Subscribe
WEC Bahrain
News

Muller to make Peugeot return in Bahrain WEC after injury absence

Nico Muller will return behind the wheel of Peugeot’s hypercar at this weekend’s season-ending World Endurance Championship round in Bahrain after an injury layoff.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Nico Muller

The 31-year-old will take his usual place in Peugeot’s #94 9X8 line-up alongside Gustavo Menezes and Loic Duval in the 8-hour fixture at the Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday, having missed September’s Fuji event after injuring his left collarbone.

The exact nature and cause of Muller’s injury was never revealed, with the Swiss driver only stating that he had been advised by the doctors to skip the Japan round of the championship to complete his recovery.

Muller has now been given the all-clear to take part in the Bahrain 8 Hours. This would be his first competitive outing in any category since he sustained the injury in August, although he did take part in the Valencia Formula E test for Abt Cupra earlier this month.

Bahrain was the scene of Muller's maiden outing with Peugeot in 2022, with the then-Audi factory driver having been called in to replace the retired James Rossiter ahead of his full campaign with the team.

“I’m very excited to get back behind the wheel of the 9X8, to get back to work with the whole team and go out there and give our best for this last race of the season,” said Muller.

“Hopefully we will finish with a good one and I’m confident we can do a good job. Obviously, it was not an easy season for us, but we have shown some potential, some highlights here and there and I hope that the last race of the season can be one as well. 

“I go to Bahrain with good memories from my first official event with Peugeot last year. We can also build on that experience so I’m just going to go out there, give all I have and hopefully something positive will come out of it.”

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller

Photo by: Paolo Belletti

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller

Stoffel Vandoorne, who replaced Muller in the Japan round of the championship and will move to a full-time race seat in 2024 in place of Menezes, will take to the track on Sunday for the post-season rookie test.

He is one of the three drivers testing for Peugeot in Bahrain, with reserve Malthe Jakobsen and Mikkel Jensen, who is part of the #93 race crew, also in action.

Peugeot goes to Bahrain following a difficult race in Fuji where its two cars finished down in seventh and eighth, undoing the progress the French manufacturer had made at the previous two rounds at Le Mans and Fuji.

However, Peugeot Sport Technical director Olivier Jansonnie hopes his squad can end the season with a strong result.

“The Bahrain track is famous for being hard on the braking and tyres, especially regarding the degradation with high track temperatures. 

“Thanks to last year’s race and the Rookie Test, we already have some experience as well as precious data that could be very useful in tyre management.

"This will be one of the challenges during the 8-hour race leading to different strategies for the teams, knowing that tyre allocation is a little bit better than for a 6-hour race. 

“The circuit is also very interesting with technical sections and smooth sequences. There are varying stakes in temperature management, an 8-hour race that brings more difficulties in terms of endurance and tyre management will be very important for us and our drivers. 

“The goal for this last round is to keep both cars at a level of reliability that allow them to have a consistent race and to stay close to the leaders to be able to take advantage of the race opportunities that can lead to a good result.”

shares
comments
Previous article Ganassi puts IndyCar rookie Simpson through testing gauntlet
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Does Vanwall still have a place in WEC amid manufacturer influx?

Does Vanwall still have a place in WEC amid manufacturer influx?

WEC

Does Vanwall still have a place in WEC amid manufacturer influx? Does Vanwall still have a place in WEC amid manufacturer influx?

F1 Mexico GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Mexico GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more F1 Mexico GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Nico Müller
More from
Nico Müller
Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

WEC
Fuji

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

Muller: Ninth in Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Muller: Ninth in Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II

Muller: Ninth in Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock Muller: Ninth in Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Peugeot Sport
More from
Peugeot Sport
Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale

Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale

WEC
Fuji

Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale

Peugeot concedes first WEC win still "very far away"

Peugeot concedes first WEC win still "very far away"

WEC
Fuji

Peugeot concedes first WEC win still "very far away" Peugeot concedes first WEC win still "very far away"

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Latest news

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team

The five moments that defined Rovanpera's second WRC title

The five moments that defined Rovanpera's second WRC title

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

The five moments that defined Rovanpera's second WRC title The five moments that defined Rovanpera's second WRC title

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash

Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

Prime
Prime
WEC
Fuji

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe