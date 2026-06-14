Le Mans 24H, H16: #12 Cadillac out front as Toyota and BMW battle over second

The #12 Cadillac pulled out a healthy lead at the two-thirds mark in the Le Mans 24 Hours, while Toyota and BMW engaged in a close scrap for second position.

The two Jota-run factory Cadillacs moved to the front of the field in the 14th hour, as they leapfrogged the erstwhile-leading #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid in the pits.

However, the #38 Cadillac that had been running second suffered a power steering issue just past 4am local time, forcing it to make two unscheduled trips to the pits for repairs. Jota retired the car just before the end of the 16th hour.

The #38’s overnight troubles left the sister car currently driven by Will Stevens with a buffer of over 45 seconds, with the #8 Toyota TR010 Hybrid recovering to second after a fraught night for the Japanese marque’s leading car.

Brendon Hartley was at the head of the field after the safety car restart but ran off at Mulsanne corner in the 10th hour. After dropping out of the lead in the following pitstop cycle, the #8 Toyota lost further time with a Full Course Yellow infringement.

The latest pitstop cycle put Hartley ahead of the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8, although Sheldon van der Linde was closing in on the Kiwi at 8am local time in France.

The #7 Toyota ran fourth with Nyck de Vries at the wheel, with the factory #51 Ferrari leading the two Alpine A424s.

Wayne Taylor Racing was penalised twice for FCY interventions, leaving the #101 Cadillac almost three minutes down on the leaders in eighth.

The #83 AF Corse Ferrari ran ninth, while the #007 Aston Martin completed the top 10.

Le Mans debutant Genesis hit problems for the first time during the night, with the #19 GMR-001 stopping twice on track and triggering a FCY on the first occasion.

In LMP2, the #30 Duqueine Oreca 07 cemented its lead in the early hours of the day, with Richard Verschoor circulating almost 90 seconds clear of the two Inter Europol cars. Proton held on to fourth place, with Harry King now at the wheel of the #9 machine.

Several LMP2 cars suffered on-track moments during the night and into the morning, with Enzo Trulli beaching the Algarve Pro Oreca at Mulsanne and Dane Cameron spinning the AO by TF car at Indianapolis. Porsche GTP star Kevin Estre also hit the barriers at the Indianapolis after running over the kerbs in the #14 TDS Oreca just minutes before the end of the 16th hour.

#33 TF Sport Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R: Ben Keating, Jonny Edgar, Nicky Catsburg Photo by: Germain Durand

Over in LMGT3, the #33 TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3.R moved into the front during the night, with factory GM driver Nicky Catsburg stretching out a lead of over 90 seconds.

The #78 ASP Lexus RC F GT3 is Corvette’s closest challenger in second, with the pole-sitting #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 dropping to third place during the night.

Defending champion Manthey Porsche holds fourth place, with Ayhancan Guven holding fourth in the #91 911 GT3 R.

The second ASP Lexus was also among the lead group until being hit with a drive-through penalty for causing a collision with the Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 GT3.

