Shanghai WEC: Rebellion takes first-ever outright pole
Rebellion Racing scored its first-ever outright FIA World Endurance Championship pole in qualifying at Shanghai, as the Toyotas ended up slowest of the LMP1s.
Gustavo Menezes and Bruno Senna set a combined average of 1m45.892s aboard the solo Rebellion R-13 to beat the two Team LNT Ginettas to the top spot.
It marks the first time a Toyota has failed to score pole in the WEC since Porsche's final LMP1 pole in the 2017 Bahrain 6 Hours.
The #6 Ginetta bagged a spot on the front row ahead of the sister #5 car courtesy of Charlie Robertson and Mike Simpson, who trailed the Rebellion by exactly 1.2 seconds.
Toyota's top qualifier was the #7 TS050 Hybrid of Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi, 1.3s off the pace, ahead of the #8 car of Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley.
Cool Racing Oreca duo Nicolas Lapierre and Antonin Borga topped the LMP2 times with a best time of 1m48.649s, a tenth up on the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca.
In GTE Pro, Porsche secured pole with defending champions Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen in by a scant margin of just 0.018s ahead of the two works Aston Martins.
Matteo Cairoli and Egidio Perfetti ensured a sweep of poles for Porsche by taking the top spot in GTE Am for the Project 1 squad.
More to follow
Qualifying and the full 4 Hours of Shanghai will be shown live on Motorsport.tv. Check times here.
About this article
|Series
|WEC
|Event
|Shanghai
|Sub-event
|Q2
|Drivers
|Bruno Senna , Gustavo Menezes
|Teams
|Rebellion Racing
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
|
04:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
|
08:30
15:30
|
|FP3
|
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
|
02:50
09:50
|
|Q1
|
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
|
07:00
14:00
|
|Q2
|
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
|
07:30
14:30
|
|Race
|
Sun 10 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
|
05:00
12:00
|
