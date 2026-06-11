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Practice report
WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: BMW beats Alpine in red-flagged FP3 as LMDh cars dominate

A last-gasp effort from Vanthoor put BMW at the front in the final practice session before Hyperpole

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
#15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Kevin Magnussen, Raffaele Marciello, Dries Vanthoor

#15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Kevin Magnussen, Raffaele Marciello, Dries Vanthoor

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

BMW claimed the top spot in third practice for the Le Mans 24 Hours following a late flying lap from one-lap specialist Dries Vanthoor.

The Belgian set a blistering time of 3m23.302s in the final minutes of the two-hour session, putting the #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 over four tenths ahead of Victor Martins in the #36 Alpine A424.

Jota’s Norman Nato led the way at the beginning of the session with a best time of 3m24.048s in the #12 Cadillac V-Series.R, with Ricky Taylor slotting into second in the additional Cadillac entered by Wayne Taylor Racing.

With about 25 minutes remaining on the clock, the session was stopped as United Autosports driver Daniel Schneider crashed heading into the final chicane, suffering significant damage to the front-left section of the #222 Oreca.

The Brazilian was able to bring the hobbling car back into the pits, allowing the session to resume shortly afterwards.

A flurry of improvements followed in the final minutes of practice, as several teams completed a qualifying simulation on soft tyres ahead of the grid-deciding Hyperpole session.

Vanthoor split the two Cadillacs on his first flying lap, before he moved to the front of the field on his final tour. At the same time, Martins moved up to second for Alpine, leaving the #12 Caddy in third place.

Nato’s team-mate Will Stevens tried to respond with a late effort of his own, but ultimately ended up half a second off the pace.

Robin Frijns backed up Vanthoor’s performance with fourth place in the #20 BMW, while Mathys Jaubert propelled newcomer Genesis to fifth.

#17 Genesis Magma Racing Genesis GMR-001-Hypercar: Andre Lotterer, Pipo Derani, Mathys Jaubert

#17 Genesis Magma Racing Genesis GMR-001-Hypercar: Andre Lotterer, Pipo Derani, Mathys Jaubert

Photo by: JEP

Despite losing the top spot towards the end, Cadillac enjoyed a strong evening at Circuit de la Sarthe, with its remaining two cars finishing sixth and eighth in practice. Jota driver Earl Bamber was fractionally than WTR’s Filipe Albuquerque, with the two Caddys split by the #35 Alpine of Charles Milesi.

The fastest LMH car was the #51 Ferrari 499P, Antonio Giovinazzi ending up 1.296s down on BMW’s pacesetting LMDh. Paul-Loup Chatin completed the top 10 for Genesis.

Apart from the late red-flag, the penultimate practice session of the week was also disrupted by a full-course yellow at around the 80-minute mark, as an incident between the #009 Aston Martin Valkyrie and the #29 Forestier Racing by Panis Oreca 07 at the Ford Chicane left debris on track. 

Panis leads LMP2 despite drama

The #29 Panis Oreca ended up at the top of the leaderboard despite Rousset’s clash with the Aston LMH and an off-track moment for Esteban Masson in the final hour.

Rousset’s early benchmark of 3m34.252s put him exactly 0.001s ahead of the #30 Duqueine driven by 2019 Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor.

The two drivers ended up more than two tenths clear of the rest of the LMP2 pack, led by Reshad de Gerus in the #343 Inter Europol.

Aston fastest in LMGT3

Heart of Racing beat WRT to the top spot in the LMGT3 class, with Eduardo Barrichello leading the way in the #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Clemens Schmid set the initial pace in ASP’s #87 Lexus RC F GT3, taking the top spot with a time of 3m54.115s.

Sean Gelael eclipsed Schmid’s lap at the beginning of the second hour, before Barrichello posted a time of 3m53.996s to end the session on top.

Gelael held on to second in the #32 BMW M4 GT3 despite, with Schmid’s earlier benchmark proving good enough for third place. 

