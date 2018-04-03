WEC LMP2 field set as Richelmi joins DC Racing

Jackie Chan DC Racing has confirmed ex-GP2 racer Stephane Richelmi as its sixth and final driver for the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship superseason.
Richelmi returns to the WEC's LMP2 ranks after a year out racing in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, having been class champion in 2016 alongside Nicolas Lapierre and Gustavo Menezes at the Signatech Alpine squad.
The Monegasque racer partners the previously-confirmed Ho-Pin Tung and Gabriel Aubry in DC Racing's #38 Oreca 07, which is run by the Jota Sport outfit.
"I’m delighted to be part of the team for the WEC superseason," said Richelmi, who took the 2017/18 Asian Le Mans Series crown with DCR alongside Thomas Laurent and Harrison Newey.
"I’ve been close to David [Cheng, team co-founder] and Ho-Pin since we met in Alpine two years ago, I really appreciate them. They work hard together with Jota Sport to become a reference in endurance races.
"While we together already won the Asian Le Mans, it was a kind of new starter: big things are now coming. I can’t wait to come back in this great championship after a difficult year with the GTs, and endurance suits me well."
DCR's sixth seat was the last one to be filled in the seven-car LMP2 field for the 2018/19 WEC campaign.
G-Drive Racing will boost the field to eight for next month's Spa opener with an Oreca 07 for Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne and a to-be-confirmed third driver.
2018 WEC LMP2 field:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|
Drivers
|28
|TDS Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Loic Duval*
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Francois Perrodo
|29
|Racing Team Nederland
|Dallara P217-Gibson
|
Giedo van der Garde
Frits van Eerd
Jan Lammers (Spa and Le Mans only)
Nyck de Vries (post-Le Mans)
|31
|DragonSpeed
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Roberto Gonzalez
Pastor Maldonado
Nathanael Berthon (Spa and Le Mans only)
Anthony Davidson (post-Le Mans)
|36
|Signatech Alpine
|Alpine A470-Gibson
|
Nicolas Lapierre
Andre Negrao
Pierre Thiriet
|37
|Jackie Chan DC Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Jazeman Jaafar
Weiron Tan
Nabil Jeffri
Afiq Ikhwan Yazid
|38
|Jackie Chan DC Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Stephane Richelmi
|50
|Larbre Competition
|Ligier JS P217-Gibson
|
Erwin Creed
Romano Ricci
Fernando Rees
* Duval may be forced to skip the Spa opener due to a DTM clash, but this is yet to be confirmed