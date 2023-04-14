WEC Portimao: Kobayashi heads another Toyota 1-2 in FP2

Listen to this article

After Sebastien Buemi had led the way in first practice aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID, Kobayashi took up the early running aboard the #7 machine with a 1m32.155s.

The laptime set on his sixth tour remained unbeaten in the remainder of the 90-minute session.

Hirakawa lapped 0.959s shy in the #8 machine to go second quickest on a 1m33.114s, while the best non-Toyota was 1.146s in arrears.

Miguel Molina set a 1m33.301s aboard the Sebring pole-winning #50 Ferrari 499P, which spun later in the hands of Antonio Fuoco at Turn 13.

The effort moved him ahead of stablemate Alessandro Pier Guidi aboard the #51 machine. James Calado later improved its best time, without gaining a position on the leaderboard.

After losing time early in the session to an oil leak, Nico Muller posted the fifth-fastest time in the #94 Peugeot 9X8, 1.674s slower than Kobayashi’s best.

Dane Cameron’s Porsche 963 LMDh split the two Peugeots in sixth, the American’s #5 machine slotting ahead of Paul di Resta.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

A late improvement from Alex Lynn moved the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh ahead of the solo Glickenhaus-Pipo 007, Lynn posting a 1m34.103s in the dying moments of the session to usurp Romain Dumas by 0.039s.

The second Porsche of Kevin Estre was tenth, 0.28s down on its sister car, while Vanwall brought up the rear of the Hypercar field.

The Gibson-powered Vandervell 680 LMH in Tom Dillmann’s hands was slower than the two leading LMP2 cars.

Gabriel Aubry claimed the top spot in LMP2 with a 1m34.609s aboard his Vector Sport ORECA-Gibson 07, leading Inter Europol Competition’s Albert Costa by 0.082s.

After setting the early pace, Mirko Bortolotti was third fastest in the #63 Prema ORECA, 0.228s slower than Aubry.

Robin Frijns’ #31 WRT ORECA beat the #23 United Autosports example driven by Oliver Jarvis.

Ferrari swept the top three positions in GTE Am, as Daniel Serra repeated his FP1 form aboard the Kessel Racing 488 GTE Evo.

The Brazilian's 1m41.209s usurped the time set by Lilou Wadoux’s #83 AF Corse machine by 0.046s.

Davide Rigon completed a strong session for Ferrari by moving his #54 AF entry ahead of Ben Barker’s GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19.

