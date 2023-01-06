Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?
WEC News

Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi joins JOTA for WEC LMP2 campaign

Two-time Formula 1 race starter Pietro Fittipaldi is joining the JOTA team for the defence of its FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 crown in 2023.

Gary Watkins
By:
Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi joins JOTA for WEC LMP2 campaign
Listen to this article

Fittipaldi will race JOTA's solo full-season WEC P2 entry with an Oreca 07-Gibson alongside David Heinemeier Hansson and Oliver Rassmussen as JOTA attempts to retain the title it won with Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Roberto Gonzalez in 2022.

Fittipaldi and Heinemeier Hansson are moving across from the Inter Europol team with which they raced together in 2022 European Le Mans Series to join Rassmussen, who competed in JOTA's second entry in the WEC last year alongside Ed Jones and Jonathan Aberdein.

The grandson of two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, who looks likely to retain his test and reserve role at Haas this season, will be making his first full WEC assault.

He raced at the Le Mans 24 Hours with Inter Europol in 2022 and had been set for a limited programme with the DragonSpeed LMP1 team in the 2018/19 series before breaking his leg in practice for the opening race at Spa.

Fittipaldi described the chance to race with JOTA as an “amazing opportunity”.

“I’m very happy for the opportunity to be racing with JOTA in the 2023 WEC season: they are an extremely successful team and have a lot of experience in endurance racing.

“I'll be racing alongside David, who I already know from the past season where we raced together in ELMS.

“We already have a lot of great racing chemistry together and having Oliver in the line-up means there is also some great additional and recent experience with the team.”

Heinemeier Hansson, who is the mandatory silver driver in the crew, is returning to JOTA after contesting the final three rounds of the 2018/19 WEC season with the team, which included victory in the Sebring 1000 Miles with Stevens and Jordan King.

“We won the WEC Sebring race together back in 2019, so I know what we're capable of achieving together,” said the Dane, winner of the WEC GTE Am title in 2014.

“With this line-up that includes both the continuity of driving again with Pietro and adding one of the most promising young Danish drivers in Oliver, it's hard to wish for more.”

#38 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2: Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix Da Costa, William Stevens

#38 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2: Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix Da Costa, William Stevens

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

JOTA boss Sam Hignett told Motorsport.com: “We feel good about this line-up.

“Oliver impressed us all year long last season with his speed and consistency, David is no stranger to the team, proved his winning pace with us in 2019 and since the realignment of the driver grading system is probably the best real silver out there.

“And to have someone of Pietro’s talent completing the line-up is super exciting.”

Steven and da Costa look set to graduate to JOTA's new Porsche 963 LMDh in the Hypercar class this season.

An announcement that they will join Porsche-contracted Yifei Ye in the car is expected in the next two weeks.

JOTA has committed to running its Hypercar line-up in a P2 ORECA before its LMDh comes on stream.

Porsche has stated that customer 963s will not be delivered in time to race before round three of the 2023 series at Spa at the end of April.

Hignett said: “Any race where we don’t have the Hypercar, we will run a P2 in its place.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?
Previous article

Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up Michel Ferte dies aged 64
Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up Michel Ferte dies aged 64

Complexity of LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up
IMSA

Complexity of LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime
General

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Pietro Fittipaldi More from
Pietro Fittipaldi
Pietro Fittipaldi gets Haas F1 practice runs in Mexico and Abu Dhabi Mexico City GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Pietro Fittipaldi gets Haas F1 practice runs in Mexico and Abu Dhabi

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts" Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"

Haas confirms Fittipaldi for Bahrain test, race seat undecided Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Haas confirms Fittipaldi for Bahrain test, race seat undecided

Jota Sport More from
Jota Sport
JOTA drivers proud of title in LMP2's "most competitive" year
WEC

JOTA drivers proud of title in LMP2's "most competitive" year

Da Costa admits JOTA Porsche LMDh seat would be "logical"
WEC

Da Costa admits JOTA Porsche LMDh seat would be "logical"

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows Fuji
WEC

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows

Latest news

Drag racer killed in Australia
Drag Drag

Drag racer killed in Australia

A drag racing crash at Willowbank Raceway in Australia has claimed the life of a competitor.

Al-Attiyah apologises for "reacting harshly" to Audi Dakar power boost
Dakar Dakar

Al-Attiyah apologises for "reacting harshly" to Audi Dakar power boost

Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah has apologised for “reacting harshly” at the decision by Dakar Rally organisers to increase the power output of his Audi rivals ahead of Stage 5.

Vasseur wants quicker, stricter action for future F1 cost cap breaches
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vasseur wants quicker, stricter action for future F1 cost cap breaches

New Ferrari Formula 1 boss Frederic Vasseur believes there needs to be quicker and stricter action for future cost cap breaches after the controversy surrounding Red Bull in 2022.

Honda boss says Sasahara ‘had heart set on’ Toyota move
Super Formula Super Formula

Honda boss says Sasahara ‘had heart set on’ Toyota move

Honda motorsport boss Masaya Nagai says he knew that Ukyo Sasahara had “his heart set on” leaving the marque in favour of a switch to Toyota for 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Prime

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

WEC
Dec 21, 2022
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Prime

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.