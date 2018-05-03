Spa WEC: Toyota pulls clear of privateer rivals in FP2

Toyota increased its margin over the privateer LMP1 pack in second free practice for the opening round of the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship season at Spa.
Mike Conway set the pace with a 1m56.172s lap at the start of the session aboard the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, an improvement of more than two seconds over Fernando Alonso's session one best.
Kazuki Nakajima was fastest in the sister Toyota on a 1m56.815s in the 90-minute afternoon session.
That put them comfortably ahead of the best privateer lap of 1m58.835s set by Pietro Fittipaldi in DragonSpeed's Gibson-powered BR Engineering BR1.
The two Rebellion R-13-Gibsons took fourth and fifth positions in the times. Gustavo Menezes posted a 1m59.011s to end up just over half a second up on teammate Neel Jani.
The two SMP Racing BR1s, which are powered by the AER turbo engine, took sixth and seventh, ahead of the ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01-Nissan.
Stephane Sarrazin set the fastest SMP time with a 2m00.035s before putting the car in the gravel at Stavelot, causing the first of two red flags.
Neither of the Manor Ginetta G60-LT-P1-Mecachromes registered times after completing only one in-out lap apiece.
Pastor Maldonado was quickest in LMP2 aboard DragonSpeed's Oreca 07. His time of 2m02.991s put him three tenths up on Nabil Jeffri's 2m03.306s in the best of the Jackie Chan DC Racing Orecas.
Matthieu Vaxiviere caused the second red flag when he went off in the TDS Racing Oreca at Malmedy corner.
The Ganassi Ford squad again led the way in GTE Pro, Stefan Mucke heading the times with a 2m13.733s, giving him a margin of nine tenths of Gianmaria Bruni's 2m14.647s in the best of the factory Porsche 911 RSRs.
The second cars from Ford and Porsche took third and fourth respectively in the hands of Harry Tincknell and Kevin Estre.
Best of the rest in fifth was James Calado in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE on a 2m15.516s, while Aston Martin improved to sixth fastest with its new-generation Vantage.
BMW's pair of new M8 GTEs were slowest in class.
Ben Barker was fastest in GTE Am for the Gulf Racing Porsche squad, jumping ahead of the #77 Proton Porsche in the closing stages.
Second practice results:
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
| Kamui Kobayashi
Mike Conway
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|29
|1'56.172
|2
|8
| Fernando Alonso
Kazuki Nakajima
Sébastien Buemi
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|33
|1'56.815
|0.643
|3
|10
| Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
Pietro Fittipaldi
|BR Engineering BR1 - Gibson
|LMP1
|24
|1'58.835
|2.663
|4
|3
| Mathias Beche
Thomas Laurent
Gustavo Menezes
|Rebellion R13 - Gibson
|LMP1
|30
|1'59.011
|2.839
|5
|1
| Andre Lotterer
Bruno Senna
Neel Jani
|Rebellion R13 - Gibson
|LMP1
|24
|1'59.580
|3.408
|6
|17
| Stéphane Sarrazin
Matevos Isaakyan
Egor Orudzhev
|BR Engineering BR1 - AER
|LMP1
|23
|2'00.035
|3.863
|7
|11
| Vitaly Petrov
Mikhail Aleshin
|BR Engineering BR1 - AER
|LMP1
|27
|2'00.192
|4.020
|8
|4
| Oliver Webb
Dominik Kraihamer
Tom Dillmann
|ENSO CLM P1/01 - Nismo
|LMP1
|16
|2'01.466
|5.294
|9
|31
| Pastor Maldonado
Nathanael Berthon
Roberto Gonzalez
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|LMP2
|31
|2'02.991
|6.819
|10
|37
| Nabil Jeffri
Weiron Tan
Jazeman Jaafar
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|LMP2
|29
|2'03.306
|7.134
|11
|26
| Jean-Eric Vergne
Roman Rusinov
Andrea Pizzitola
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|LMP2
|28
|2'03.594
|7.422
|12
|50
| Fernando Rees
Romano Ricci
Erwin Creed
|Ligier JSP217 - Gibson
|LMP2
|17
|2'03.881
|7.709
|13
|38
| Ho-Pin Tung
Stéphane Richelmi
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|LMP2
|27
|2'04.279
|8.107
|14
|36
| Nicolas Lapierre
Pierre Thiriet
Andre Negrao
|Alpine A470 - Gibson
|LMP2
|30
|2'05.296
|9.124
|15
|29
| Jan Lammers
Giedo van der Garde
Frits van Eerd
|Dallara P217 - Gibson
|LMP2
|30
|2'05.973
|9.801
|16
|28
| Loic Duval
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|LMP2
|12
|2'06.734
|10.562
|17
|66
| Stefan Mücke
Olivier Pla
Billy Johnson
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|16
|2'13.733
|17.561
|18
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|31
|2'14.647
|18.475
|19
|67
| Harry Tincknell
Tony Kanaan
Andy Priaulx
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|29
|2'14.706
|18.534
|20
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|31
|2'15.183
|19.011
|21
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|30
|2'15.516
|19.344
|22
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
Darren Turner
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|23
|2'15.564
|19.392
|23
|71
| Sam Bird
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|29
|2'15.779
|19.607
|24
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Ben Barker
Alex Davison
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|26
|2'16.113
|19.941
|25
|97
| Jonathan Adam
Maxime Martin
Alex Lynn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|25
|2'16.182
|20.010
|26
|77
| Christian Ried
Matt Campbell
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|28
|2'16.434
|20.262
|27
|82
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Tom Blomqvist
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|28
|2'16.782
|20.610
|28
|98
| Pedro Lamy
Paul Dalla Lana
Mathias Lauda
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|28
|2'16.790
|20.618
|29
|54
| Giancarlo Fisichella
Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|29
|2'16.897
|20.725
|30
|88
| Khaled Al Qubaisi
Matteo Cairoli
Giorgio Roda
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|29
|2'17.057
|20.885
|31
|81
| Nick Catsburg
Martin Tomczyk
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|30
|2'17.100
|20.928
|32
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Euan Hankey
Charlie Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|24
|2'17.229
|21.057
|33
|56
| Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Egidio Perfetti
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|29
|2'17.377
|21.205
|34
|61
| Matt Griffin
Mok Weng Sun
Keita Sawa
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|29
|2'17.552
|21.380
|35
|70
| Olivier Beretta
Eddie Cheever III
Motoaki Ishikawa
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|29
|2'18.340
|22.168