FP3

All Stats
 
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Italy R. Marciello Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Hybrid V8 45

3'23.302

   241.284
2
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France F. Makowiecki France J. Gounon France V. Martins Alpine A424 42

+0.423

3'23.725

 0.423 240.783
3
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
12 Switzerland L. Deletraz United Kingdom W. Stevens France N. Nato Cadillac V-Series.R 45

+0.514

3'23.816

 0.091 240.675
4
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast South Africa S. Van Der Linde BMW M Hybrid V8 44

+0.860

3'24.162

 0.346 240.268
5
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
17 Germany A. Lotterer Brazil P. Derani
M. Jaubert
Genesis GMR-001 38

+0.893

3'24.195

 0.033 240.229
6
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
38 France S. Bourdais New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom J. Aitken Cadillac V-Series.R 43

+0.915

3'24.217

 0.022 240.203
7
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 Portugal A. Felix da Costa France C. Milesi Austria F. Habsburg Alpine A424 40

+0.985

3'24.287

 0.070 240.121
8
Cadillac WTR HYPERCAR
101 United States R. Taylor United States J. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Cadillac V-Series.R 42

+1.154

3'24.456

 0.169 239.922
9
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 42

+1.296

3'24.598

 0.142 239.756
10
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
19 France M. Jaminet France P. Chatin Spain D. Juncadella Genesis GMR-001 24

+1.493

3'24.795

 0.197 239.525
11
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Denmark N. Nielsen Spain M. Molina Ferrari 499P 47

+1.810

3'25.112

 0.317 239.155
12
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota TR010 Hybrid 44

+1.929

3'25.231

 0.119 239.016
13
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota TR010 Hybrid 45

+2.046

3'25.348

 0.117 238.880
14
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
009 Spain A. Riberas Denmark M. Sorensen Canada R. De Angelis Aston Martin Valkyrie 44

+2.286

3'25.588

 0.240 238.601
15
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
007 United Kingdom H. Tincknell United Kingdom T. Gamble United Kingdom R. Gunn Aston Martin Valkyrie 37

+3.096

3'26.398

 0.810 237.665
16
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 China Y. Yifei Poland R. Kubica United Kingdom P. Hanson Ferrari 499P 44

+3.394

3'26.696

 0.298 237.322
17
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 France L. Duval Denmark M. Jakobsen France T. Pourchaire Peugeot 9X8 43

+4.418

3'27.720

 1.024 236.152
18
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 United Kingdom P. di Resta Belgium S. Vandoorne New Zealand N. Cassidy Peugeot 9X8 42

+4.736

3'28.038

 0.318 235.791
19
Forestier Racing by Panis LMP2
29
L. Rousset
E. Masson
O. Gray
Oreca 07 - Gibson 36

+10.950

3'34.252

 6.214 228.952
20
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
30 France D. Pin France J. Andlauer Netherlands R. Verschoor Oreca 07 - Gibson 32

+10.951

3'34.253

 0.001 228.951
21
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
343 United States B. Garg France R. de Gerus Switzerland N. Müller Oreca 07 - Gibson 36

+11.378

3'34.680

 0.427 228.496
22
TDS Racing LMP2
14 Canada T. Lutke Switzerland M. Beche France K. Estre Oreca 07 - Gibson 40

+11.467

3'34.769

 0.089 228.401
23
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
24 Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson
E. Pearson
Australia J. Doohan 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 43

+11.780

3'35.082

 0.313 228.069
24
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
4 United States G. Kurtz
A. Quinn
Germany L. Heinrich 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 42

+11.867

3'35.169

 0.087 227.977
25
AF Corse LMP2
183 France F. Perrodo France M. Vaxiviere United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Oreca 07 - Gibson 38

+11.993

3'35.295

 0.126 227.843
26
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
26 Ireland R. Cullen Russian Federation V. Lomko Brazil P. Fittipaldi Oreca 07 - Gibson 40

+12.126

3'35.428

 0.133 227.702
27
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
43 Poland J. Smiechowski France T. Dillmann United Kingdom N. Yelloly Oreca 07 - Gibson 42

+12.198

3'35.500

 0.072 227.626
28
CLX Motorsport LMP2
37
A. Closmenil
I. Aguilera
T. Jensen
Oreca 07 - Gibson 21

+12.235

3'35.537

 0.037 227.587
29
IDEC SPORT LMP2
28 France P. Lafargue
V. Rinicella
Netherlands J. Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 35

+12.240

3'35.542

 0.005 227.582
30
United Autosports LMP2
222 Brazil D. Schneider United Kingdom B. Hanley United Kingdom O. Jarvis Oreca 07 - Gibson 32

+12.249

3'35.551

 0.009 227.573
31
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
25
M. Jensen
Italy E. Trulli United Kingdom J. Hughes 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 40

+12.556

3'35.858

 0.307 227.249
32
AO by TF LMP2
99 United States P. Hyett Australia J. Allen United States D. Cameron Oreca 07 - Gibson 40

+12.644

3'35.946

 0.088 227.156
33
DKR Engineering LMP2
3 Canada J. Farano Spain S. Alvarez Netherlands R. van der Zande Oreca 07 - Gibson 41

