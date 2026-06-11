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Practice report
WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Cadillac beats BMW… in FP4

Cadillac topped the last free practice session for the Le Mans 24 Hours from BMW, moments after losing pole position to the German manufacturer

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Published:
#38 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais, Earl Bamber, Jack Aitken

#38 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais, Earl Bamber, Jack Aitken

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Cadillac edged out BMW in Free Practice 4 ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours, as teams focused on race pace following the Hyperpole sessions.

Sebastien Bourdais’ 3m26.843s with the #38 Cadillac, albeit over four seconds slower than his own car’s Hyperpole benchmark, sufficed to surpass Robin Frijns’ 3m27.037s marker with the #20 BMW at the end of the session.

The #7 Toyota took third ahead of the #12 Cadillac and the #35 Alpine, with these three cars within half a second of Bourdais’ reference.

The #7 TR010 Hybrid shared by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries lapped in 3m27.146s, 0.189s faster than the #35 Alpine (Felix da Costa-Habsburg-Milesi) and 0.269s quicker than the #83 Ferrari entered by AF Corse (Hanson-Kubica-Ye).

The #15 BMW, which inherited pole position following the #38 Cadillac’s penalty, was down in 15th, 2.7s off the pace.

However, this raw pecking order is near-meaningless.

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Ben Barnicoat gave AF Corse the fastest LMP2 time with the #183 entry in 3m36.111s, nearly seven tenths faster than Duqueine Team’s #30 car with the Andlauer-Pin-Verschoor trio.

Meanwhile, TF Sport’s #33 and #34 Corvettes locked out the top two positions in LMGT3, after suffering setbacks in qualifying. Heart of Racing’s #23 Aston Martin came third, courtesy of Eduardo Barrichello.

FP4

All Stats
 
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
38 France S. Bourdais New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom J. Aitken Cadillac V-Series.R 14

3'26.843

   237.153
2
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast South Africa S. Van Der Linde BMW M Hybrid V8 10

+0.194

3'27.037

 0.194 236.931
3
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota TR010 Hybrid 16

+0.303

3'27.146

 0.109 236.806
4
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
12 Switzerland L. Deletraz United Kingdom W. Stevens France N. Nato Cadillac V-Series.R 15

+0.439

3'27.282

 0.136 236.651
5
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 Portugal A. Felix da Costa France C. Milesi Austria F. Habsburg Alpine A424 15

+0.492

3'27.335

 0.053 236.591
6
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 China Y. Yifei Poland R. Kubica United Kingdom P. Hanson Ferrari 499P 16

+0.572

3'27.415

 0.080 236.499
7
Cadillac WTR HYPERCAR
101 United States R. Taylor United States J. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Cadillac V-Series.R 16

+0.744

3'27.587

 0.172 236.303
8
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 13

+0.851

3'27.694

 0.107 236.182
9
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 France L. Duval Denmark M. Jakobsen France T. Pourchaire Peugeot 9X8 16

+0.917

3'27.760

 0.066 236.107
10
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 United Kingdom P. di Resta Belgium S. Vandoorne New Zealand N. Cassidy Peugeot 9X8 13

+1.315

3'28.158

 0.398 235.655
11
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota TR010 Hybrid 15

+1.588

3'28.431

 0.273 235.346
12
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France F. Makowiecki France J. Gounon France V. Martins Alpine A424 15

+1.619

3'28.462

 0.031 235.311
13
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
17 Germany A. Lotterer Brazil P. Derani
M. Jaubert
Genesis GMR-001 15

+2.031

3'28.874

 0.412 234.847
14
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
007 United Kingdom H. Tincknell United Kingdom T. Gamble United Kingdom R. Gunn Aston Martin Valkyrie 12

+2.082

3'28.925

 0.051 234.790
15
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Italy R. Marciello Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Hybrid V8 11

+2.722

3'29.565

 0.640 234.073
16
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
19 France M. Jaminet France P. Chatin Spain D. Juncadella Genesis GMR-001 7

+3.116

3'29.959

 0.394 233.634
17
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Denmark N. Nielsen Spain M. Molina Ferrari 499P 9

+3.184

3'30.027

 0.068 233.558
18
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
009 Spain A. Riberas Denmark M. Sorensen Canada R. De Angelis Aston Martin Valkyrie 11

+3.440

3'30.283

 0.256 233.274
19
AF Corse LMP2
183 France F. Perrodo France M. Vaxiviere United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Oreca 07 - Gibson 14

+9.268

3'36.111

 5.828 226.983
20
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
30 France D. Pin France J. Andlauer Netherlands R. Verschoor Oreca 07 - Gibson 13

+9.958

3'36.801

 0.690 226.260
21
CLX Motorsport LMP2
37
A. Closmenil
I. Aguilera
T. Jensen
Oreca 07 - Gibson 14

+10.303

3'37.146

 0.345 225.901
22
IDEC SPORT LMP2
28 France P. Lafargue
V. Rinicella
Netherlands J. Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 13

+10.366

3'37.209

 0.063 225.835
23
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
43 Poland J. Smiechowski France T. Dillmann United Kingdom N. Yelloly Oreca 07 - Gibson 10

+10.444

3'37.287

 0.078 225.754
24
TDS Racing LMP2
14 Canada T. Lutke Switzerland M. Beche France K. Estre Oreca 07 - Gibson 14

+11.037

3'37.880

 0.593 225.140
25
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
25
M. Jensen
Italy E. Trulli United Kingdom J. Hughes 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 17

+11.171

3'38.014

 0.134 225.002
26
United Autosports LMP2
22 Sweden R. Lindh Switzerland G. Saucy Denmark M. Jensen Oreca 07 - Gibson 12

