The WEC's LMP1 promise that couldn't be kept

Efforts to give Toyota some competition in the FIA World Endurance Championship's superseason have led to expectations of the privateer outfits snapping at the Japanese manufacturer's heels. But it's not quite going to play out like that.

Can Toyota be beaten by the new wave of privateers entering the WEC for the 2018/19 superseason? The answer has to be no, and that's not just because it's the only manufacturer still standing in LMP1.

That status, of course, means it has more resources, a higher level of organisation and a better driver line-up than any of the independents, not to mention a proven three-year-old design in the TS050 Hybrid pitched against an array of new cars from Ginetta, Rebellion and BR Engineering.