Rebellion R-13 LMP1 challenger breaks cover

Rebellion's Oreca-built LMP1 challenger, the R-13, has broken cover ahead of the start of the FIA World Endurance Championship Prologue test at Paul Ricard.

The Swiss outfit revealed renders of its new Gibson-powered car at the Geneva Motor Show last month, but images of the car in the flesh were only issued on Thursday morning.

Rebellion has two cars entered for the full 2018/19 WEC superseason, but only has one car present for the Prologue test that will be shared by all six of its drivers.

Andre Lotterer, Neel Jani, Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes, Thomas Laurent and Mathias Beche will share the #1 R-13 during the two days of testing at Paul Ricard.

A partnership with British sports car manufacturer TVR was announced by Rebellion on Thursday morning, with the marque's decals clearly visible on the R-13.

TVR chairman Les Edgar commented: “Endurance racing is a key part of TVR’s DNA, and our role as the primary automotive partner of Rebellion Racing TVR gives us a great opportunity to return to the sport for the first time in 13 years.

"It also allows TVR to work with a competitive racing team and apply the output to the development and production of not only TVR road cars, but also our future one-make series and track cars.

"In this respect, the opportunity to work alongside Gibson, Oreca and Motul is fantastic.”

Rebellion R-13 Photo by: Rebellion Racing