a Ferrari LMP1 car.  

It is against that backdrop in my time on the sportscar beat that I had to interpret Ferrari’s involvement in a process to create a new class to replace LMP1, a process that got going early in 2018. Ferrari was most definitely an active participant, but I wasn’t sure how serious it was about biting the bullet and going for ultimate Le Mans glory once again. 

So that day in February last year when Ferrari announced its long-awaited return was a big one for me. But the idea that Ferrari would be back at the pinnacle of sportscar racing after a 50-year hiatus never really sunk in, even when we saw the first photos of the car testing at Fiorano back in the summer. But finally it’s real for me. I’ve seen the car we now know as the 499P and walked around it, though I resisted the temptation to lay my grubby hands upon it. 

Read Also:

Through the years of the rule-making machinations I had a ‘believe it when I see it’ opinion on a Ferrari return. Grainy spy shots of a car running in camouflage are one thing, seeing the car in the flesh is quite another. And I can tell you that I like what I see. Roll on the Sebring 1000 Miles in March.

Expectations are considerable for the new Ferrari 499P LMH that will contest the WEC in 2023

Expectations are considerable for the new Ferrari 499P LMH that will contest the WEC in 2023

Photo by: Ferrari

shares
comments
How Ferrari's new Le Mans contender is a statement of philosophy
Previous article

How Ferrari's new Le Mans contender is a statement of philosophy
Next article

Vandoorne, Gunther to drive Peugeot hypercar in Bahrain test

Vandoorne, Gunther to drive Peugeot hypercar in Bahrain test
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Jarvis won't defend IMSA crown in 2023
IMSA

Jarvis won't defend IMSA crown in 2023

How Ferrari's new Le Mans contender is a statement of philosophy Ferrari Hypercar unveil
Video Inside
WEC

How Ferrari's new Le Mans contender is a statement of philosophy

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Piero Ferrari, Binotto lead tributes to legendary F1 engineer Forghieri
Formula 1

Piero Ferrari, Binotto lead tributes to legendary F1 engineer Forghieri

Ferrari’s rivals don’t think Mexico slump was true reflection of F1 form
Formula 1

Ferrari’s rivals don’t think Mexico slump was true reflection of F1 form

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime
Formula 1

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

Latest news

Ross Chastain has “no plans” to repeat NASCAR wall-ride in Phoenix title decider
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain has “no plans” to repeat NASCAR wall-ride in Phoenix title decider

Viral internet sensation Ross Chastain says he plans no repeat of his wild Martinsville NASCAR Cup Series wall-ride move because “I don’t care to ever do that again”.

F1 reports increase in quarterly revenue as COVID recovery complete
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reports increase in quarterly revenue as COVID recovery complete

Formula 1’s financial performance continued to show an improvement in the third quarter of 2022 relative to the previous year as the effects of COVID-19 melted away.

Lappi favourite to land 2023 Hyundai WRC drive
WRC WRC

Lappi favourite to land 2023 Hyundai WRC drive

Esapekka Lappi appears set to join Hyundai’s World Rally Championship squad as a replacement for Ott Tanak for 2023.

Alpine: F1 2022 engine performance gain worth reliability risks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: F1 2022 engine performance gain worth reliability risks

Alpine Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer is confident that Renault made the right choice in pushing for power unit performance in 2022, even if reliability was compromised.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.