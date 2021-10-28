WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Buemi leads Toyota 1-2 in first practice

The Swiss driver put in a fastest lap of 1m50.571s early in the 90-minutes session aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID.

That put him four tenths up on the 1m50.972s set by Jose Maria Lopez in the sister car during Free Practice 1.

Toyota's times with its new-for-2021 Le Mans Hypercar were seven seconds off the pace of its LMP1 TS050 in the first practice session at the Bahrain finale of the 2019/20 last November.

The solo Alpine-Gibson A480, the only other car competing in the Hypercar in the two Bahrain races this weekend and next weekend that close out the 2021 WEC, was a further tenth back in Nicolas Lapierre's hands on 1m51.098s.

The grandfathered LMP1 car was fourth overall behind the fastest LMP2 entry, the #38 Jota ORECA-Gibson 07.

Antonio Felix da Costa set a 1m51.083s early in the session to beat Realteam driver Loic Duval to top of the class order.

Duval's 1m51.212s aboard the Swiss entrant's TDS-run ORECA put him three tenths up on the second Jota entry in which Sean Gelael posted a 1m51.529s.

Racing Team Nederland ended up fourth in P2 with a 1m51.887s from Giedo van der Garde, while United Autosports driver Filipe Albuquerque was just over a tenth back in fifth.

Porsche claimed 1-2 in GTE Pro, a 1m57.983s from Richard Lietz yielding the top spot by eight tenths from Kevin Estre in the sister 911 RSR run by the factory Manthey team.

Estre's 1m58.785s was another eight tenths up on the best of the factory Ferrari 488 GTE Evos in the hands of Alessandro Pier Guidi.

His 2m00.330s was a second and a half quicker than team-mate Miguel Molina in the second of the two AF Corse-run cars.

Ferrari's lack of pace follows the release of a statement by the Italian marque in which it claimed that the changes to the GTE Pro Balance of Performance for this weekend were outside of the remit of the automatic system used in the class since 2017.

The Project 1 Porsche team led the way in GTE Am with Matteo Cairoli.

Best GTE Am Ferrari, the #83 AF-run car, was sixth and nearly two seconds off the class pace in the hands of factory driver Nicklas Nielsen.

The 488 GTE has been hit with a similar decrease in engine power in GTE Am as in the Pro class.

Practice resumes on Friday at 8:30am local time in Bahrain.

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours - FP1 results