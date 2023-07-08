WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice
Peugeot headed Ferrari in final practice for the World Endurance Championship's Monza round as Jean-Eric Vergne's early effort put the French manufacturer atop the timesheets.
One year on from the Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar's competition debut at the Italian track, Vergne set the early pace in the hour-long session before he was usurped by Antonio Fuoco's Ferrari, the Italian posting a 1m35.923s in his 499P LMH.
But Vergne then responded with the fastest time of the weekend to date aboard the #93 Peugeot, setting a 1m35.878s that proved 0.045s faster than Fuoco and was not surpassed for the remainder of the session.
Gustavo Menezes completed a strong morning's work for Peugeot by logging the third-fastest time in the #94 9X8 ahead of Alessandro Pier Guidi's #51 Ferrari, the same chassis that won the Le Mans 24 Hours last month.
Alex Lynn was fifth-fastest aboard the Ganassi-run Cadillac V-Series.R, the leading LMDh car 0.571s down on Vergne's effort.
His 1m36.449s lap put him ahead of the two privateer Porsche 963 LMDhs that overshadowed the Penske-run works cars. Ye Yifei was sixth quickest for Jota, while Harry Tincknell slotted into seventh aboard the brand-new Proton example that had only completed a shakedown prior to arriving at Monza.
The best of the Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMHs was eighth courtesy of a 1m37.402s from Kamui Kobayashi, just shading the leading works Porsche with Michael Christensen at the wheel of the #5 963.
Last year's pole-winner, the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007, completed the top 10 with a 1m37.636s from Olivier Pla to move ahead of the points-leading #8 Toyota.
Ryo Hirakawa set the best time aboard the car that finished second at Le Mans, which ended up 1.925s off the pace as teams completed their final long runs before attention turns to qualifying for tomorrow's six-hour race.
The 13-car Hypercar pack was completed by the Vanwall Vandervell 680 of Esteban Guerrieri and the second works Porsche driven by Kevin Estre.
WRT's stranglehold on the LMP2 pack was broken as Jota Sport's Pietro Fittipaldi clocked the fastest time aboard his #28 ORECA-Gibson 07.
The Brazilian's 1m39.621s effort was 0.260s quicker than Gabriel Aubry's Vector Sport ORECA as Charles Milesi (Signatech Alpine) pushed the #41 WRT ORECA that had topped FP1 and FP2 down to fourth.
Robert Kubica set the car's best time, 0.418s off the pace.
Porsche locked out the top four in the GTE Am times, headed by Italian Matteo Cairoli aboard the #56 Project 1 911 RSR-19.
Cairoli beat the #77 Dempsey Proton machine of Julien Andlauer by 0.236s with a benchmark effort of 1m46.762s, as Alessio Picariello (#60 Iron Lynx) and Riccardo Pera (#86 GR Racing) underlined the German marque's prowess.
Factory driver Davide Rigon was the best-non Porsche aboard the #54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 Evo in fifth.
|Cla
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|10
|1'35.878
|2
| Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|35
|1'35.923
|0.045
|3
| Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|31
|1'36.105
|0.227
|4
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|33
|1'36.194
|0.316
|5
| Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|23
|1'36.449
|0.571
|6
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|30
|1'36.515
|0.637
|7
| Gianmaria Bruni
Harry Tincknell
Neel Jani
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|HYPERCAR
|29
|1'36.967
|1.089
|8
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|30
|1'37.402
|1.524
|9
| Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|27
|1'37.439
|1.561
|10
| Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
Nathanael Berthon
|Glickenhaus 007
|HYPERCAR
|32
|1'37.636
|1.758
|11
| Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|33
|1'37.803
|1.925
|12
| Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
JP De
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|29
|1'37.877
|1.999
|13
| Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|25
|1'38.076
|2.198
|14
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Pietro Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|29
|1'39.621
|3.743
|15
| Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|32
|1'39.881
|4.003
|16
| Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|29
|1'39.896
|4.018
|17
| Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|28
|1'40.039
|4.161
|18
| Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|33
|1'40.197
|4.319
|19
| Frederick Lubin
Philip Hanson
Ben Hanley
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|32
|1'40.197
|4.319
|20
| Josh Pierson
Giedo van der Garde
Oliver Jarvis
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|30
|1'40.260
|4.382
|21
| Jakub Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|30
|1'40.298
|4.420
|22
| Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
Andrea Caldarelli
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|29
|1'40.423
|4.545
|23
| Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
Robin Frijns
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|14
|1'40.426
|4.548
|24
| Doriane Pin
Mathias Beche
Daniil Kvyat
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|27
|1'40.624
|4.746
|25
|Guilherme Oliveira
Efrin Castro
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|29
|1'46.762
|10.884
|26
| Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|27
|1'46.998
|11.120
|27
| Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|28
|1'47.097
|11.219
|28
| Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|30
|1'47.266
|11.388
|29
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|30
|1'47.354
|11.476
|30
| Luis Perez Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|29
|1'47.403
|11.525
|31
| Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|29
|1'47.497
|11.619
|32
| Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|30
|1'47.591
|11.713
|33
| Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|29
|1'48.009
|12.131
|34
| Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Nick Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|30
|1'48.035
|12.157
|35
| Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|30
|1'48.044
|12.166
|36
| Julien Piguet
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|29
|1'48.261
|12.383
Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza
WEC Monza: Kobayashi lands Toyota pole ahead of Ferrari
#8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race
#8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris
McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari's threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari's threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota's WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota's WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