Le Mans leaderboard after Hour 16

P # Team Interval Gap Pits/Lap 1 12 CADILLAC HERTZ TEAM JOTA LAP 260 LEADER 22 / L253 2 8 TOYOTA RACING +46.571 +46.571 22 / L251 3 20 BMW M TEAM WRT +3.854 +50.425 21 / L252 4 7 TOYOTA RACING +2:14.090 +1 LAP 22 / L255 5 51 FERRARI AF CORSE +16.210 +1 LAP 22 / L255 6 35 ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM +0.726 +1 LAP 21 / L251 7 36 ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM +27.334 +1 LAP 21 / L250 8 101 CADILLAC WTR +2.744 +1 LAP 23 / L233 9 83 AF CORSE +18.761 +1 LAP 22 / L255 10 7 ASTON MARTIN THOR TEAM +2:06.616 +2 LAPS 21 / L256 11 17 GENESIS MAGMA RACING +1:25.922 +2 LAPS 21 / L249 12 9 ASTON MARTIN THOR TEAM +1 LAP +3 LAPS 23 / L249 13 94 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES +1:35.716 +4 LAPS 21 / L254 14 93 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES +43.579 +4 LAPS 21 / L248 15 19 GENESIS MAGMA RACING +1:03.390 +4 LAPS 21 / L251 16 15 BMW M TEAM WRT +1 LAP +5 LAPS 20 / L244 17 50 FERRARI AF CORSE +3 LAPS +9 LAPS 20 / L243 18 30 DUQUEINE TEAM LAP 246 LEADER 20 / L238 19 343 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION +1:08.069 +1:08.069 20 / L239 20 43 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION +15.646 +1:23.715 20 / L240 21 26 VECTOR SPORT +2:16.770 +1 LAP 21 / L240 22 29 FORESTIER RACING BY PANIS +15.788 +1 LAP 22 / L243 23 9 PROTON COMPETITION +2.960 +1 LAP 22 / L243 24 37 CLX MOTORSPORT +11.142 +1 LAP 20 / L234 25 28 IDEC SPORT +1:37.228 +1 LAP 23 / L236 26 4 CROWDSTRIKE RACING BY APR +1 LAP +2 LAPS 21 / L239 27 24 NIELSEN RACING +1:32.301 +3 LAPS 22 / L242 28 22 UNITED AUTOSPORTS +7:51.935 +3 LAPS 21 / L241 29 183 AF CORSE +32.133 +3 LAPS 22 / L240 30 14 TDS RACING +1 LAP +4 LAPS 23 / L240 31 99 AO BY TF +1:41.089 +5 LAPS 21 / L234 32 44 PROTON COMPETITION +40.635 +5 LAPS 21 / L234 33 48 RD LIMITED +17.552 +5 LAPS 21 / L231 34 25 ALGARVE PRO RACING +16.159 +5 LAPS 21 / L233 35 222 UNITED AUTOSPORTS +1 LAP +7 LAPS 20 / L227 36 3 DKR ENGINEERING +7 LAPS +14 LAPS 23 / L223 37 33 TF SPORT LAP 228 LEADER 22 / L220 38 78 AKKODIS ASP TEAM +2:08.162 +2:08.162 22 / L220 39 27 HEART OF RACING TEAM +1:16.474 +1 LAP 23 / L224 40 74 KESSEL RACING +23.769 +1 LAP 23 / L221 41 23 HEART OF RACING TEAM +8.896 +1 LAP 24 / L226 42 21 VISTA AF CORSE +8.545 +1 LAP 22 / L225 43 2 TF SPORT +4.494 +1 LAP 21 / L219 44 91 MANTHEY DK ENGINEERING +28.068 +1 LAP 21 / L226 45 32 TEAM WRT +0.459 +1 LAP 21 / L219 46 87 AKKODIS ASP TEAM +17.741 +1 LAP 24 / L225 47 34 RACING TEAM TURKEY BY TF +29.609 +1 LAP 23 / L226 48 69 TEAM WRT +50.056 +1 LAP 21 / L217 49 150 RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE +36.139 +1 LAP 22 / L224 50 57 KESSEL RACING +34.916 +2 LAPS 22 / L225 51 59 RACING SPIRIT OF LEMAN +2:05.368 +2 LAPS 22 / L222 52 88 PROTON COMPETITION +24.403 +2 LAPS 24 / L226 53 58 GARAGE 59 +1:32.499 +3 LAPS 22 / L224 54 77 PROTON COMPETITION +22.983 +3 LAPS 22 / L220 55 10 GARAGE 59 +1:11.006 +3 LAPS 21 / L215 56 92 THE BEND MANTHEY +1:54.773 +3 LAPS 20 / L216 57 62 TEAM QATAR BY IRON LYNX +6 LAPS +10 LAPS 22 / L216 OUT 38 CADILLAC HERTZ TEAM JOTA — — 21 / L218 OUT 79 IRON LYNX — — 15 / L153 OUT 54 VISTA AF CORSE — — 10 / L103 OUT 61 IRON LYNX — — 7 / L65 OUT 13 13 AUTOSPORT — — 7 / L61