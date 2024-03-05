All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
WEC

Peugeot set to field two drivers in at least one Spa 6 Hours entry

Peugeot looks certain to run two drivers in at least one of its 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars at the Spa World Endurance Championship round in May.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Loic Duval, Stoffel Vandoorne

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Loic Duval, Stoffel Vandoorne

JEP / Motorsport Images

The French manufacturer has revealed that the only candidate to replace Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne, who will be on Formula E duty in Berlin that weekend for sister marque DS with Penske, is Malthe Jakobsen.

The 20-year-old Dane was announced last summer by Peugeot last year as its WEC junior driver, a role in which he carries out test and reserve duties.

Jean-Mart Finot, who is motorsport boss for all the brands within the Stellantis group, has stressed that no decisions have been made on how it will shuffle its line-up for the Spa 6 Hours on 11 May.

But he has insisted that bringing in drivers from outside to join Nico Muller and Mikkel Jensen in the #93 9X8 and Paul di Resta and Loic Duval in #94 is not in the plan.

“We will not be looking outside of the Peugeot family — we are a team,” he said. “It would not be relevant to bring in a new driver just for one race.”

On the question of Jakobsen filling one of the vacant seats, he stated: “We will see; we have time to decide.

Two drivers in both cars is, he added, "feasible”.

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Mikkel Jensen, Nico Muller, Jean-Eric Vergne

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Mikkel Jensen, Nico Muller, Jean-Eric Vergne

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images


Finot stressed that there was no chance of Vergne or Vandoorne skipping Berlin to race at Spa with Peugeot.

“For us, it is very easy to make a decision: without drivers, the DS cars cannot run,” he said.

Muller will be racing a 9X8 at Spa because his Peugeot contract takes precedence over his deal to race for the Abt Cupra squad in FE.

 



Toyota drivers Sebastien Buemi and Nyck de Vries and BMW’s Robin Frijns will, like Muller, have to miss at least the Saturday race at Berlin to fulfil their WEC commitments.

Jota Porsche driver Norman Nato and Lamborghini’s Edoardo Mortara are understood to be contractually committed to their respective FE teams, Andretti and Mahindra, on the weekend of the only clash between the two series this year.

The Ganassi-run Cadillac team has already stated that it intends to run two drivers, Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, in the six-hour WEC races this year.

It believes that extra seat time can result in a performance advantage.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Schumacher's attitude a 'positive surprise', says WEC team-mate Lapierre

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

WEC
Losail

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Late pitstop made Estre fear last-gasp Porsche WEC Qatar defeat

Late pitstop made Estre fear last-gasp Porsche WEC Qatar defeat

WEC
Losail

Late pitstop made Estre fear last-gasp Porsche WEC Qatar defeat Late pitstop made Estre fear last-gasp Porsche WEC Qatar defeat

Latest news

Matsushita switches to TGM for 2024 Super Formula season

Matsushita switches to TGM for 2024 Super Formula season

SF Super Formula
Suzuka

Matsushita switches to TGM for 2024 Super Formula season Matsushita switches to TGM for 2024 Super Formula season

Former F1, SUPER GT driver Kovalainen to undergo open-heart surgery

Former F1, SUPER GT driver Kovalainen to undergo open-heart surgery

AJpR All Japan Rally

Former F1, SUPER GT driver Kovalainen to undergo open-heart surgery Former F1, SUPER GT driver Kovalainen to undergo open-heart surgery

Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete

Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg

Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete

Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel

Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel

Prime

Discover prime content
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins

The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination

The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins

The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination

The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail Prologue
By James Newbold

The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global