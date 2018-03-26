WEC reveals 37-car entry list for Spa opener

A total of 37 cars will line up for the opening round of the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship season in Spa, it has been revealed.

The field for the Belgian race, which takes place on May 5, will comprise the 36 cars entered for the full campaign plus a single one-off LMP2 entry from G-Drive Racing.

G-Drive has chosen to focus on the European Le Mans Series this year, but will run an Oreca 07 for Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne and a to-be-confirmed third driver.

GP3 driver Giuliano Alesi and sportscar regulars Alexandre Imperatori and Andrea Pizzitola all drove for the Russian squad in Dunlop tyre testing earlier this month.

The Spa entry list also confirms SMP Racing duo Egor Orudzhev and Matevos Isaakyan will team up with Stephane Sarrazin in the team's #17 BR1-AER.

Vitaly Petrov and Mikhail Aleshin will share the sister #10 car with an as-yet unknown third driver.

Fellow LMP1 teams ByKolles and Manor have also yet to confirm their line-ups ahead of next week's official pre-season Prologue test at Paul Ricard.

Sometime GP2 racer Nathanael Berthon will race alongside ex-Formula 1 racer Pastor Maldonado and Roberto Gonzalez in DragonSpeed's LMP2 Oreca.

Malaysia's Afiq Ikhwan Yazid will join compatriots Weiron Tan and Jazeman Jaafar in Jackie Chan DC Racing's #37 Oreca, having been unveiled as part of the team's roster last week.

The final driver in the #38 Oreca alongside Gabriel Aubry and Ho-Pin Tung remains unconfirmed.

In GTE Pro, third drivers Billy Johnson and Tony Kanaan will join the four Ford Chip Ganassi Racing regulars Harry Tincknell, Andy Priaulx, Olivier Pla and Stefan Mucke ahead of their previously-confirmed Le Mans 24 Hours appearances.

Proton Competition team boss Christian Ried has been added to the German outfit's two-car GTE Am roster along with Giorgio Roda and Khaled Al-Qubaisi, the trio joining Porsche juniors Matteo Cairoli and Matt Campbell.