+12.725

3'36.027

 0.081 227.071
34
United Autosports LMP2
22 Sweden R. Lindh Switzerland G. Saucy Denmark M. Jensen Oreca 07 - Gibson 29

+13.692

3'36.994

 0.967 226.059
35
Proton Competition LMP2
9 Germany J. Ried Japan K. Ohta
H. King
Oreca 07 - Gibson 37

+13.710

3'37.012

 0.018 226.040
36
RD Limited LMP2
48 United States F. Poordad France T. Vautier France R. Dumas Oreca 07 - Gibson 39

+14.521

3'37.823

 0.811 225.199
37
Proton Competition LMP2
44 Austria H. Felbermayr Jr.
H. Felbermayr
L. Fluxá
Oreca 07 - Gibson 26

+15.040

3'38.342

 0.519 224.664
38
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
23
G. Newell
Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom J. Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 36

+30.426

3'53.728

 15.386 209.874
39
TEAM WRT LMGT3
32 United Kingdom D. Leung Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus BMW M4 GT3 Evo 37

+30.634

3'53.936

 0.208 209.688
40
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87
R. Umbrarescu
Austria C. Schmid Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 33

+30.813

3'54.115

 0.179 209.527
41
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 38

+31.145

3'54.447

 0.332 209.231
42
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78 Belgium T. Rompuy
H. David
United Kingdom J. Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 35

+31.174

3'54.476

 0.029 209.205
43
Garage 59 LMGT3
10
A. Au
T. Fleming
Germany M. Kirchhofer 		McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 37

+31.201

3'54.503

 0.027 209.181
44
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Canada Z. Robichon Italy M. Drudi Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 36

+31.218

3'54.520

 0.017 209.165
45
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
92 Australia Y. Shahin Italy R. Pera Austria R. Lietz Porsche 911 GT3 R 37

+31.452

3'54.754

 0.234 208.957
46
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
21 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 39

+31.480

3'54.782

 0.028 208.932
47
Kessel Racing LMGT3
74
D. Blattner
Italy L. Patrese Algeria D. Marschall 		Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 40

+31.605

3'54.907

 0.125 208.821
48
TEAM WRT LMGT3
69 United States A. McIntosh Canada P. Thompson
D. Harper
BMW M4 GT3 Evo 34

+31.859

3'55.161

 0.254 208.595
49
Racing Spirit of Leman LMGT3
59 France C. Mateu
M. Fossard
France V. Hasse-Clot 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 39

+31.865

3'55.167

 0.006 208.590
50
Kessel Racing LMGT3
57 Japan T. Kimura
C. Laursen
Brazil D. Serra 		Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 40

+31.901

3'55.203

 0.036 208.558
51
Team Qatar by Iron Lynx LMGT3
62
A. Ali Al-Khelaifi
Germany J. Hanses France G. Alesi 		Mercedes AMG GT3 39

+31.930

3'55.232

 0.029 208.532
52
IRON LYNX LMGT3
61 Australia M. Berry Portugal R. Andrade Belgium M. Martin Mercedes AMG GT3 34

+32.016

3'55.318

 0.086 208.456
53
TF Sport LMGT3
33 United States B. Keating United Kingdom J. Edgar Netherlands N. Catsburg Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 33

+32.019

3'55.321

 0.003 208.453
54
Garage 59 LMGT3
58 Sweden A. West Germany F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 38

+32.347

3'55.649

 0.328 208.163
55
RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE LMGT3
150 Brazil C. Toledo France L. Wadoux
R. Agostini
Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 37

+32.367

3'55.669

 0.020 208.146
56
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
91
J. Cottingham
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy Turkey A. Güven 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 40

+32.536

3'55.838

 0.169 207.997
57
TF Sport LMGT3
2
J. Ibrahim
L. Nicolas Hanafin
B. Green
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 35

+32.788

3'56.090

 0.252 207.775
58
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
34
P. Dempsey
Turkey S. Yoluc Ireland C. Eastwood 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 31

+32.894

3'56.196

 0.106 207.681
59
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy S. Gattuso Italy G. Levorato United States L. Sargeant Ford Mustang GT3 33

+33.127

3'56.429

 0.233 207.477
60
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States E. Powell United Kingdom B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
Ford Mustang GT3 37

+33.439

3'56.741

 0.312 207.203
61
13 Autosport LMGT3
13 Canada O. Fidani Germany L. Kern United Kingdom M. Bell Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 33

+33.626

3'56.928

 0.187 207.040
62
IRON LYNX LMGT3
79
J. Zelger
Italy M. Cressoni Netherlands L. Hodenius 		Mercedes AMG GT3 35

+33.401

3'56.703

   207.236
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