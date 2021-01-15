Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Doubts grow over viability of WEC's Sebring opener

shares
comments
Doubts grow over viability of WEC's Sebring opener
By:

Toyota has expressed doubts that the opening round of the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship scheduled for Sebring will go ahead in the face of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

Rob Leupen, team director at Toyota's WEC squad, described the Sebring 1000 Miles fixture on March 19 as looking "uncertain or very uncertain for the moment".

"Yes, we are concerned: we are looking every day at what is going on and what is happening," he said on the launch of the new Toyota GR010 Hybrid Le Mans Hypercar on Friday. 

"We need to know as early as possible, but for the moment I cannot confirm what the situation will be. We understand that in the coming days there is a decision from the WEC and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest [the series promoter] on whether we are going or not."

A spokesperson for the WEC stated that the series is pushing on with plans for its round on the undercard of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's Sebring 12 Hours.

"At the moment we are working on Sebring going ahead," said the spokesperson. "A full decision will be made in the upcoming days."

Portimao tipped as potential Sebring replacement

The final call needs to be made this month because the sea freight is due to leave for the USA from Rotterdam in the Netherlands on February 4. 

Once the freight departs, it would be all but impossible to schedule a new series opener ahead of round two at Spa on May 1. 

Should the WEC race at Sebring fail to go ahead, it would be replaced with an event in Europe. 

Portimao is understood to be have been lined up to host the WEC opener on the last weekend of March, and the WEC spokesperson confirmed that the Portuguese circuit is an option. 

Shifting the opening race of the series to a European venue would likely allow Glickenhaus to compete with its new 007 LMH. 

The niche manufacturer has opted against competing at Sebring with its two-strong entry in order to focus on testing in Europe ahead of the homologation of the car, at which point the specification is fixed for five seasons. 

Its final test is schedule for Vallelunga in the week of Sebring, ahead of the sign-off of the design.

"On March 16 we will be ready to race and if there is a rescheduled opening round in Europe after that we can be there with two cars," said team owner Jim Glickenhaus.

Le Mans date change speculation downplayed

Speculation that the Le Mans 24 Horus round of the WEC could be pushed back from its traditional mid-June weekend for a second year in a row have been played down.

A spokesperson for the ACO said there is "no plan B for the moment", while conceding the necessity of the French enduro being open to spectators after last year's rescheduled event in September ran behind closed doors. 

It remains uncertain what kind of crowd would be possible should the race go ahead as scheduled on June 12/13. The ACO had hoped to be able to accommodate approximately 50,000 spectators in 5,000-strong bubbles last year. 

A late August date for Le Mans, between the Monza WEC round on July 18 and Fuji on September 26, has been rumoured as one possibility.

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021

Previous article

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Revealed: What Ferrari is changing on its engine for F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: What Ferrari is changing on its engine for F1 2021

Bottas: I won't play Rosberg mind games on Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: I won't play Rosberg mind games on Hamilton

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery

Peterhansel secures record 14th Dakar Rally title
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Peterhansel secures record 14th Dakar Rally title

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries
Dakar Dakar / Obituary

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries

Doubts grow over viability of WEC's Sebring opener
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Doubts grow over viability of WEC's Sebring opener

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Latest news

Doubts grow over viability of WEC's Sebring opener
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Doubts grow over viability of WEC's Sebring opener

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery

Davidson, da Costa stay at JOTA for 2021 WEC season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Davidson, da Costa stay at JOTA for 2021 WEC season

Trending

1
Formula 1

Revealed: What Ferrari is changing on its engine for F1 2021

2h
2
Dakar

Benavides clinches Dakar Rally title for Honda

5h
3
Dakar

Peterhansel secures record 14th Dakar Rally title

2h
4
Dakar

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries

4h
5
WEC

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery

12h

Latest news

Doubts grow over viability of WEC's Sebring opener
WEC

Doubts grow over viability of WEC's Sebring opener

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021
WEC

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery
WEC

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery

Davidson, da Costa stay at JOTA for 2021 WEC season
WEC

Davidson, da Costa stay at JOTA for 2021 WEC season

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar
WEC

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

Latest videos

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme 02:12
WEC
Dec 23, 2020

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications 01:11
WEC
Dec 14, 2020

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar 00:50
WEC
Dec 4, 2020

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony 02:38
WEC
Nov 16, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights 03:12
WEC
Nov 14, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.