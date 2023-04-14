Subscribe
WEC Portimao: Kobayashi heads another Toyota 1-2 in FP2

Kamui Kobayashi continued Toyota’s strong form at the Algarve International Circuit after topping second practice for this weekend's World Endurance Championship round ahead of team-mate Ryo Hirakawa.

James Newbold
By:
After Sebastien Buemi had led the way in first practice aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID, Kobayashi took up the early running aboard the #7 machine with a 1m32.155s.

The laptime set on his sixth tour remained unbeaten in the remainder of the 90-minute session.

Hirakawa lapped 0.959s shy in the #8 machine to go second quickest on a 1m33.114s, while the best non-Toyota was 1.146s in arrears.

Miguel Molina set a 1m33.301s aboard the Sebring pole-winning #50 Ferrari 499P, which spun later in the hands of Antonio Fuoco at Turn 13.

The effort moved him ahead of stablemate Alessandro Pier Guidi aboard the #51 machine. James Calado later improved its best time, without gaining a position on the leaderboard.

After losing time early in the session to an oil leak, Nico Muller posted the fifth-fastest time in the #94 Peugeot 9X8, 1.674s slower than Kobayashi’s best.

Dane Cameron’s Porsche 963 LMDh split the two Peugeots in sixth, the American’s #5 machine slotting ahead of Paul di Resta.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

A late improvement from Alex Lynn moved the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh ahead of the solo Glickenhaus-Pipo 007, Lynn posting a 1m34.103s in the dying moments of the session to usurp Romain Dumas by 0.039s.

The second Porsche of Kevin Estre was tenth, 0.28s down on its sister car, while Vanwall brought up the rear of the Hypercar field.

The Gibson-powered Vandervell 680 LMH in Tom Dillmann’s hands was slower than the two leading LMP2 cars.

Gabriel Aubry claimed the top spot in LMP2 with a 1m34.609s aboard his Vector Sport ORECA-Gibson 07, leading Inter Europol Competition’s Albert Costa by 0.082s.

After setting the early pace, Mirko Bortolotti was third fastest in the #63 Prema ORECA, 0.228s slower than Aubry.

Robin Frijns’ #31 WRT ORECA beat the #23 United Autosports example driven by Oliver Jarvis. 

Ferrari swept the top three positions in GTE Am, as Daniel Serra repeated his FP1 form aboard the Kessel Racing 488 GTE Evo.

The Brazilian's 1m41.209s usurped the time set by Lilou Wadoux’s #83 AF Corse machine by 0.046s.

Davide Rigon completed a strong session for Ferrari by moving his #54 AF entry ahead of Ben Barker’s GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19.

Full WEC Portimao FP2 results:

Cla Drivers Car Class Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'32.155    
2 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'33.114 0.959 0.959
3 Italy Antonio Fuoco
Spain Miguel Molina
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 1'33.301 1.146 0.187
4 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 1'33.431 1.276 0.130
5 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'33.829 1.674 0.398
6 United States Dane Cameron
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'34.076 1.921 0.247
7 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'34.101 1.946 0.025
8 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 1'34.103 1.948 0.002
9 France Romain Dumas
Australia Ryan Briscoe
France Olivier Pla 		Glickenhaus 007 HYPERCAR 1'34.142 1.987 0.039
10 France Kevin Estre
Germany Andre Lotterer
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'34.356 2.201 0.214
11 Ireland Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
France Gabriel Aubry 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'34.609 2.454 0.253
12 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Spain Albert Costa 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'34.691 2.536 0.082
13 France Tom Dillmann
Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
Canada Jacques Villeneuve 		Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 1'34.745 2.590 0.054
14 France Doriane Pin
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'34.837 2.682 0.092
15 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Netherlands Robin Frijns 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.039 2.884 0.202
16 United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.149 2.994 0.110
17 Filip Ugran
United States Juan Manuel Correa
Netherlands Bent Viscaal 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.199 3.044 0.050
18 Portugal Rui Andrade
Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.200 3.045 0.001
19 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Denmark Oliver Rasmussen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.450 3.295 0.250
20 France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.701 3.546 0.251
21 Germany David Beckmann
China Ye Yifei
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'36.018 3.863 0.317
22 Frederick Lubin
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'36.098 3.943 0.080
23 Brazil Andre Negrao
Mexico Memo Rojas
United Kingdom Olli Caldwell 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'36.776 4.621 0.678
24 Japan Takeshi Kimura
United States Scott Huffaker
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.209 9.054 4.433
25 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
France Lilou Wadoux
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.255 9.100 0.046
26 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.319 9.164 0.064
27 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'41.523 9.368 0.204
28 United States Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 1'41.635 9.480 0.112
29 Diego Alessi
France Simon Mann
Ulysse De		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.694 9.539 0.059
30 Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Switzerland Rahel Frey 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'41.710 9.555 0.016
31 Miguel Pedro
Guilherme Moura
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'41.998 9.843 0.288
32 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'42.018 9.863 0.020
33 United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'42.065 9.910 0.047
34 United Kingdom Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'42.149 9.994 0.084
35 Germany Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
France Julien Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'42.229 10.074 0.080
36 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Japan Tomonobu Fujii 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'42.314 10.159 0.085
37 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'42.673 10.518 0.359
