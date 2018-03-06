Rebellion reveals first images of new LMP1 car

Rebellion Racing has released the first images of the LMP1 contender with which it will take on Toyota in the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship superseason.

The Swiss entrant, which is returning to P1 after winning the LMP2 WEC title in 2017, showed a graphic representation of the new Gibson-powered R-13 at a low-key launch at the Geneva Motor Show.

The R-13 has been developed by French constructor Oreca around the monocoque of its successful LMP2 07 design, but the majority of the rest of the car is all new.

Oreca technical director David Floury has described the concept as "very different" from the organisation's previous prototype designs, which include the Rebellion R-One of 2014-16.

The car has been given the R-13 nomenclature because '13' is team owner Alexandre Pesci's favourite number.

The two Rebellions, which will driven by a roster of drivers including former Porsche P1 team-mates Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani, will race as #1 and #3 in the 2018/19 WEC season.

The car isn't due to hit the track until the lead-up to the official WEC pre-season test in April.

Rebellion R-13 Photo by: Rebellion Racing