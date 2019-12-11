WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota: Peugeot's arrival "stabilises" hypercar class

shares
comments
Toyota: Peugeot's arrival "stabilises" hypercar class
By:
Dec 11, 2019, 11:47 AM

Peugeot's entry into the new Le Mans Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2022/23 has "stabilised" the category, according to Toyota.

The confirmation of a third major manufacturer alongside the Japanese marque and Aston Martin is a crucial step in the development of the replacement for the LMP1 category, according to Toyota Motorsport GmbH technical director Pascal Vasselon. 

"This is really important news for hypercars," Vasselon told Motorsport.com. "Aston Martin and us is not enough; two manufacturers is never enough because if one pulls out, you have a problem. Having a third manufacturer stabilises the category."

Vasselon said that Peugeot's decision to develop an LM Hypercar in time for what will be the third season of the class proves the concept behind the rules. 

"Peugeot was looking for a low-budget category in which to prove its hybrid technology so if they are coming, it means they believe in the rules," he explained. 

Vasselon added that he hoped the addition of a third manufacturer would "trigger more to come", adding: "Sometimes news like this can have a snowball effect."

Read Also:

The rules offer two routes into the new top class of the WEC, which comes on stream for 2020/21: Toyota and Peugeot will develop prototypes that look like hypercars, while Aston is basing its racer on the road-going Valkyrie super-sportscar. 

Fledgling manufacturers Gordon Murray Automotive and Brabham Automotive have also expressed interest in developing a hypercar out of their forthcoming supercars for the road. 

Should they push ahead with hypercar programmes, they would join another niche manufacturer in Glickenhaus, which has announced an intent to be on the grid next season with what at the moment is planned to be a prototype-based car. 

Last week's FIA World Motor Sport Council decided that entrants in the LM Hypercar division must be affiliated with a manufacturer of road cars. 

It is unclear how this shift in the regulation will affect the plans of stalwart WEC privateer ByKolles, which is developing a car to the prototype section of the rulebook.

Next article
Toyota operating on "risky schedule" with hypercar

Previous article

Toyota operating on "risky schedule" with hypercar
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Race hub

Shanghai

Shanghai

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
22:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
02:30
15:30
FP3
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
20:50
09:50
Q1
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
01:00
14:00
Q2
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
01:30
14:30
Race
Sat 9 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
23:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vietnam reveals updated F1 circuit layout

21m
2
WEC

Toyota: Peugeot's arrival "stabilises" hypercar class

1h
3
Formula 1

In detail: The Honda engine powering Red Bull

4
Formula 1

Head says "regressive" 2021 rules necessary for F1

5
NASCAR Cup

Logano tests radical Next Gen car at Phoenix

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - promo 00:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - promo

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing 00:38
WEC

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session 02:51
WEC

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights 02:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory 01:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory

Latest news

Toyota: Peugeot's arrival "stabilises" hypercar class
WEC

Toyota: Peugeot's arrival "stabilises" hypercar class

Toyota operating on "risky schedule" with hypercar
WEC

Toyota operating on "risky schedule" with hypercar

Alonso hits back at "self-centred" suggestions
F1

Alonso hits back at "self-centred" suggestions

Magnussen aims for Le Mans return with High Class
WEC

Magnussen aims for Le Mans return with High Class

WEC reveals new top class name for hypercar future
WEC

WEC reveals new top class name for hypercar future

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.