+12.029

3'38.872

 0.858 224.120
27
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
4 United States G. Kurtz
A. Quinn
Germany L. Heinrich 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 11

+12.086

3'38.929

 0.057 224.061
28
DKR Engineering LMP2
3 Canada J. Farano Spain S. Alvarez Netherlands R. van der Zande Oreca 07 - Gibson 14

+12.420

3'39.263

 0.334 223.720
29
Proton Competition LMP2
9 Germany J. Ried Japan K. Ohta
H. King
Oreca 07 - Gibson 12

+12.481

3'39.324

 0.061 223.658
30
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
26 Ireland R. Cullen Russian Federation V. Lomko Brazil P. Fittipaldi Oreca 07 - Gibson 14

+12.631

3'39.474

 0.150 223.505
31
Forestier Racing by Panis LMP2
29
L. Rousset
E. Masson
O. Gray
Oreca 07 - Gibson 15

+12.685

3'39.528

 0.054 223.450
32
RD Limited LMP2
48 United States F. Poordad France T. Vautier France R. Dumas Oreca 07 - Gibson 14

+13.034

3'39.877

 0.349 223.095
33
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
24 Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson
E. Pearson
Australia J. Doohan 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 12

+13.187

3'40.030

 0.153 222.940
34
Proton Competition LMP2
44 Austria H. Felbermayr Jr.
H. Felbermayr
L. Fluxá
Oreca 07 - Gibson 16

+13.401

3'40.244

 0.214 222.723
35
United Autosports LMP2
222 Brazil D. Schneider United Kingdom B. Hanley United Kingdom O. Jarvis Oreca 07 - Gibson 13

+13.429

3'40.272

 0.028 222.695
36
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
343 United States B. Garg France R. de Gerus Switzerland N. Müller Oreca 07 - Gibson 11

+14.682

3'41.525

 1.253 221.435
37
AO by TF LMP2
99 United States P. Hyett Australia J. Allen United States D. Cameron Oreca 07 - Gibson 14

+16.607

3'43.450

 1.925 219.528
38
TF Sport LMGT3
33 United States B. Keating United Kingdom J. Edgar Netherlands N. Catsburg Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 16

+28.419

3'55.262

 11.812 208.506
39
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
34
P. Dempsey
Turkey S. Yoluc Ireland C. Eastwood 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 15

+28.733

3'55.576

 0.314 208.228
40
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
23
G. Newell
Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom J. Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 10

+28.778

3'55.621

 0.045 208.188
41
13 Autosport LMGT3
13 Canada O. Fidani Germany L. Kern United Kingdom M. Bell Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 16

+29.131

3'55.974

 0.353 207.877
42
Garage 59 LMGT3
10
A. Au
T. Fleming
Germany M. Kirchhofer 		McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 14

+29.180

3'56.023

 0.049 207.833
43
IRON LYNX LMGT3
61 Australia M. Berry Portugal R. Andrade Belgium M. Martin Mercedes AMG GT3 10

+29.474

3'56.317

 0.294 207.575
44
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
21 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 9

+29.720

3'56.563

 0.246 207.359
45
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 14

+29.789

3'56.632

 0.069 207.299
46
Kessel Racing LMGT3
74
D. Blattner
Italy L. Patrese Algeria D. Marschall 		Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 14

+29.791

3'56.634

 0.002 207.297
47
IRON LYNX LMGT3
79
J. Zelger
Italy M. Cressoni Netherlands L. Hodenius 		Mercedes AMG GT3 14

+29.894

3'56.737

 0.103 207.207
48
RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE LMGT3
150 Brazil C. Toledo France L. Wadoux
R. Agostini
Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 14

+29.947

3'56.790

 0.053 207.160
49
TF Sport LMGT3
2
J. Ibrahim
L. Nicolas Hanafin
B. Green
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 16

+30.054

3'56.897

 0.107 207.067
50
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78 Belgium T. Rompuy
H. David
United Kingdom J. Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 11

+30.072

3'56.915

 0.018 207.051
51
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
91
J. Cottingham
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy Turkey A. Güven 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 12

+30.084

3'56.927

 0.012 207.040
52
Kessel Racing LMGT3
57 Japan T. Kimura
C. Laursen
Brazil D. Serra 		Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 14

+30.375

3'57.218

 0.291 206.787
53
Racing Spirit of Leman LMGT3
59 France C. Mateu
M. Fossard
France V. Hasse-Clot 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 15

+30.388

3'57.231

 0.013 206.775
54
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
92 Australia Y. Shahin Italy R. Pera Austria R. Lietz Porsche 911 GT3 R 14

+30.676

3'57.519

 0.288 206.524
55
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87
R. Umbrarescu
Austria C. Schmid Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 11

+30.938

3'57.781

 0.262 206.297
56
Garage 59 LMGT3
58 Sweden A. West Germany F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 15

+30.939

3'57.782

 0.001 206.296
57
Team Qatar by Iron Lynx LMGT3
62
A. Ali Al-Khelaifi
Germany J. Hanses France G. Alesi 		Mercedes AMG GT3 13

+31.023

3'57.866

 0.084 206.223
58
TEAM WRT LMGT3
69 United States A. McIntosh Canada P. Thompson
D. Harper
BMW M4 GT3 Evo 13

+31.140

3'57.983

 0.117 206.122
59
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States E. Powell United Kingdom B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
Ford Mustang GT3 9

+32.741

3'59.584

 1.601 204.744
60
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy S. Gattuso Italy G. Levorato United States L. Sargeant Ford Mustang GT3 8

+32.765

3'59.608

 0.024 204.724
61
TEAM WRT LMGT3
32 United Kingdom D. Leung Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus BMW M4 GT3 Evo 13

+33.401

4'00.244

 0.636 204.182
62
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Canada Z. Robichon Italy M. Drudi Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 5

 

    
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