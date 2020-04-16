WEC
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Senna wants "proper race" with Toyota in WEC title run-in

shares
comments
Senna wants "proper race" with Toyota in WEC title run-in
By:
Apr 16, 2020, 12:20 PM

Bruno Senna says he would like to see his Rebellion team “have a proper race” against Toyota in the last three rounds of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

The WEC introduced a complex system of success handicaps in the 2019/20 campaign to allow LMP1 privateers Rebellion and Ginetta the chance to fight Toyota, which dominated the 2018/19 superseason as the sole manufacturer in the category. 

While the new system has allowed Rebellion to score its first outright wins, it has failed to provide close competition, as Toyota’s early run of success and subsequent penalties left its two TS050 Hybrids comfortably slower than the Rebellion R-13 in the last three rounds.

Most recently, Senna, Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato eased to victory in February's Austin race from pole position in the #1 Rebellion, while the best of the Toyotas finished a minute behind in second.

Senna believes the success handicap system has only served to widen the performance gulf between the two leading LMP1 teams, leaving either Toyota or Rebellion to dominate the races since the system first came into effect at Fuji.

“It’s been a very strange season of course because of the performance handicap,” Senna told the WEC Talk podcast. 

“It’s been sometimes too strong for one [team], too strong for the other. Of course it’s better than just one car winning every race, but everybody at Rebellion says this ‘we just want to go racing properly, we just don’t want to be so fast that theToyotas are nowhere. We want to have a proper race’. 

“I think [in] Bahrain we got that taken away from us by the Ginetta taking me out at Turn 2. I think in Bahrain we would have had a really nice race against the Toyotas and unfortunately we were out from that and then the gearbox issue. 

“Most of the races have been either too strong for Toyota or too strong for us. And it’s a bit of a shame to be honest. 

“But somehow I hope we can get a balanced race. “Some proper balance between us and then we can have a good race for the fans. We are not only racing for ourselves, we are obviously racing for everybody to be entertained and we just want to have last lap and still fighting.”

Read Also:

Senna hopes that Rebellion and Toyota will be more evenly matched at the rescheduled Spa round in August and the season-closing race in Bahrain, although he warned that the Le Mans 24 Hours could turn out to be a “boring” event in the absence of success handicaps.

The points-leading #7 Toyota is expected to carry a handicap of 3.52s per lap at the 7.004km Spa-Francorchamps track, while the #1 Rebellion is likely to be slowed by 1.58s.

“I think Spa can be quite an interesting race once we get little bit more performance handicap,” Senna said. “I think Spa will be a good track for our car. It’s mostly high speed [corners] and our car likes that.

“So hopefully we can have a Bahrain-type race at Spa and have a good race against Toyota.

"In Le Mans [we'll] just get everybody as fast as they can. I don’t we have a real chance against Toyota. It might be another boring Le Mans, so hopefully they’ll balance us out a little bit. And then Bahrain again at end of year should be quite interesting if everything goes to plan."

Related video

Next article
An evening driving lesson with Sir Stirling Moss

Previous article

An evening driving lesson with Sir Stirling Moss
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Bruno Senna
Teams Rebellion Racing , Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps

13 Aug - 15 Aug
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Brawn wants F1 spending turned down from 11

2h
2
Esports

F1 reveals line-up for virtual Chinese GP

2h
3
Formula 1

"Cautious" Italian GP chiefs say they cannot afford Australia repeat

2h
4
Formula 1

McLaren agrees FIA inspection on Mercedes engine switch

5
MotoGP

MotoGP freezes engine, aero specs until 2021

56m

Latest videos

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2015 01:31
WEC

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2015

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2014 01:48
WEC

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2014

1990: World Sports Car - Dijon 46:04
WEC

1990: World Sports Car - Dijon

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - LMP2 class winner Paul di Resta 00:35
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - LMP2 class winner Paul di Resta

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - race winner Gustavo Menezes 00:27
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - race winner Gustavo Menezes

Latest news

Senna wants "proper race" with Toyota in WEC title run-in
WEC

Senna wants "proper race" with Toyota in WEC title run-in

An evening driving lesson with Sir Stirling Moss
F1

An evening driving lesson with Sir Stirling Moss

Why Stirling Moss was ‘Mr. Motor Racing’
F1

Why Stirling Moss was ‘Mr. Motor Racing’

WEC explains thinking behind ‘simpler’ calendar format
WEC

WEC explains thinking behind ‘simpler’ calendar format

Why the WEC is right to drop its hangover cure
WEC

Why the WEC is right to drop its hangover cure

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
13 Aug - 15 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.