WEC / Breaking news

Toyota adds Laurent, Yamashita to rookie test line-up

Toyota adds Laurent, Yamashita to rookie test line-up
By:
Nov 15, 2019, 9:35 AM

Toyota has added Thomas Laurent and Kenta Yamashita to its driver roster for next month’s FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test in Bahrain.

Laurent first tested a Toyota LMP1 car at the same venue in 2017 and was officially signed as the manufacturer’s reserve driver for the 2019/20 season.

The French driver currently competes for Signatech Alpine in the LMP2 class, after previous stints with Jackie Chan DC Racing and the Rebellion LMP1 squad.

Yamashita, meanwhile, will get his first taste of the TS050 Hybrid on the back of his maiden SUPER GT crown, which he secured earlier this month in a Lexus LC500 shared with Kazuya Oshima.

The Toyota-backed youngster made his WEC debut with the High Class LMP2 team this season and is contention for Toyota’s hypercar programme in 2020/21.

Laurent and Yamashita will be joined by newly-crowned Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries, whose participation in the test was confirmed in October.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Thomas drive the TS050 HYBRID again and it’s always interesting to have such promising young drivers like Kenta and Nyck experience a hybrid LMP1 car for the first time,” Team President Hisatake Murata said. 

“The rookie test is a great opportunity for us to give this chance to two drivers who very much deserve an opportunity to test an LMP1 car at this stage in their careers.

"Of course, we know Thomas well and it will be interesting to get his input on how the TS050 Hybrid has evolved since he last drove it at the Prologue.”

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Kenta Yamashita , Thomas Laurent
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Rachit Thukral

Bahrain

Bahrain

12 Dec - 14 Dec
FP1 Starts in
27 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
07:00
15:00
FP2
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
11:30
19:30
FP3
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
03:20
11:20
Q1
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:00
17:00
Q2
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:30
17:30
Race
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
06:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

