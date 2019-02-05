Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Sebring / Breaking news

Lotterer to miss his first-ever WEC race at Sebring

Tickets
shares
comments
Lotterer to miss his first-ever WEC race at Sebring
By:
55m ago

LMP1 outfit Rebellion has brought Mathias Beche back into its FIA World Endurance Championship line-up for Sebring, replacing series stalwart Andre Lotterer.

Beche contested the first five rounds of the 2018/19 WEC season alongside Gustavo Menezes and Thomas Laurent in the #3 Rebellion R-13, the trio picking up the season's only privateer LMP1 win at Silverstone after the dominant Toyotas were disqualified.

Rebellion confirmed Nathanael Berthon in Beche's place on a long-term deal last month, and 32-year-old Swiss racer was set to find himself on the sidelines for the Sebring race.

But Beche, who has competed with Rebellion in the WEC intermittently since 2013, has now been brought back into the line-up, partnering Neel Jani and Bruno Senna in the #1 car.

Rebellion's statement said that Jani and Senna's regular squadmate Lotterer was unavailable for the 1000-mile Sebring race on March 15 due to a clashing “simulator test in Formula E on the same dates”.

A former WEC champion and three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner with Audi, Lotterer is currently in his second Formula E campaign, driving for top outfit DS Techeetah.

His absence from Sebring will mark the first time he's skipped a WEC race since the championship's inception in 2012.

#1 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13: André Lotterer, Neel Jani, Bruno Senna

#1 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13: André Lotterer, Neel Jani, Bruno Senna

Photo by: Paul Foster

Next article
Toyota to test at Sebring ahead of WEC round

Previous article

Toyota to test at Sebring ahead of WEC round
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Sebring Tickets
Drivers Andre Lotterer , Mathias Beche
Teams Rebellion Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Red zone: trending stories

Verstappen: First Red Bull-Honda feels "positive"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: First Red Bull-Honda feels "positive"

5h ago
Ford launches the Supercars Mustang Article
Supercars

Ford launches the Supercars Mustang

Brabham turned down efforts to revive name in F1 Article
Formula 1

Brabham turned down efforts to revive name in F1

Latest videos
Sights & Sounds: 1972 Alfa Romeo T33TT/3 Onboard 01:59
WEC

Sights & Sounds: 1972 Alfa Romeo T33TT/3 Onboard

Feb 1, 2019
Sights & Sounds: 1984 Porsche 956 Onboard 01:43
WEC

Sights & Sounds: 1984 Porsche 956 Onboard

Jan 21, 2019

News in depth
Lotterer to miss his first-ever WEC race at Sebring
WEC

Lotterer to miss his first-ever WEC race at Sebring

Toyota to test at Sebring ahead of WEC round
WEC

Toyota to test at Sebring ahead of WEC round

Porsche relaxed about potential WEC GTE Pro exodus
WEC

Porsche relaxed about potential WEC GTE Pro exodus

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.