WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Major crash for Toyota's Lopez causes red flag
WEC / Sebring News

Toyota driver Lopez accepts blame for Sebring 1000 Miles WEC crash

Jose Maria Lopez took full responsibility for the crash that caused the Sebring 1000 Miles race to be red-flagged and compromised Toyota’s chances of winning the FIA World Endurance Championship opener.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Defending Hypercar class champion Lopez was trying to lap the #88 Dempsey Proton Porsche of Julien Andlauer during the race's fourth hour when they made contact, sending the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid into the barriers at Turn 9.

Lopez was able to return to the track on his own power and tried to limp back to the pits in his damaged car, but suffered a second crash later in the lap at Turn 15 and ended up upside down after a violent hit with the tyre barrier.

The Argentinian successfully emerged from the car on his own accord and was cleared by the doctors following a brief trip to the medical centre, but the race had to be red-flagged for over 30 minutes to allow marshals to repair the barriers.

It initially appeared that the second incident may have been caused by a technical issue, with smoke visibly coming out of the left-hand side of the Toyota, but Lopez admitted that he simply “misjudged” his speed in a bid to lose as little time as possible in returning to the pits.

"I'm good," Lopez said in a TV interview.

"I went to the medical centre. They ran all the tests to see if there was nothing inside, sometimes the adrenaline makes you jump out of the car.

"But everyone did a good job. Thank you very much to the medics and everyone who checked me. [And thank you] to Toyota for the safety, it was a big one but I managed to jump out of the car, no problem.

"I'm just sorry to the team, it's completely on me. I just misjudged the speed at that point.

"I was trying to come back to the pits as quick as I can. With the speed, with the damage I had, the front nose went down.

"When I wanted to turn, I had no steering wheel or brakes and I just went off."

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, crash
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, crash
1/4

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, crash
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, crash
2/4

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, crash
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, crash
3/4

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, crash
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, crash
4/4

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The red flag was deployed just a few laps before the #8 Toyota of Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and team newcomer Ryo Hirakawa were due to make their fourth scheduled stop from the race lead.

Hartley brought the car into the pits shortly after the race resumed under a safety car, dropping to third in class behind the pole-sitting Alpine A480 driven by Andre Negrao and Ryan Briscoe in Glickenhaus.

Alpine has dominated the proceedings on WEC’s return to Sebring so far, but was facing a pitstop disadvantage to its two Hypercar rivals due to a smaller fuel tank before the red flag.

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
