Vandoorne, Gunther to drive Peugeot hypercar in Bahrain test

Vandoorne and Gunther are among the four drivers named by Peugeot to take part in the five-hour post-season test that will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit on November 13, a day after the championship decider in the Gulf nation.

It follows both reigning FE champion Vandoorne and three-time race winner Gunther signing deals with Peugeot’s sister brands DS and Maserati respectively for the start of Formula E’s Gen3 era in 2023.

They will be joined in the rookie test by two-time World Touring Car Cup title winner Yann Ehrlacher and 19-year-old Malthe Jakobsen, the latter earning a hypercar chance after winning the LMP3 title in the European Le Mans Series last month.

For Vandoorne the test will be his first chance to drive a car in the top class since he made two race appearances for the SMP Racing LMP1 squad during the 2018-19 superseason.

He last drove in the WEC in 2021 as part of a full-season LMP2 campaign with JOTA Sport.

“I’ve already had the opportunity to compete in endurance racing and tackle Le Mans in both the LMP1 and LMP2 categories,” said Vandoorne.

“The Hypercar class has attracted a number of major manufacturers, which will make for a very exciting championship – and Peugeot has always built iconic cars in endurance racing.

“I remember the 908, when I was just starting out in single-seaters, and now the 9X8’s unique concept has everybody talking about Peugeot again.

“I got to grips with the car a bit during a simulator session, which allowed me to start familiarising myself with its various systems. Even if there are some similarities with Formula E, the driving experience will clearly be very different! It’s going to be a fun day.”

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, Maximilian Gunther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Peugeot’s test programme will see full-season driver Mikkel Jensen setting the early laps in the #93 9X8 before handing over the driving duties to Vandoorne.

The sister #94 entry will be shared by new recruit Nico Muller, Gunther, Jakobsen and Ehrlacher, with Muller completing the first stint.

The test will mark the first outing in a prototype for former BMW and Nissan FE driver Gunther, who will race along with Edoardo Mortara at the rebranded Maserati team in 2023.

Ehrlacher’s addition to the rookie line-up comes as WTCR joins the support bill for a WEC race for the first time in Bahrain, with a pair of races scheduled from November 10-12 serving as the penultimate round of the season before the title decider in the neighbouring country of Saudi Arabia.