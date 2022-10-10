Muller: Joining Peugeot WEC line-up in Bahrain would "make sense"

Listen to this article

DTM star Muller will join Peugeot’s fledgling LMH programme in the WEC next year, effectively taking the place that was vacated by Kevin Magnussen’s late return to Formula 1 with Haas.

The French marque’s test driver James Rossiter has deputised Magnussen on a race-by-race basis so far in 2022 and is also currently on the entry list for the Bahrain 8 Hours next month.

However, Rossiter has already indicated he will not race in Bahrain after the announcement that he is to hang up his helmet and take up a managerial role in Formula E with Maserati, which is part of the same Steallantis Group as Peugeot.

Muller would be the most obvious replacement for Rossiter having already tested the Peugeot 9X8 at Monza and completed his final racing duties with Audi in last weekend’s DTM finale at Hockenheim.

Asked if he could be on the grid in Bahrain if Rossiter can’t take up his usual spot in the #94 car alongside Loic Duval and Gustavo Menezes, Muller said he expects a decision to be taken about Peugeot’s line-up in the next few weeks.

“For me there has not been a decision yet on how we approach Bahrain, I will find out soon I guess," Muller told Motorsport.com.

“It's still a pretty sophisticated car so you cannot just arrive and jump into a race straight away. You need a bit of preparation, I want to do the job properly so we'll sit down and discuss.

“I've been very happy with how my first few days with the team have gone. I've felt like the preparation has kicked off very positively so let's see. We will decide together and I think within the next couple of weeks we will know.”

Nico Muller could still make his Peugeot debut this season. Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Muller admitted that he stands to benefit from testing the Peugeot LMH in racing conditions ahead of his joining the squad full-time in 2023 after stating he “enjoyed” sampling the car in a private test at Monza.

“In theory I think it would make sense,” said the two-time DTM runner-up. “In the end, that is also why the team goes racing this year to prepare in racing conditions for when it counts and when it matters next year. Whatever comes for the team comes for the drivers.”

Should Muller up to the Hypercar class for Bahrain, his current LMP2 team Vector Sport would have to look for a replacement to join Sebastien Bourdais and Ryan Cullen in the #10 Oreca 07.

Renger van der Zande stood in for Muller in the most recent round of the WEC at Fuji, which clashed with the Spa DTM round, and in theory could be called upon again for the season finale.