Isotta Fraschini close to finalising 2023 WEC plans
WEC News

United Autosports confident of 2023 WEC fightback after below-par season

United Autosports drivers Oliver Jarvis and Filipe Albuquerque are confident that the LMP2 team will bounce back in the FIA World Endurance Championship next year after a season that fell short of its usual high standards in 2022.

Rachit Thukral
By:
United Autosports confident of 2023 WEC fightback after below-par season
Listen to this article

The Anglo-American outfit has been one of the standout performers of the LMP2 division at both European and world championship level, winning the WEC title on its first attempt in 2019/20 before enjoying another strong campaign in 2021 with two wins and a further podium finish.

However, results were much harder to come this season even as the squad expanded to a second Oreca 07, as it registered a single victory all year in the season-opener at Sebring with Jarvis, Josh Pierson and stand-in driver Paul di Resta.

The victory in the Sebring 1000 Miles was followed by a rough patch in the middle of the campaign in which neither of its cars finished higher than fifth, and it wasn’t until the final round in Bahrain that United managed to finish on the podium again.

But Jarvis remains confident that United will be able to mount a fightback in 2023, when his IMSA title-winning teammate Tom Blomqvist joins he and Pierson in the #23 Oreca 07.

“We got to find a little bit of pace overall and then maybe just execute the weekends a bit better,” Jarvis told Motorsport.com. “We are going to work on every little detail. 

“United are a fantastic team, I really enjoyed working with them. They are without doubt one of the top teams in the paddock.

“We are going to go away, we've got [the] winter break. Myself and Josh will stay, Tom Blomqvist is coming on board, who I know well from this year and I think we are really going to hit the ground running next year. 

“I think Josh having a little bit more experience will be a big advantage for him. 

“We are going to work hard in the winter and come back stronger because P2 goes from strength to strength and one thing we know is that our competitors won't stand still either.”

Podium LMP2: #23 United Autosports Usa Oreca 07 - Gibson: Paul di Resta, Oliver Jarvis, Joshua Pierson

Podium LMP2: #23 United Autosports Usa Oreca 07 - Gibson: Paul di Resta, Oliver Jarvis, Joshua Pierson

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Albuquerque, Phil Hanson and Will Owen had an even tougher season in United’s #22 entry as they logged a single top-five finish all year despite claiming two pole positions and several front row starts - prompting Albuquerque to admit on the eve of the Bahrain 8 Hours finale he was in disbelief over the crew’s “shocking” 2022 results.

But like Jarvis, the Portuguese driver believes United has what it takes to return to title-winning ways in LMP2 and hopes luck will be on the team’s side after it was blighted by misfortune in 2022.

Asked how United can be back at the top again next season, Albuquerque told Motorsport.com: “Just keep trying. Sometimes you need to take a deep breath and be loyal to yourself.

“Obviously there were things we could have done better but there were things that fell out of our way, some little things. It's out of your control and you put one or two wins in there and we would have been fighting for the championship.

“Little things change and especially when it's a tight championship and very competitive that you can really be finishing P1 or P7 or P8, it changes a lot how you go. So it's super-competitive. 

“I really think [the key is] just keeping humble to your work methods. 

“Me, Phil, the engineer Gary [Robertshaw] and United, we have won this before, we know how to do it. You do need luck sometimes to win championships and whoever wins and says they did it by themselves, they have not been in the sport long enough.”

Prime
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Prime

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

WEC
Dec 21, 2022
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Prime

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
