Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
WEC Breaking news

WEC LMP2 field set as Richelmi joins DC Racing

0 shares
WEC LMP2 field set as Richelmi joins DC Racing
Get alerts
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
03/04/2018 08:23

Jackie Chan DC Racing has confirmed ex-GP2 racer Stephane Richelmi as its sixth and final driver for the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship superseason.

Richelmi returns to the WEC's LMP2 ranks after a year out racing in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, having been class champion in 2016 alongside Nicolas Lapierre and Gustavo Menezes at the Signatech Alpine squad.

The Monegasque racer partners the previously-confirmed Ho-Pin Tung and Gabriel Aubry in DC Racing's #38 Oreca 07, which is run by the Jota Sport outfit.

"I’m delighted to be part of the team for the WEC superseason," said Richelmi, who took the 2017/18 Asian Le Mans Series crown with DCR alongside Thomas Laurent and Harrison Newey.

"I’ve been close to David [Cheng, team co-founder] and Ho-Pin since we met in Alpine two years ago, I really appreciate them. They work hard together with Jota Sport to become a reference in endurance races.

"While we together already won the Asian Le Mans, it was a kind of new starter: big things are now coming. I can’t wait to come back in this great championship after a difficult year with the GTs, and endurance suits me well."

DCR's sixth seat was the last one to be filled in the seven-car LMP2 field for the 2018/19 WEC campaign.

G-Drive Racing will boost the field to eight for next month's Spa opener with an Oreca 07 for Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne and a to-be-confirmed third driver.

2018 WEC LMP2 field:

No.TeamCar

Drivers

28  TDS Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Loic Duval*

 Matthieu Vaxiviere

 Francois Perrodo
29  Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217-Gibson

 Giedo van der Garde

 Frits van Eerd

 Jan Lammers (Spa and Le Mans only)

 Nyck de Vries (post-Le Mans)
31  DragonSpeed Oreca 07-Gibson

 Roberto Gonzalez

 Pastor Maldonado

 Nathanael Berthon (Spa and Le Mans only)

 Anthony Davidson (post-Le Mans)
36  Signatech Alpine Alpine A470-Gibson

 Nicolas Lapierre

 Andre Negrao

 Pierre Thiriet
37  Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Jazeman Jaafar

 Weiron Tan

 Nabil Jeffri

 Afiq Ikhwan Yazid
38  Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Ho-Pin Tung

 Gabriel Aubry

 Stephane Richelmi
50  Larbre Competition Ligier JS P217-Gibson

 Erwin Creed

 Romano Ricci

 Fernando Rees

* Duval may be forced to skip the Spa opener due to a DTM clash, but this is yet to be confirmed

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series WEC
Drivers Stéphane Richelmi
Teams Jota Sport
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the WEC main page