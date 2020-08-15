Porsche gets Spa GTE pole reinstated
Aug 15, 2020, 9:37 AM
Porsche has had its GTE Pro pole position for the Spa round of the FIA World Endurance Championship reinstated after losing it initially.
Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen were sent to the back of the field when Estre's lap in the #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19 was scrubbed for exceeding track limits.
However, that decision was reversed on Saturday morning ahead of the race, putting Estre and Christensen back on pole ahead of the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs.
The second Porsche shared by Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz will start from fourth ahead of the two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTEs.
More to follow
