Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating
WEC / Bahrain Interview

The teenage Le Mans record-breaker who could start a new trend

After becoming the youngest-ever driver to start the Le Mans 24 Hours, 16-year-old Josh Pierson's name has much more visibility than if he had continued on the ladder to IndyCar. And having won on his FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Sebring earlier this year, the teenage LMP2 racer has a bright future ahead of him which may give others cause to follow in his footsteps.

Jamie Klein
By:
The teenage Le Mans record-breaker who could start a new trend
Listen to this article

While there has been no shortage of young talents pouring into endurance racing in recent years, most of the time the switch is made once every avenue in single-seater racing has been exhausted; either through a lack of performance, a lack of finance, or both.

The same can’t be said for American teen racer Josh Pierson. After two seasons in USF2000, he eschewed the usual ‘Road to Indy’ route to IndyCar in favour of a switch to the LMP2 class of the FIA World Endurance Championship, despite having the chance to take the next step on the US ladder in Indy Pro 2000.

It’s a move that’s paid off in terms of getting the 16-year-old on the map, with both his debut WEC win at Sebring and his record-breaking participation in the Le Mans 24 Hours generating headlines, while also giving him the kind of valuable experience that is sure to have made many of his rivals in USF2000 from last year envious.

Indeed, after hearing Pierson’s rationale for moving to the WEC with United Autosports, where he has shared a car this season with two true sportscar aces in Oliver Jarvis and Alex Lynn, it’s almost a wonder that we don’t see more drivers of his age trying similar moves.

“I had the offer from United for WEC and I had an Indy Pro 2000 offer, but for me it was kind of a no-brainer which one to go for,” says Pierson, who placed fourth in USF2000 last year. “WEC has some media presence and Indy Pro 2000 doesn't really, and I wanted to get my name out there.

“But more crucially it was about the experience. And I think there's no better experience than what you can have on the sportscar side of things. You get to drive with two professional drivers that are always at the top of their game and that have lots of wise words to tell you and have tons of experience.

Pierson (right) has found working with experienced drivers like Di Resta, Jarvis and Lynn helpful in accelerating his learning curve

Pierson (right) has found working with experienced drivers like Di Resta, Jarvis and Lynn helpful in accelerating his learning curve

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Getting to learn from guys like Alex and Oliver is something special and you know that they're always giving you helpful advice because it's a team thing and we want to win. It’s something that I don't think you would get the chance to do anywhere else, especially to drive the exact same car as them with the same set-up.

“It was a decision that I took with my family purely because it was the best offer I had at the time and it was where I was going to learn the most and really help accelerate my career.”

Pierson caught the racing bug at an early age from his entrepreneur father Greg, an amateur sportscar racer. The Portland, Oregon native admits that his whole life up to this point has largely involved “racing, or watching Formula 1 or IndyCar”. Even school is taking something of a back seat for now: since the onset of COVID, he has been taking his school classes online, and doesn’t expect to get his high school diploma until 2025.

I got in for a triple stint, which was an aggressive strategy, and although I was really tired at the end, it worked out for us and got us into that commanding position. And as soon as we got to the lead, we kind of just ran away with it

Josh Pierson

It’s clear from talking to him that he has a maturity well beyond his years, and Pierson says that being on the road so much has been a more-than-adequate replacement for the social life he has missed out on by not being at school. Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise when he has spent so much time around drivers like Jarvis, who was already racing in British Formula 3 when Pierson was born in 2006.

With an impressive CV in karting, Pierson transitioned to cars full-time in 2020 when he entered USF2000 with Exclusive Autosport. Moving to Pabst Racing last year, he placed fourth in the series, but it was his driver coach Stephen Simpson that steered him towards the sportscar racing path, believing it to be a good fit for a driver who describes himself as “very methodical” and someone who “likes to take my time” in getting up to speed.

Since taking the plunge in LMP2 not only with United in the WEC but also the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with LMP2 outfit PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports, Pierson has been on a whirlwind tour of many of the globe’s most iconic tracks. He was still 15 when he made his debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona for PR1, and days after his 16th birthday in February he made his United bow in the Asian Le Mans Series, sharing a car with Paul di Resta in Abu Dhabi and winning both races, admittedly against a fairly thin field of LMP2 competitors.

