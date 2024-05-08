Rossi reveals continued WEC and GT World Challenge plans for 2025

The seven-time MotoGP champion has outlined a plan to continue racing a WRT BMW M4 GT3 in the two series in what will be only his fourth year racing full-time in cars after retiring from two wheels at the end of 2021.

“I like racing the GT3 car and for me, these two championships are the top two in the world,” said Rossi, who added a WEC campaign in the new LMGT3 class to his continued participation in the Endurance Cup leg of the GTWCE in 2024.

“When you do these two, you are okay. I think eight [races in WEC] and five [in GTWCE] is a really good number.”

Rossi, who is part of BMW’s line-up of factory drivers, suggested that he is unlikely to reprise his appearances in the Sprint Cup segment of the 2024 GTWCE at Brands Hatch and Misano next year.

This term, Rossi is scheduled to contest 16 events with BMW and WRT, which combined with a handful of MotoGP rounds working with his VR46 squad means a schedule similar to when he was still racing motorcycles.

“I try to do less races, not more,” he said.

The Bathurst 12 Hours in February was part of Rossi’s programme in 2024, but he hinted that it is unlikely he will contest the Intercontinental GT Challenge event next year despite a podium finish in the Australian classic remaining one of his targets.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin Photo by: BMW Motorsport

A clash with the celebrations he is planning for his 46th birthday in mid-February next year is likely to preclude his participation.

It will be a significant celebration, he pointed out, because his race number throughout his MotoGP career was #46.

Rossi also revealed that he would like to compete on four wheels at Silverstone, a circuit at which he was a winner in MotoGP in 2015.

“One time I would like to race at Silverstone; I love Silverstone, so maybe British GT,” he said.

“I think Silverstone would be good in a car. And also Oulton Park [another British GT venue].”