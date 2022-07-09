Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Monza Practice report

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3, Peugeot close behind

Glickenhaus returned to the top of the times in final free practice ahead of qualifying for this weekend’s Monza round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, with Peugeot taking second and third.

Gary Watkins
By:
Romain Dumas followed up on his quickest time in the opening 90-minute practice period on Friday by propelling the solo Glickenhaus 007 LMH to the head of the Hypercar pack just over halfway through Saturday afternoon's one-hour session.  

Dumas went from sixth to first in the Hypercar class times during a three-lap run, a 1m36.813s giving him a margin of two tenths over Mikkel Jensen’s #93 Peugeot 9X8. 

The pair of Peugeots had blocked out the top two positions from early in the session until the improvement from Dumas, Jensen’s 1m37.020s just shading the 1m37.085s from Gustavo Menezes in the #94 car. 

Brendon Hartley ended up fourth in the best of the Toyotas with a 1m37.301s in the #8 GR010 Hybrid, which put him more than two tenths up on Kamui Kobayashi’s 1m37.546s in #7 car.

The Signatech-run Alpine A480 brought up the rear of the Hypercar class with a 1m37.644s from Nicolas Lapierre, who was still within eight tenths of the pace.

Jonathan Aberdein took top spot in LMP2 for JOTA ahead of the two WRT entries. 

The South African jumped to first in the class times with a 1m38.904s aboard the #28 Oreca 07-Gibson, giving him a margin of two tenths over the 1m39.097s set by Robin Frijns in the #31 WRT entry.

That in turn which was five hundredths clear of the 1m39.147s recorded by Ferdinand Habsburg in the team’s #41 Realteam by WRT-branded car. 

Charles Milesi was only three thousandths behind in fourth position courtesy of a 1m39.150s in the Richard Mille Racing Oreca run by Signatech, while James Allen and Robert Kubica rounded out the top six in class aboard their respective Orecas run by Algarve Pro Racing and Prema. 

The three manufacturers in GTE Pro were separated by less than two tenths at the end of the session. 

Nick Tandy ended up fastest for Corvette Racing, his 1m45.902s aboard the solo C8.R giving him a margin of almost exactly one tenth over Michael Christensen in the best of the Manthey-run factory Porsche 911 RSR-19s.

The Dane’s 1m46.000s was in turn four hundredths up on the fastest of the two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos in which Alessandro Pier Guidi got down to a 1m46.041s. 

The other works Ferrari took fourth in GTE Pro in Antonio Fuoco’s hands, while Gianmaria Bruni was fifth in the second of the two Porsches.

Nick Cassidy went fastest in GTE Am right at the end of the session in the #54 AF Corse Ferrari. His 1m47.676s pushed the Dempsey-Proton Porsche in which Harry Tincknell had earlier managed a 1m47.823s down to second position. 

Qualifying for Sunday’s Monza 6 Hours, round four of the 2022 WEC, begins at 17:30 local time on Saturday.

WEC 6 Hours of Monza - Third practice results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'36.813  
2 93 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'37.020 0.207
3 94 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
United Kingdom James Rossiter 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'37.085 0.272
4 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'37.301 0.488
5 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'37.546 0.733
6 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'37.644 0.831
7 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Edward Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.904 2.091
8 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.097 2.284
9 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.147 2.334
10 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.150 2.337
11 45 United States Steven Thomas
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.250 2.437
12 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.265 2.452
13 23 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.511 2.698
14 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.528 2.715
15 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.581 2.768
16 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.582 2.769
17 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.603 2.790
18 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Switzerland Mathias Beche 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.803 2.990
19 10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.838 3.025
20 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.998 4.185
21 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 1'45.902 9.089
22 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'46.000 9.187
23 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'46.041 9.228
24 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'46.114 9.301
25 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'47.243 10.430
26 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.676 10.863
27 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.823 11.010
28 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.834 11.021
29 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.027 11.214
30 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'48.101 11.288
31 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'48.121 11.308
32 33 United States Ben Keating
Portugal Henrique Chaves Jr.
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'48.154 11.341
33 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.192 11.379
34 71 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.227 11.414
35 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
Belgium Jan Heylen 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'48.249 11.436
36 56 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'48.278 11.465
37 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'48.368 11.555
38 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'48.753 11.940
View full results
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
