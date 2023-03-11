Subscribe
WEC / Sebring Prologue Testing report

WEC Prologue: Toyota heads Cadillac in opening Sebring session

Toyota blocked out the top two positions in the times by a second in the opening session of the World Endurance Championship Prologue at Sebring.

Gary Watkins
By:
WEC Prologue: Toyota heads Cadillac in opening Sebring session
Listen to this article

Jose Maria Lopez ended up quickest in the first of the four sessions over the two days of the official WEC pre-season test on Saturday, which precedes next Friday’s Sebring 1000 Miles series-opener.

The Argentinian posted a 1m48.208s in the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID to edge out team-mate Ryo Hirakawa, who ended up just under nine hundredths behind on 1m48.293s in the sister car.

Cadillac took third in the classification courtesy of a 1m49.253s from Richard Westbrook aboard the manufacturer’s solo entry in the Hypercar class run by Chip Ganassi Racing.

Porsche and Ferrari were evenly matched in fourth and fifth positions.

Frederic Makowiecki’s 1m49.650s in the best of the Penske-run Porsche 963s was less than a tenth up on Alessando Pier Guidi’s 1m49.724s in the #51 Ferrari 499P run by AF Corse.

Ferrari 499P LMH

Ferrari 499P LMH

Photo by: Ferrari

The second cars from Porsche and Ferrari filled out sixth and seventh positions, Andre Lotterer’s 1m49.869s edging out the 1m50.182s from Antonio Fuoco, who was the last of the Hypercar entries to get within two seconds of Lopez’s best.

The two Peugeot 9X8s took eighth and ninth positions on their first experience of the bumpy Sebring International Raceway.

Mikkel Jensen set the best time for Peugeot, a 1m50.700s, which was half a second up on the 1m51.261s Gustavo Menezes managed in the second 9X8.

Olivier Pla ended up 10th for Glickenhaus in the team’s first run in anger since last July’s Monza round of the 2022 WEC.

His 1m52.247s aboard the #708 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 was less than two tenths up on Tom Dillmann’s 1m52.410s in the Vanwall-Gibson Vandervell 680.

Toyota also completed the most laps over the course of the session.

Its two GR010s registered 134 laps between them, which compared with 123 for Porsche, 121 for Peugeot and 109 for Ferrari. The lone Cadillac managed 44 laps over the three hours.

United tops LMP2

United Autosports just edged out WRT at the top of the LMP2 order. Phil Hanson was quickest on a 1m51.722s in the #22 ORECA-Gibson 07, just three hundredths up on Robert Kubica’s 1m51.752s for WRT.

Yifei Ye was less than half a second down for Jota on 1m52.188s in the additional P2 ORECA the British team is fielding in the first two rounds of the WEC while it awaits its Porsche 963.

Michelle Gatting ended up fastest in GTE Am as the Iron Lynx squad took the top two positions with its pair of new Porsche 911 RSRs.

A 1m59.913s from Gatting in the Iron Dames entry was two hundredths up on Alessio Picariello’s 1m59.935s in the sister car.

Third fastest was the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo driven by factory driver Davide Rigon, who was only two thousandths behind.

The second session of the opening day of the Prologue begins at 13:30 local time.

Pos  Drivers   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
7 Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
José María López		 Toyota 1'48.208   70
8 Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa		 Toyota 1'48.293 0.085 64
2 Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
R.Westbrook		 Cadillac 1'49.253 1.045 44
5 Dane Cameron
M.Christensen
F.Makowiecki		 Porsche 1'49.650 1.442 69
51 A.P.Guidi
James Calado
A.Giovinazzi		 Ferrari 1'49.724 1.516 61
6 Kévin Estre
André Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 1'49.869 1.661 54
50 Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen		 Ferrari 1'50.182 1.974 48
93 Paul Di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Éric Vergne		 Peugeot 1'50.700 2.492 59
94 Loïc Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller		 Peugeot 1'51.261 3.053 62
10  22 Frederick Lubin
Phil Hanson
F.Albuquerque		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.722 3.514 75
11  41 Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Delétraz		 ORECA/Gibson 1'51.752 3.544 78
12  48 David Beckmann
Yifei Ye
Will Stevens		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.188 3.980 58
13  708 Romain Dumas
Ryan Briscoe
Olivier Pla		 Glickenhaus/Pipo 1'52.247 4.039 45
14  63 Doriane Pin
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.260 4.052 69
15  31 Sean Gelael
F.Habsburg
Robin Frijns		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.283 4.075 77
16  9 Filip-Ioan Ugran
Bent Viscaal
A.Caldarelli		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.284 4.076 71
17  4 Tom Dillmann
E.Guerrieri
J.Villeneuve		 Vanwall/Gibson 1'52.410 4.202 33
18  10 Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.478 4.270 67
19  23 Josh Pierson
Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.740 4.532 55
20  28 David H.Hansson
P.Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen		 ORECA/Gibson 1'52.970 4.762 63
21  36 M.Vaxivière
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi		 ORECA/Gibson 1'53.158 4.950 59
22  35 André Negrão
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell		 ORECA/Gibson 1'53.209 5.001 33
23  34 J.Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa		 ORECA/Gibson 1'53.880 5.672 67
24  85 Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey		 Porsche 1'59.913 11.705 63
25  60 C.Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
A.Picariello		 Porsche 1'59.935 11.727 70
26  54 Thomas Flohr
F.Castellacci
Davide Rigon		 Ferrari 1'59.937 11.729 47
27  33 Ben Keating
Nicolás Varrone
Nicky Catsburg		 Chevrolet 2'00.162 11.954 64
28  77 Christian Ried
M.O.Pedersen
Julien Andlauer		 Porsche 2'00.189 11.981 75
29  83 L.P.-Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera		 Ferrari 2'00.268 12.060 64
30  56 PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
Matteo Cairoli		 Porsche 2'00.399 12.191 62
31  88 Ryan Hardwick
Z.Robichon
Harry Tincknell		 Porsche 2'00.473 12.265 62
32  21 S.Costantini
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw		 Ferrari 2'00.663 12.455 54
33  57 Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 2'00.744 12.536 70
34  86 Mike Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Ben Barker		 Porsche 2'00.920 12.712 68
35  98 Paul Dalla Lana
Axcil Jefferies
Nicki Thiim
Thomas Merrill		 Aston Martin 2'01.126 12.918 61
36  25 Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood		 Aston Martin 2'01.513 13.305 48
37  777 Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii		 Aston Martin 2'01.527 13.319 54
