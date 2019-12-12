WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Monza, Kyalami join 2020/21 WEC calendar

shares
comments
Monza, Kyalami join 2020/21 WEC calendar
By:
Dec 12, 2019, 3:40 PM

The revived Kyalami circuit in South Africa will join the World Endurance Championship schedule next season.

The venue near Johannesburg will host a six-hour race on February 6 2021 as part of a rejigged WEC calendar that also includes a race at Monza for the first time since the rebirth of the series in 2012. 

WEC boss Gerard Neveu said: "Kyalami is an historical circuit, an amazing place with a long story with sportscar racing. 

"I had a chance to visit the track a few weeks ago and the place smells of motorsport, and the people there have done an incredible job to rebuild the circuit."

The 2020/21 WEC round will be Kyalami's first world championship sportscar race since 1984.

The South Africa Grand Prix was last hosted by the venue in 1993, the final season of a two-year revival of the country's F1 fixture. 

The Monza six-hour race, scheduled for October 4, effectively replaces the long-standing Chinese WEC fixture at Shanghai. 

Neveu said that with the introduction of the new LM Hypercar class for 2020/21 it was important to have a second race in Europe before the start of flyaway leg of the championship. 

The arrival of Monza, which hosted the WEC pre-season prologue test in 2017, on the calendar has pushed the Fuji race back into November. 

Neveu didn't rule out the WEC returning to Shanghai in the future. 

The Silverstone event, the opening round of the 2020/21 season, will move from Sunday to Saturday and revert to a six-hour duration rather than this year's four hours. 

The race is planned to finish at 7pm just before sunset and will be followed by entertainment in the evening. 

The four-hour European Le Mans Series round that has traditionally supported the WEC fixture will now switch to Sunday. 

Silverstone will also host a two-day pre-season test at the start of the week of the race. 

This replaces the traditional prologue test, which this year took place at Barcelona in July. 

The calendar remains provision ahead of the next meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in March 2020. 

2020/21 WEC CALENDAR

5 September - Silverstone 6 Hours United Kingdom

4 October - Monza 6 Hours Italy

1 November - Fuji 6 Hours Japan

5 December - Bahrain 8 Hours Bahrain

6 February - Kyalami 6 Hours South Africa

19 March - Sebring 1000 Miles United States

24 April - Spa 6 Hours Belgium

12/13 June - Le Mans 24 Hours France

Next article
Bahrain WEC: Ginetta tops first practice by two seconds

Previous article

Bahrain WEC: Ginetta tops first practice by two seconds
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Race hub

Shanghai

Shanghai

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
03:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
07:30
15:30
FP3
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
01:50
09:50
Q1
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
06:00
14:00
Q2
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
06:30
14:30
Race
Sun 10 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
04:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren planning "massive departure" with its new F1 simulator

2
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals "very early" 2020 F1 car launch date

3
NASCAR Canada

2020 NASCAR Pinty's schedule revealed, dirt track added

4
MotoGP

Yamaha chief “very impressed” with Hamilton’s MotoGP test

5
Formula 1

Ferrari flattered that Hamilton 'wants to join us'

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - promo 00:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - promo

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing 00:38
WEC

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session 02:51
WEC

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights 02:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory 01:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory

Latest news

Monza, Kyalami join 2020/21 WEC calendar
WEC

Monza, Kyalami join 2020/21 WEC calendar

Bahrain WEC: Ginetta tops first practice by two seconds
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Ginetta tops first practice by two seconds

Toyota to evaluate Yamashita for hypercar seat in Bahrain test
WEC

Toyota to evaluate Yamashita for hypercar seat in Bahrain test

Porsche ace Bernhard explains retirement decision
WEC

Porsche ace Bernhard explains retirement decision

Toyota: Peugeot's arrival "stabilises" hypercar class
WEC

Toyota: Peugeot's arrival "stabilises" hypercar class

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.