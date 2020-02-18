WEC
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Verstappen tests "insane" Valkyrie hypercar

shares
comments
By:
Feb 18, 2020, 3:44 PM

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen declared that the Aston Martin Valkyrie was "insane" after his first test in the hypercar at Silverstone.

The Dutchman and teammate Alex Albon were sampling the a prototype model, developed in partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, of the car that Aston will enter in the 2020-21 World Endurance Championship that commences at Silverstone in September.

After a consortium led by Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll invested £182m in a 16.7% stake in Aston Martin, which will see the Silverstone-based team become an Aston Martin F1 works team, it was confirmed that Aston Martin's title sponsorship of the Red Bull F1 team would not be renewed.

However its partnership on the Valkyrie with RBAT will not be affected.

It is unclear whether this would allow Verstappen, who has previously voiced an interest in racing at Le Mans, to race the Valkyrie in future.

Speaking after his first laps in the 6.5-litre VP1 car, which was equipped with a hybrid system that will not feature on the race-spec model, Verstappen spoke enthusiastically about the 6.5-litre V12 machine.

"I was here at Silverstone to watch the first runs of the Aston Martin Valkyrie at the British Grand Prix last year but of course it's always better to be behind the wheel yourself, and to be one of the first guys to drive an insane car like this was really exciting," he said.

"It was amazing to get a first taste of it. Of course it's still in the development phase but you can already feel the pace, which compared to a normal car is… pretty different!

"The Aston Martin Valkyrie and its levels of downforce are incredible, and it looks super aggressive. It was a lot of fun out there."

Albon added: "It was incredibly exciting to have this opportunity to drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the first thing that struck me was the visual aspect – it looks awesome! It also really feels like a racing car.

"Max had a go before me, so the anticipation was building, and to get a chance to drive it was really special.

"Obviously there's still some development to do, but already it feels very good, especially the balance between the corners. It's light; it feels sharp.

"Sure, compared to an F1 car, you're missing the outright downforce, but you still feel the Gs in the corners and it definitely reacts closer to an F1 car than a normal road car. It's pretty special, I just need to get my hands on one!"

Slider
List

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie
1/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie
2/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie
3/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie with Aston Martin test driver Chris Goodwin

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie with Aston Martin test driver Chris Goodwin
4/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie
5/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie
6/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie
7/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie
8/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie with Aston Martin test driver Chris Goodwin

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing driving the Red Bull Racing Aston Martin Valkyrie with Aston Martin test driver Chris Goodwin
9/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Next article
Why motorsport will miss WEC's quirky underdog

Previous article

Why motorsport will miss WEC's quirky underdog
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , WEC
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Author James Newbold

Race hub

COTA

COTA

22 Feb - 23 Feb
FP1 Starts in
3 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
09:00
08:00
FP2
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
13:45
12:45
Q1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
18:40
17:40
Q2
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
19:10
18:10
Race
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
13:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

Daniel Serra is looking forward to returning to Le Mans as a champion 02:23
WEC

Daniel Serra is looking forward to returning to Le Mans as a champion

Gérard Neveu celebrates Ferrari in motorsport 05:07
WEC

Gérard Neveu celebrates Ferrari in motorsport

WEC: COTA - Onboard with Porsche 911 RSR 02:12
WEC

WEC: COTA - Onboard with Porsche 911 RSR

WEC: Lone Star Le Mans returns to Motorsport.tv 01:05
WEC

WEC: Lone Star Le Mans returns to Motorsport.tv

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - race highlights 03:05
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - race highlights

Latest news

Verstappen tests "insane" Valkyrie hypercar
WEC

Verstappen tests "insane" Valkyrie hypercar

Why motorsport will miss WEC's quirky underdog
WEC

Why motorsport will miss WEC's quirky underdog

Peugeot: Rebellion exit won't hinder hypercar project
WEC

Peugeot: Rebellion exit won't hinder hypercar project

Lamborghini teases fire-up video of track-only hypercar
Auto

Lamborghini teases fire-up video of track-only hypercar

Ferrari wins exclusion appeal, Shanghai victory reinstated
WEC

Ferrari wins exclusion appeal, Shanghai victory reinstated

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
22 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.