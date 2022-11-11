Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Armstrong, Caldwell to test for Alpine as both in contention for 2023 WEC drive Next / Toyota willing to sacrifice Bahrain win to Peugeot to clinch WEC title
WEC / Bahrain Qualifying report

Bahrain WEC: Toyota on pole for title decider, Alpine only fifth

Toyota driver Brendon Hartley claimed pole position for the Bahrain FIA World Endurance Championship finale by nearly a second.

Gary Watkins
By:
Listen to this article

The New Zealander took his second pole of the year after the Le Mans 24 Hours with a 1m46.800s lap aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid to knock Peugeot’s Paul di Resta off the top spot in qualifying by eight tenths.

Di Resta posted a 1m47.610s aboard the #93 Peugeot 9X8 to just shade Mike Conway’s 1m47.738s in the #7 Toyota before Hartley set his time.

The point for pole won by the #8 Toyota moves Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa clear of the Alpine A480 crew at the head of the championship going into Saturday’s Bahrain 8 Hours.

The Toyota drivers and the Alpine trio of Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxivierre and Andre Negrao were tied on 121 points prior to qualifying.

Gustavo Menezes took fourth position in the second of the Peugeots with a 1m48.334s, which was seven tenths down on teammate di Resta’s time.

Vaxiviere brought up the rear of the Hypercar class in the grandfathered LMP1 Alpine with a 1m48.343s despite making a second run on a fresh set of tyres..

Norman Nato grabbed pole in LMP2 right at the end of the 10-minute prototype qualifying session for the Realteam by WRT squad.

The Frenchman improved to a 1m50.330s on a second set of tyres aboard his Oreca 07 to knock Will Stevens off the pole in the championship-leading JOTA Oreca.

Stevens’ 1m50.467s set on his first run stood as the second best time, which was just three hundredths up on Filipe Albuquerque’s 1m50.497s in the #22 United Autosports Oreca.

The Portuguese improved on this second run to a 1m50.445s to go quicker than Stevens, but lost the time to a track limits infraction.

 

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Porsche on pole for GTE Pro's swansong

Porsche driver Gianmaria Bruni took the last ever pole position in GTE Pro. The Italian jumped to the head of class times in the #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19 with a 1m56.143s set on his second flying lap.

That gave him a margin of just under three tenths over Antonio Fuoco, whose 1m56.419s sealed second position for the #52 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

Michael Christensen took third in the #92 Porsche has he sought to take the point for pole position.

The extra point would have closed the gap on championship leaders James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi to just 10 points and meant Christensen and Estre could seal the title with class victory no matter where their Ferrari rivals finished.

Christensen was initially fastest with a 1m56.439s before just losing out to Fuoco.

He pitted for a fresh set of tyres and improved to a 1m56.306s to reclaim second, before the time was deleted for a track limits violation.

Pier Guidi took fourth on 1m56.687s after a spin, while the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R in Nick Tandy’s hands brought up the rear of the five-car class.

Pole position in GTE Am went to Sarah Bovy in the Iron Dames Ferrari. Her 1m59.186s shaded Ben Keating in the TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE by half a second.

The Bahrain 8 Hours begins at 14:00 local time on Saturday.

  • Watch all WEC races, including this weekend's 8 Hours of Bahrain, live on Motorsport.tv

Hypercar and LMP2 qualifying results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'46.800  
2 93 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'47.610 0.810
3 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'47.738 0.938
4 94 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'48.334 1.534
5 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'48.343 1.543
6 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.330 3.530
7 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.467 3.667
8 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.497 3.697
9 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.546 3.746
10 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Switzerland Mathias Beche
United Kingdom Richard Bradley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.619 3.819
11 23 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.661 3.861
12 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Ireland Ryan Cullen
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.766 3.966
13 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.802 4.002
14 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.857 4.057
15 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.110 4.310
16 45 United States Steven Thomas
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.479 4.679
17 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.661 4.861
18 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.821 5.021
19 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'59.503 12.703
View full results

GTE Pro and GTE Am results:

Cla Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'56.143  
2 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'56.419 0.276
3 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'56.439 0.296
4 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'56.472 0.329
5 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 1'57.539 1.396
6 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.186 3.043
7 United States Ben Keating
Portugal Henrique Chaves Jr.
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'59.698 3.555
8 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'59.708 3.565
9 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.030 3.887
10 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'00.489 4.346
11 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.597 4.454
12 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'00.715 4.572
13 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'00.733 4.590
14 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'01.100 4.957
15 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'01.303 5.160
16 PJ Hyett
United States Gunnar Jeannette
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'01.307 5.164
17 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
Belgium Jan Heylen 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'01.361 5.218
18 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'01.730 5.587
View full results
Armstrong, Caldwell to test for Alpine as both in contention for 2023 WEC drive
ELMS champion Ye steps up to Jota Porsche LMDh squad in WEC Bahrain
