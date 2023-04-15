WEC Portimao: Hartley secures Toyota's practice sweep in FP3
Toyota continued to set the pace in third practice for the World Endurance Championship round at Portimao, although the two GR010 HYBRIDs were split by the lead Ferrari.
Brendon Hartley ensured a practice clean sweep for Toyota with a 1m31.795s lap of the Algarve International Circuit aboard the #8 machine, but was only 0.189s clear of James Calado in the #51 Ferrari 499P LMH.
The Briton’s 1m31.984s had briefly put his AF Corse-run entry 0.053s ahead of Hartley, before the three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner responded to reinstate his advantage.
Kamui Kobayashi was 0.278s slower than Hartley in the sister #7 Toyota, but over half a second clear of the #94 Peugeot 9X8 LMH which managed a best time of 1m32.738s in Nico Muller’s hands.
The #94 machine was later embroiled in an incident at the Turn 5 hairpin when Gustavo Menezes dived inside Memo Rojas’s Signatech-run Alpine ORECA-Gibson 07 and tapped the Mexican into a spin.
Rojas suffered a left-rear puncture, which left him stranded on track and caused a red flag that was only lifted with 11 minutes remaining in the 60-minute session. Menezes was placed under investigation.
Shortly before the stoppage, Richard Westbrook had moved the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh up to fifth with a 1m32.818s that demoted Tom Dillmann’s Vanwall Vandervell 680 LMH.
The #51 Ferrari of Antonio Fuoco languished 0.996s behind Calado in seventh, but slotted in ahead of the two Penske Porsche Motorsport 963 LMDhs.
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
A late effort following the red flag by Laurens Vanthoor lifted his #6 entry ahead of team-mate Fred Makowiecki.
Mikkel Jensen completed the top 10 aboard the #93 Peugeot as Romain Dumas in the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 rounded out the Hypercar field, 2.105s in arrears.
In LMP2, Gabriel Aubry once again headed the times in the Vector Sport ORECA, the FP2 pace-setter usurping the two WRT entries that had previously occupied the top two positions.
His 1m34.265s lap was just 0.002s faster than Louis Deletraz’s #41 WRT entry, with Robin Frijns aboard the #31 car 0.232s behind in third.
Ahead of its final scheduled LMP2 outing before moving into the Hypercar class from Spa, Ye Yifei put the #48 Jota ORECA fourth while #22 United Autosports driver Phil Hanson pipped Mirko Bortolotti’s #63 Prema entry to fifth by 0.003s.
Meanwhile, Ferrari continued to lead the way in GTE Am as Davide Rigon put the #54 AF Corse 488 EVO GTE at the head of the pile on a 1m40.426s.
His closest challenger was stablemate Alessio Rovera in the #83 machine, which trailed by 0.364s.
Michelle Gatting was third-fastest in the best of the Porsches, the Dane whisking her Iron Dames 911 RSR-19 around 0.473s slower.
Full WEC Portimao FP3 results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'31.795
|2
|51
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'31.984
|0.189
|3
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'32.073
|0.278
|4
|94
| Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'32.738
|0.943
|5
|2
| Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|1'32.818
|1.023
|6
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Jacques Villeneuve
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|1'32.922
|1.127
|7
|50
| Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'32.980
|1.185
|8
|6
| Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'33.222
|1.427
|9
|5
| Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'33.467
|1.672
|10
|93
| Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'33.709
|1.914
|11
|708
| Romain Dumas
Ryan Briscoe
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007
|HYPERCAR
|1'33.900
|2.105
|12
|10
| Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'34.265
|2.470
|13
|41
| Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'34.267
|2.472
|14
|31
| Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
Robin Frijns
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'34.497
|2.702
|15
|48
| David Beckmann
Ye Yifei
Antonio Felix da Costa
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'34.509
|2.714
|16
|22
|Frederick Lubin
Philip Hanson
Ben Hanley
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'34.535
|2.740
|17
|63
| Doriane Pin
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'34.538
|2.743
|18
|23
| Josh Pierson
Giedo van der Garde
Oliver Jarvis
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'34.640
|2.845
|19
|9
|Filip Ugran
Juan Manuel Correa
Bent Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'34.671
|2.876
|20
|35
| Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'35.308
|3.513
|21
|36
| Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'35.445
|3.650
|22
|28
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Pietro Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'35.449
|3.654
|23
|34
| Jakub Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'35.874
|4.079
|24
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'40.426
|8.631
|25
|83
| Luis Perez Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'40.790
|8.995
|26
|85
| Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'40.899
|9.104
|27
|60
| Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'40.936
|9.141
|28
|57
| Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'40.948
|9.153
|29
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.094
|9.299
|30
|25
| Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.449
|9.654
|31
|56
|Miguel Pedro
Guilherme Moura
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.502
|9.707
|32
|88
| Ryan Hardwick
Zacharie Robichon
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.665
|9.870
|33
|21
|Diego Alessi
Simon Mann
Ulysse De
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.711
|9.916
|34
|33
| Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Nick Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.751
|9.956
|35
|777
| Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.752
|9.957
|36
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Axcil Jefferies
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.789
|9.994
|37
|77
| Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'41.791
|9.996
