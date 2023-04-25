Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller
Porsche has delivered its first batch of customer 963 LMDh cars to JOTA and JDC-Miller following a successful shakedown in Germany.
JOTA and JDC-Miller received one example each of Porsche’s hybrid contender on Friday, a day after Matt Campbell shook down both cars around the German marque’s Weissach testing facility.
It makes Porsche the first manufacturer to supply an LMDh or an LMH car to a privateer, having stated from the very beginning of the project that it wants customer entries to complement the factory Porsche Penske Motorsport effort.
JOTA will debut its 963 LMDh at this weekend’s Spa round of the World Endurance Championship, boosting the Hypercar entry to 13 cars.
Apart from the JOTA Porsche, there will be an additional Cadillac V-Series.R fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing in preparation for the General Motors marque’s return to the Le Mans 24 Hours in June.
In all, 38 cars will race across all three classes of the WEC at the Belgian venue, with GTE Am again attracting the biggest field of all with 14 entries.
Meanwhile, JDC-Miller will race its customer Porsche from the Laguna Seca event on the IMSA SportsCar Championship calendar next month.
The 963 LMDh destined for JDC-Miller left Weissach on Monday and will be handed over to the team at the Chicago airport on Wednesday. Porsche was responsible for both the transportation and custom clearance of the car, which will make its debut at the fourth race of the 2023 IMSA season on May 14.
Matt Campbell, Porsche 963 LMDh customer
Photo by: Porsche
Porsche is currently working on a second batch of LMDh cars for Proton Competition, which will run a twin campaign in WEC and IMSA with one car each.
However, Proton doesn’t intend to join WEC’s Hypercar class until Monza in July and its IMSA programme is not expected to begin until the Road America round in August.
Although Porsche made a difficult return to the top echelon of sportscar racing at the Daytona 24 Hours in June, the 963 LMDh has since shown its speed and proved to be a competitive machine, scoring its first IMSA victory earlier this month at Long Beach.
Over in WEC, the successor to the Porsche 919 Hybrid recorded its first podium finish at Portimao, with Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and Andre Lotterer finishing third behind the dominant Toyota and the second-placed Ferrari.
Porsche will have three factory cars at the Le Mans 24 Hours this year, with its two WEC entries supplemented by an extra 963 that otherwise races in IMSA.
Porsche 963 LMDh customer
Photo by: Porsche
Porsche 963 LMDh customer
Photo by: Porsche
Dalla Lana announces retirement from racing with immediate effect
Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man
JOTA will treat Porsche 963 debut at Spa as test weekend
JOTA will treat Porsche 963 debut at Spa as test weekend JOTA will treat Porsche 963 debut at Spa as test weekend
JOTA reveals Hertz WEC livery, partnership with NFL legend Tom Brady
JOTA reveals Hertz WEC livery, partnership with NFL legend Tom Brady JOTA reveals Hertz WEC livery, partnership with NFL legend Tom Brady
Ex-Audi boss Gass joins JOTA to lead WEC Hypercar programme
Ex-Audi boss Gass joins JOTA to lead WEC Hypercar programme Ex-Audi boss Gass joins JOTA to lead WEC Hypercar programme
Latest news
AlphaTauri: De Vries has delivered on F1 development expectations
AlphaTauri: De Vries has delivered on F1 development expectations AlphaTauri: De Vries has delivered on F1 development expectations
Allison: Mercedes will see W14 as "weak car" until it's the quickest
Allison: Mercedes will see W14 as "weak car" until it's the quickest Allison: Mercedes will see W14 as "weak car" until it's the quickest
MotoGP scraps Kazakhstan GP for 2023, calendar reduced to 20 rounds
MotoGP scraps Kazakhstan GP for 2023, calendar reduced to 20 rounds MotoGP scraps Kazakhstan GP for 2023, calendar reduced to 20 rounds
Rovanpera: I need to prepare car set-up better for WRC rallies
Rovanpera: I need to prepare car set-up better for WRC rallies Rovanpera: I need to prepare car set-up better for WRC rallies
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.