Porsche set to make Nordschleife lap record attempt

Porsche is set to attempt to beat the long-standing lap record around the Nurburgring Nordschleife with its upgraded 919 Hybrid Evo LMP1 car this month.

After Neel Jani shattered Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 pole time around Spa-Francorchamps in April, Porsche has turned its attention towards bettering the 6m11.13s recorded by Stefan Bellof in a Porsche 956 in qualifying for the 1983 Nurburgring 1000km.

Two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Timo Bernhard took the Nordschleife for a test on Monday at the wheel of the 919 Hybrid Evo, equipped with special Michelin tyres.

It follows a demo run, undertaken at pace lap speeds, in the car performed by Bernhard last month at the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Motorsport.com understands the test lasted for three-and-a-half hours, and was aimed at gathering set-up information and allowing Bernhard to familiarise himself with the track for a record attempt that is set to take place some time before the end of June.

Although Bernhard is no stranger to the Nordschleife, having won the Nurburgring 24 Hours five times, the downforce levels generated by the 919 Hybrid Evo have forced him to learn the fearsome 20.81-km (12.93 mile) layout all over again.

The relatives of Bellof, who died in an accident during the 1985 1000km of Spa, are understood to be supportive of Porsche’s attempt to break his record.