Then came Sebring, which was where Pierson really announced himself to the sportscar racing world. Overcoming the challenges of the idiosyncratic Florida airfield track, he, Jarvis and di Resta - filling in for Lynn, who was focussed on his IMSA efforts for Chip Ganassi Racing that weekend - took the victory, making Pierson the youngest-ever WEC race winner at just 16 years and 32 days.

Victory on WEC debut at Sebring showed Pierson to be a fast learner

Victory on WEC debut at Sebring showed Pierson to be a fast learner

Photo by: Paul Foster

Despite admitting to feeling nervous about making his WEC bow on home turf, Pierson acknowledges that knowing the track from his US single-seater testing exploits and having the Prologue pre-event test made Sebring the ideal place to make his debut. The rest was down to United getting the set-up spot on and the speed of his two teammates, particularly di Resta, who took on the bulk of driving duties.

“Fortunately it was a track I was pretty familiar with, which is not something I could say for the rest of the tracks on the WEC calendar,” he recalls of his Sebring experience. “So we were lucky there, and it was clear that we had a good car. I think even at the Prologue, we were only working on really some minor kinks that we wanted to figure out. But as soon as we figured those out, we had a really fast car.

“I think I spun in practice at Turn 1, but other than that there wasn't a lot really that was super-eventful. We just had a fast car, Paul and Oliver were driving great, and it just boiled down to having almost a perfect weekend. I got in for a triple stint, which was an aggressive strategy, and although I was really tired at the end, it worked out for us and got us into that commanding position. And as soon as we got to the lead, we kind of just ran away with it.”

After rewriting the record books at Sebring, in June, Pierson duly beat Matt McMurry’s eight-year-old record for youngest Le Mans starter at 16 years and 118 days. Although an early puncture and two penalties restricted he and his teammates to sixth and two laps down behind the faultless class-winning #38 JOTA machine, it was still an experience that left a big impression on Pierson.

“I remember the first time out of pit lane was very surreal,” he recalls. “It’s your first time heading out on a track that you've grown up watching. I remember the feeling, especially in USF2000 and getting to drive a lot of the street tracks that IndyCars would run on and tracks that I've only really watched, so there's always a special feeling to that.

“But Le Mans in general, it had a bit more presence to it. It's a bit more historic, so for sure, a super-special experience. And I'm really fortunate to be able to do the race again next year and have another shot at it, because obviously it would be a dream come true to win Le Mans.”

Following Le Mans, the next two WEC races at Monza and Fuji only produced fifth-place finishes, while over in IMSA, third place in the Petit Le Mans season finale would be as good as it would get as Pierson swapped back and forth between PR1/Mathiasen’s two entries.

Pierson has bolstered his experience by racing in IMSA for PR1/Mathiasen, also in an LMP2 ORECA

Pierson has bolstered his experience by racing in IMSA for PR1/Mathiasen, also in an LMP2 ORECA

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

That just leaves one race left on Pierson’s calendar for 2022, which is next month’s Bahrain WEC finale. He and Jarvis still have a mathematical chance of the title, but face a daunting 28-point deficit to JOTA trio Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Roberto Gonzalez. Nothing less than a win will be enough, and even then, only if the #38 car contrives to finish seventh or lower.

“I've definitely learned a lot this year in both categories,” Pierson reflects. “IMSA has been more of a struggle. I really did that just to get the experience of racing against all the pro guys and kind of test myself in a way, forcing myself to have to be that guy in the car that has to get in and perform and take the car to where it needs to be. And I had decent showings in those races. The results weren't there, but I had pace, and especially at Mid-Ohio I was really strong.

“We've had ups and downs on the WEC side, but we've had some great comebacks. And it's because of that that we're still in a position to fight for the championship heading into Bahrain. It's a little bit of a bigger gap than it was to the #38 crew, but we're for sure going to fight as hard as we can for it. I think we've done well to be where we are. And because of that, I've been able to learn a lot to help me going into next year.”

I've got a long way to go in my career. I'm super-young, so I've got a long time to progress and to get to that point. I’m focused on the learning and I'm not rushing it

Josh Pierson

Speaking of next year, it’s already confirmed that Pierson will return to United for a second season of the WEC, with IMSA title-winning duo Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist having been recently named as his teammates. But instead of doing another full IMSA season, he is also returning to single-seaters, effectively skipping a rung of the Road to Indy ladder to race in Indy Lights with HMD Motorsports.

“One of my dreams growing up has always been racing in IndyCar,” says Pierson. “That's why I started out on the Road to Indy and that was what I initially set out to do. But I want to win Le Mans and I have another chance at that. And I still want to see what I can do in a formula car.

“I don't think I would do the full IMSA season like I did this year again. If I did it again, I would probably only do the long-format [Endurance Cup] races as the silver. But I'd love to do those.”

It seems Pierson is hedging his bets for the time being, and despite his ‘youngest to…’ accolades it’s also clear that there’s no huge rush to ascend to the top of the WEC ladder and land a drive in the burgeoning Hypercar category just yet. That’s something he seems confident will happen naturally sooner or later if he carries on with his current startling rate of progression.

Pierson will have a second crack at the WEC with United next year alongside Jarvis and Blomqvist, but his future beyond that is open

Pierson will have a second crack at the WEC with United next year alongside Jarvis and Blomqvist, but his future beyond that is open

Photo by: Paul Foster

“It would be nice to hopefully have some of the manufacturers looking at me, watching and seeing what I'm doing this year," he says. "But I've got a long way to go in my career. I'm super-young, so I've got a long time to progress and to get to that point. I’m focused on the learning and I'm not rushing it.

“For me it's not all about being the youngest. I've got time and I'm going to take my time and find my way into a stable spot where I can stay hopefully.

“I'd love to end up in one of those drives. But I think it's unrealistic to say that I would maybe end up there next year or even in two years’ time. I want to keep improving and they're going to come to me, hopefully. I'm just going to keep my options open and keep improving and keep learning. And I think that opportunities will come.”

Whether it’s in a prototype or a single-seater, Pierson seems destined to have a big future ahead of him. And should he go on to win Le Mans or race in IndyCar, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more 15-year-olds picking up the phone to WEC teams in future.

Pierson could go back to open-wheel racing, but believes there's no need to rush things due to his young age, with many years of racing likely ahead of him

Pierson could go back to open-wheel racing, but believes there's no need to rush things due to his young age, with many years of racing likely ahead of him

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

shares
comments
Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating
Previous article

Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
K-tunes plans to race next-gen Toyota GT3 car in SUPER GT
Super GT

K-tunes plans to race next-gen Toyota GT3 car in SUPER GT

Can Honda's struggling sophomore save his season at Suzuka?
Super Formula

Can Honda's struggling sophomore save his season at Suzuka?

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

More from
Josh Pierson
United drivers praise "amazing" Pierson after Sebring WEC win Sebring
WEC

United drivers praise "amazing" Pierson after Sebring WEC win

Pierson set to become youngest Le Mans driver at 16 next year
Video Inside
WEC

Pierson set to become youngest Le Mans driver at 16 next year

Askew, d'Orlando lead qualifying at Sonoma US Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Nationals
Kart

Askew, d'Orlando lead qualifying at Sonoma

United Autosports More from
United Autosports
Blomqvist returns to WEC in 2023 with United Autosports
WEC

Blomqvist returns to WEC in 2023 with United Autosports

United Autosports retains Albuquerque for 2023 WEC season
WEC

United Autosports retains Albuquerque for 2023 WEC season

How Alonso is gearing up to try and win the Le Mans 24 Hours Prime
Le Mans

How Alonso is gearing up to try and win the Le Mans 24 Hours

Latest news

K-tunes plans to race next-gen Toyota GT3 car in SUPER GT
Super GT Super GT

K-tunes plans to race next-gen Toyota GT3 car in SUPER GT

K-tunes Racing has revealed it plans to run the next-gen Toyota GT3 car based on the GR GT3 Concept in SUPER GT when it is ready for competition, and will stick with its existing Lexus RC F GT3 in the meantime.

Aussie Trans Am star headed to the US
Trans-Am Trans-Am

Aussie Trans Am star headed to the US

Australia's top Trans Am driver Nathan Herne will make a cameo appearance at the Circuit of the Americas next month.

Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023

Red Bull's Helmut Marko believes AlphaTauri hire Nyck de Vries will be the team's leader from the start of his 2023 Formula 1 debut season, despite his rookie status.

32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic honors Ferrari's Legacy at Le Mans
General General

32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic honors Ferrari's Legacy at Le Mans

On January 28, the lawns of The Breakers will host 24 Ferraris that competed in the iconic 24-hour endurance race.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.