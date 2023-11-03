Subscribe
WEC Bahrain
Practice report

WEC Bahrain: Cadillac leads Ferrari in third practice, Toyotas lag behind

Cadillac led the way in final practice for the World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain, while the hitherto dominant Toyota team finished in the lower regions of the top 10.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Alex Lynn set a time of 1m49.512s in the factory #2 Chip Ganassi Cadillac V-Series.R after 25 minutes of running to head the order ahead of the #50 Ferrari of Miguel Molina.

Although Lynn ended the session almost half a second clear of the field, his time was almost three seconds down on the time with which Kamui Kobayashi set the pace in much cooler conditions in FP2 in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

Toyota was significantly off the pace in the shorter 60-minute third practice on Friday afternoon, likely due to a different run plan, with Brendon Hartley ending up 2.2s down in eighth in the best of the two GR010 Hybrids.

Kobayashi’s team-mate Jose Maria Lopez was another half a second adrift in the #7 Toyota, finishing just behind the sister car that leads the championship going to Saturday’s finale.

With Toyota unusually away from the sharper end of the field, Proton Competition finished third thanks to an impressive time of 1m50.256s by Gianmarina Bruni in the team’s solo customer Porsche.

Bruni beat the second of the two Ferraris, the #51 499P of James Calado, by just under two tenths of a second after Calado picked up minor damage in an incident with the #54 Ferrari GTE Am car of Thomas Flohr.

Fifth place went to the #94 Peugeot of Nico Muller, who posted a time of 1m50.526s after returning to WEC this weekend after an injury layoff.

The two factory Porsche cars occupied positions sixth and seventh, with Andre Lotterer leading the way in the #6 963 LMDh ahead of the sister car driven by Frederic Makowiecki.

JOTA’s customer Porsche was classified behind the two Toyotas in 10th with Will Stevens at the wheel, while the #93 Peugeot of Jean-Eric Vergne ended up more than three seconds down in 11th.

Vanwall again propped up the field in 12th, with Esteban Guererri exactly five seconds off the pace of Lynn in the chart-topping Cadillac.

United Autosports completed a practice sweep in the LMP2 class, although this time it was the Anglo-American team’s #23 ORECA 07 that topped the times.

IndyCar-bound Tom Blomqvist set a time of 1m53.661s in the car that won at Portimao, leading the #9 Prema ORECA of Bent Viscaal by 0.028s at the end of 60 minutes of running

Third place went to JOTA courtesy of a 1m53.892s effort from Pietro Fittipaldi, while the #22 United Autosports car that topped both sessions on Friday in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque finished 0.307s down in fourth, with the Portuguese driver again at the wheel.

In GTE Am, Matteo Cairoli set the pace in the #56 Project 1 AO Porsche 911 RSR-19 that had to be rebuilt overnight after a crash for team-mate Gunnar Jeannette in FP2 on Thursday.

Cairoli lapped the circuit in 1m58.214s to lead the #83 Richard Mille Ferrari 488 GTE by an astonishing 1.363s. 

The #54 Ferrari that AF Corse runs under its own name finished another tenth adrift in third, with Davide Rigon setting the car’s quickest time.

FP3 results:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn United Kingdom R. Westbrook Cadillac V-Series.R 29

1'49.512

   177.909
2
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 27

+0.498

1'50.010

 0.498 177.103
3
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 Switzerland N. Jani Italy G. Bruni United Kingdom H. Tincknell Porsche 963 30

+0.744

1'50.256

 0.246 176.708
4
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 30

+0.939

1'50.451

 0.195 176.396
5
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 France L. Duval United States G. Menezes Switzerland N. Müller Peugeot 9X8 29

+1.014

1'50.526

 0.075 176.277
6
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 30

+1.229

1'50.741

 0.215 175.934
7
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 United States D. Cameron Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 30

+1.423

1'50.935

 0.194 175.627
8
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 31

+2.258

1'51.770

 0.835 174.315
9
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Argentina J. Lopez Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 30

+2.746

1'52.258

 0.488 173.557
10
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 Portugal A. Felix da Costa United Kingdom W. Stevens China Y. Yifei Porsche 963 29

+3.079

1'52.591

 0.333 173.044
11
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 United Kingdom P. di Resta Denmark M. Jensen France J. Vergne Peugeot 9X8 27

+3.144

1'52.656

 0.065 172.944
12
United Autosports LMP2
23 United States J. Pierson United Kingdom T. Blomqvist United Kingdom O. Jarvis Oreca 07 25

+4.149

1'53.661

 1.005 171.414
13
PREMA RACING LMP2
9 Romania F. Ugran Netherlands B. Viscaal United States J. Correa Oreca 07 27

+4.177

1'53.689

 0.028 171.372
14
Jota Sport LMP2
28 Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson Brazil P. Fittipaldi Denmark O. Rasmussen Oreca 07 27

