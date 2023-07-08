Subscribe
WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice

Peugeot headed Ferrari in final practice for the World Endurance Championship's Monza round as Jean-Eric Vergne's early effort put the French manufacturer atop the timesheets.

James Newbold
By:
#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

One year on from the Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar's competition debut at the Italian track, Vergne set the early pace in the hour-long session before he was usurped by Antonio Fuoco's Ferrari, the Italian posting a 1m35.923s in his 499P LMH.

But Vergne then responded with the fastest time of the weekend to date aboard the #93 Peugeot, setting a 1m35.878s that proved 0.045s faster than Fuoco and was not surpassed for the remainder of the session.

Gustavo Menezes completed a strong morning's work for Peugeot by logging the third-fastest time in the #94 9X8 ahead of Alessandro Pier Guidi's #51 Ferrari, the same chassis that won the Le Mans 24 Hours last month.

Alex Lynn was fifth-fastest aboard the Ganassi-run Cadillac V-Series.R, the leading LMDh car 0.571s down on Vergne's effort.

His 1m36.449s lap put him ahead of the two privateer Porsche 963 LMDhs that overshadowed the Penske-run works cars. Ye Yifei was sixth quickest for Jota, while Harry Tincknell slotted into seventh aboard the brand-new Proton example that had only completed a shakedown prior to arriving at Monza.

The best of the Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMHs was eighth courtesy of a 1m37.402s from Kamui Kobayashi, just shading the leading works Porsche with Michael Christensen at the wheel of the #5 963.

Last year's pole-winner, the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007, completed the top 10 with a 1m37.636s from Olivier Pla to move ahead of the points-leading #8 Toyota.

Ryo Hirakawa set the best time aboard the car that finished second at Le Mans, which ended up 1.925s off the pace as teams completed their final long runs before attention turns to qualifying for tomorrow's six-hour race.

The 13-car Hypercar pack was completed by the Vanwall Vandervell 680 of Esteban Guerrieri and the second works Porsche driven by Kevin Estre.

WRT's stranglehold on the LMP2 pack was broken as Jota Sport's Pietro Fittipaldi clocked the fastest time aboard his #28 ORECA-Gibson 07.

The Brazilian's 1m39.621s effort was 0.260s quicker than Gabriel Aubry's Vector Sport ORECA as Charles Milesi (Signatech Alpine) pushed the #41 WRT ORECA that had topped FP1 and FP2 down to fourth.

Robert Kubica set the car's best time, 0.418s off the pace.

Porsche locked out the top four in the GTE Am times, headed by Italian Matteo Cairoli aboard the #56 Project 1 911 RSR-19.

Cairoli beat the #77 Dempsey Proton machine of Julien Andlauer by 0.236s with a benchmark effort of 1m46.762s, as Alessio Picariello (#60 Iron Lynx) and Riccardo Pera (#86 GR Racing) underlined the German marque's prowess.

Factory driver Davide Rigon was the best-non Porsche aboard the #54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 Evo in fifth.

Cla Drivers Car Class Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 10 1'35.878  
2 Italy Antonio Fuoco
Spain Miguel Molina
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 35 1'35.923 0.045
3 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 31 1'36.105 0.227
4 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 33 1'36.194 0.316
5 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 23 1'36.449 0.571
6 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
China Ye Yifei 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 30 1'36.515 0.637
7 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Switzerland Neel Jani 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 HYPERCAR 29 1'36.967 1.089
8 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 30 1'37.402 1.524
9 United States Dane Cameron
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 27 1'37.439 1.561
10 France Romain Dumas
France Olivier Pla
France Nathanael Berthon 		Glickenhaus 007 HYPERCAR 32 1'37.636 1.758
11 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 33 1'37.803 1.925
12 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
France Tristan Vautier
JP De 		Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 29 1'37.877 1.999
13 France Kevin Estre
Germany Andre Lotterer
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 25 1'38.076 2.198
14 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Denmark Oliver Rasmussen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 29 1'39.621 3.743
15 Ireland Ryan Cullen
Liechtenstein Matthias Kaiser
France Gabriel Aubry 		Oreca 07 LMP2 32 1'39.881 4.003
16 France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 29 1'39.896 4.018
17 Portugal Rui Andrade
Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz 		Oreca 07 LMP2 28 1'40.039 4.161
18 Brazil Andre Negrao
Mexico Memo Rojas
United Kingdom Olli Caldwell 		Oreca 07 LMP2 33 1'40.197 4.319
19 United Kingdom Frederick Lubin
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 32 1'40.197 4.319
20 United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 		Oreca 07 LMP2 30 1'40.260 4.382
21 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Spain Albert Costa 		Oreca 07 LMP2 30 1'40.298 4.420
22 Romania Filip Ugran
Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Andrea Caldarelli 		Oreca 07 LMP2 29 1'40.423 4.545
23 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Netherlands Robin Frijns 		Oreca 07 LMP2 14 1'40.426 4.548
24 France Doriane Pin
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat 		Oreca 07 LMP2 27 1'40.624 4.746
25 Guilherme Oliveira
Efrin Castro
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 29 1'46.762 10.884
26 Germany Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
France Julien Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 27 1'46.998 11.120
27 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 28 1'47.097 11.219
28 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 30 1'47.266 11.388
29 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 30 1'47.354 11.476
30 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
France Lilou Wadoux
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 29 1'47.403 11.525
31 Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Switzerland Rahel Frey 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 29 1'47.497 11.619
32 Japan Takeshi Kimura
United States Scott Huffaker
Japan Kei Cozzolino 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 30 1'47.591 11.713
33 United Kingdom Ahmad Al Harthy
United States Michael Dinan
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 29 1'48.009 12.131
34 United States Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 30 1'48.035 12.157
35 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
United Kingdom Casper Stevenson
Japan Tomonobu Fujii 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 30 1'48.044 12.166
36 France Julien Piguet
France Simon Mann
Belgium Ulysse De Pauw 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 29 1'48.261 12.383
