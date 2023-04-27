WEC Hypercar BoP unchanged for Spa, no tweaks for Le Mans
The World Endurance Championship's Hypercar Balance of Performance will remain unchanged for this weekend’s Spa round and through to the Le Mans 24 Hours in June.
A change before the Spa 6 Hours, round three of the 2023 WEC, was the only opportunity for revision in the first half of the season under a new BoP system introduced for 2023.
The BoP for the first four races up to and including Le Mans was set ahead of the season-opener at Sebring in March, with a shift in the balance between the Le Mans Hypercars and LMDh machinery being the only permissible change after two races.
Rule makers the FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest confirmed that there would be no tweaks to the so-called platform BoP for Spa on Thursday morning ahead of the start of free practice.
The next opportunity for change will be after the double-points Le Mans round on 10/11 June when the platform BoP and the manufacturer BoP can be revised.
This will allow for wholesale changes for all cars from the seven makes represented in Hypercar this season.
The BoP will then be set for the remainder of the season, with a possible platform revision after a further two races in time for the season finale at Bahrain in November.
The latest system is based on simulation rather than lap-time data and has been devised to remove the possibility of sandbagging in order to gain a favourable BoP.
The FIA’s Endurance Committee has also approved a request by Michelin to allow all three specifications of slick tyre available this year to be used at Spa.
Hypercar field will run to the same BoP as Portimao, and through to Le Mans
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Series sporting rules allow Michelin to supply only two specs of tyre to all races with the exception of Le Mans.
But the French supplier applied to bring a third slick compound to Spa in light of uncertainty over the weather conditions during the race weekend.
It also pointed out the teams’ unfamiliarity with using the tyres without pre-heating in the pits, which was banned for the 2023 season.
According to the request, the “availability of the three specifications for all competitors in the Hypercar category allows Michelin to supply the right tyre for each weather condition”.
So far this season the Hypercar field has run on the high-temperature soft and high-temp medium Michelin slicks.
The third tyre is the low-temp soft, which can be used in wet-dry conditions.
Only one specification of wet-weather tyre is allowed.
The tyre allocation for the Spa weekend is unchanged. That means 12 tyres for free practice and 18 tyres for qualifying and the six-hour race.
New WEC procedures to prevent long repairs for sensor failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
Latest news
WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028
WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028 WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept
Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.