+4.380

1'53.892

 0.203 171.067
15
United Autosports LMP2
22 United Kingdom F. Lubin United Kingdom P. Hanson Portugal F. Albuquerque Oreca 07 27

+4.456

1'53.968

 0.076 170.953
16
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
10 Ireland R. Cullen Liechtenstein M. Kaiser France G. Aubry Oreca 07 28

+4.537

1'54.049

 0.081 170.831
17
PREMA RACING LMP2
63 France D. Pin Italy M. Bortolotti Russian Federation D. Kvyat Oreca 07 27

+4.640

1'54.152

 0.103 170.677
18
TEAM WRT LMP2
41 Portugal R. Andrade Poland R. Kubica Switzerland L. Deletraz Oreca 07 20

+4.995

1'54.507

 0.355 170.148
19
FLOYD VANWALL RACING TEAM HYPERCAR
4 Argentina E. Guerrieri France T. Vautier Australia R. Briscoe Vanwall Vandervell 680 20

+5.000

1'54.512

 0.005 170.141
20
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
34 Poland J. Smiechowski Switzerland F. Scherer Spain A. Costa Oreca 07 29

+5.107

1'54.619

 0.107 169.982
21
Alpine Elf Endurance Team LMP2
35 Brazil A. Negrao Mexico M. Rojas United Kingdom O. Caldwell Oreca 07 26

+5.349

1'54.861

 0.242 169.624
22
TEAM WRT LMP2
31 Indonesia S. Gelael Austria F. Habsburg Netherlands R. Frijns Oreca 07 22

+6.448

1'55.960

 1.099 168.016
23
Alpine Elf Endurance Team LMP2
36 France M. Vaxiviere France J. Canal France C. Milesi Oreca 07 20

+6.873

1'56.385

 0.425 167.403
24
PROJECT 1 - AO LMGTE AM
56 United States P. Hyett United States G. Jeannette Italy M. Cairoli Porsche 911 RSR - 19 27

+8.702

1'58.214

 1.829 164.812
25
RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE LMGTE AM
83 Argentina L. Perez Companc France L. Wadoux Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 26

+10.065

1'59.577

 1.363 162.934
26
AF Corse LMGTE AM
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 26

+10.147

1'59.659

 0.082 162.822
27
IRON LYNX LMGTE AM
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni Belgium A. Picariello Porsche 911 RSR - 19 26

+10.264

1'59.776

 0.117 162.663
28
AF Corse LMGTE AM
21
F. Dezoteux
France S. Mann Japan K. Cozzolino 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 24

+10.441

1'59.953

 0.177 162.423
29
D'Station Racing LMGTE AM
777 Australia L. Talbot United Kingdom C. Stevenson Japan T. Fujii Aston Martin Vantage AMR 25

+10.566

2'00.078

 0.125 162.254
30
NORTHWEST AMR LMGTE AM
98 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR 26

+10.667

2'00.179

 0.101 162.118
31
IRON DAMES LMGTE AM
85 Belgium S. Bovy Denmark M. Gatting Switzerland R. Frey Porsche 911 RSR - 19 25

+10.673

2'00.185

 0.006 162.110
32
Kessel Racing LMGTE AM
57 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
Brazil D. Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 27

+10.717

2'00.229

 0.044 162.050
33
GR RACING LMGTE AM
86 United Kingdom M. Wainwright Italy R. Pera United Kingdom B. Barker Porsche 911 RSR - 19 23

+10.760

2'00.272

 0.043 161.992
34
Proton Competition LMGTE AM
77 Germany C. Ried
M. Pedersen
France J. Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 23

+10.782

2'00.294

 0.022 161.963
35
Corvette Racing LMGTE AM
33 United States B. Keating
N. Varrone
Netherlands N. Catsburg 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 27

+10.948

2'00.460

 0.166 161.739
36
ORT BY TF LMGTE AM
25 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy United States M. Dinan Ireland C. Eastwood Aston Martin Vantage AMR 26

+11.173

2'00.685

 0.225 161.438
View full results  


 
 

shares
comments
Previous article Calado: Ferrari "scratching its head" over Bahrain WEC pace
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims title with victory, Iron Dames win last GTE race

WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims title with victory, Iron Dames win last GTE race

WEC
Bahrain

WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims title with victory, Iron Dames win last GTE race WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims title with victory, Iron Dames win last GTE race

WEC Bahrain: Toyota holds 1-2 at halfway mark in finale

WEC Bahrain: Toyota holds 1-2 at halfway mark in finale

WEC
Bahrain

WEC Bahrain: Toyota holds 1-2 at halfway mark in finale WEC Bahrain: Toyota holds 1-2 at halfway mark in finale

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Perez: F1 sprints need to change after failing to meet expectations

Perez: F1 sprints need to change after failing to meet expectations

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Perez: F1 sprints need to change after failing to meet expectations Perez: F1 sprints need to change after failing to meet expectations

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible" Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"

With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Phoenix

With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more" With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

Prime
Prime
WEC
Fuji

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe