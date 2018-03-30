Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

WEC Analysis

The inside story of Alonso's Toyota mission

0 shares
The inside story of Alonso's Toyota mission
Get alerts
By: Gary Watkins, Journalist
30/03/2018 10:45

Fernando Alonso will combine his McLaren Formula 1 commitments with the 2018/19 World Endurance superseason - here's how it came about and why it's driven by his passion for racing.

Could Fernando Alonso really have dropped out of Formula 1 to focus on his bid for the unofficial triple crown of motorsport? Yes, he could, because he's admitted as much. Is he trying to secure a motorsport legacy that his present tally of two F1 world titles is unlikely to give him? He's definitely hinted at that one. But more than anything, the Spaniard's assault on the 2018-19 World Endurance Championship with Toyota has been fired by passion.

Alonso's passion for motorsport is something that's easy to overlook. It explains why he's never stopped karting on free weekends away from the F1 paddock. He also has a passion for the Le Mans 24 Hours, a race he'll get to contest twice courtesy of his deal with the Japanese manufacturer for the 2018/19 so-called superseason.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series WEC
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Teams Toyota Racing
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

The vicious cycle protecting Mercedes and Ferrari News Prime
Formula 1

The vicious cycle protecting Mercedes and Ferrari

Why controversial Haas model must stay in F1 News Prime
Formula 1

Why controversial Haas model must stay in F1

Why these are worrying times for British F1 fans News Prime
Formula 1

Why these are worrying times for British F1 fans

How McLaren was found out in Australia News Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren was found out in Australia

How F1's emperor fell from power News Prime
Formula 1

How F1's emperor fell from power

To the WEC main page