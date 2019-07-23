WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / Prologue / Testing report

WEC Prologue: Privateers close on Toyota in second session

shares
comments
WEC Prologue: Privateers close on Toyota in second session
By:
Jul 23, 2019, 7:34 PM

Toyota concluded the opening day of the FIA World Endurance Championship's Prologue test at Barcelona fastest but with a reduced advantage over the quickest of the LMP1 privateers.

Kazuki Nakajima set the fastest time in the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid during an evening session that was delayed by an hour due to a red flag and then extended by 30 minutes.

Prior to that interruption, which was caused by problems with the kerbs at Turn 5, Jose Maria Lopez had been quickest in the #7 Toyota that had topped the first session on a 1m31.229s.

That was surpassed by Toyota newcomer Brendon Hartley after the red flag, the Kiwi posting a best time of 1m30.669s in the #8 car, before Nakajima improved to a 1m30.114s in the penultimate hour, marginally slower than the best time set by Lopez earlier in the day.

Kobayashi ended up with the quickest time in the #7 car, just 0.066s slower than Nakajima.

The lead Rebellion ended up within a second of the pace of Toyota, whose advantage over the best non-hybrid car was reduced to 0.959s, down from 1.6s earlier in the day.

Read Also:

Norman Nato was the Swiss squad's fastest driver in the #1 R-13 with a 1m31.073s, a little over three tenths up on Gustavo Menezes in the sister #3 entry.

Ginetta had briefly moved ahead of Rebellion into third, but Mathias Beche's time of 1m31.043s was disallowed because it was set while yellow flags were out.

Beche's previous time of 1m31.818s in the #5 G60-LT-P1s was enough for fifth, 0.003s ahead of the sister car of Mike Simpson. Both Ginettas completed a combined 84 laps, making up for their earlier lack of mileage.

United Autosports maintained its advantage in LMP2, with ex-Formula 1 racer Paul di Resta again setting the #22 Oreca's best time of 1m33.110s - two tenths faster than he managed in the morning.

Toyota reserve driver Thomas Laurent was second-fastest in the #36 Signatech Alpine Oreca, some three tenths behind, ahead of the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca of Gabriel Aubry.

Ferrari again topped the GTE Pro times thanks to Miguel Molina's effort of 1m43.814s in the #71 488 GTE, ahead of the two all-new Porsche 911 RSR-19s.

Michael Christensen set the German marque's best time of 1m43.903s in the #92 car, while Gianmaria Bruni was a little under two tenths slower in the #91.

Aston Martin's sole GTE Pro car, which is being shared by all four of its drivers, was fifth and slowest in class, behind the top four GTE Am runners.

Project 1 again headed the times in that class, its two previous-generation Porsches split by 0.032s, with Matteo Cairoli's 1m44.843s in the #57 car edging out Jorg Bergmeister in the #56.

Giancarlo Fisichella put the #54 AF Corse Ferrari third in class ahead of Olivier Beretta's MR Racing Ferrari.

Next article
Nasr unsure on Rebellion WEC race seat chances

Previous article

Nasr unsure on Rebellion WEC race seat chances

Next article

Sarrazin convinced about Ginetta LMP1 car's potential

Sarrazin convinced about Ginetta LMP1 car's potential
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Prologue
Drivers Kazuki Nakajima
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Silverstone

Silverstone

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv 00:34
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050 01:58
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing 03:29
WEC

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing

WEC Prologue: Highlights 03:05
WEC

WEC Prologue: Highlights

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview 00:59
WEC

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview

Latest news

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone
WEC

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?
WEC

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?

United had 'no chance' in WEC without Oreca switch
WEC

United had 'no chance' in WEC without Oreca switch

Oreca in manufacturer talks to make WEC hypercar
WEC

Oreca in manufacturer talks to make WEC hypercar

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record
WEC

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Aug
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.