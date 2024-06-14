Le Mans 24 Hours to clash with F1 Canadian GP in 2025 as WEC calendar announced

The Le Mans 24 Hours is scheduled for 14-15 June, with the pre-event Test Day on the preceding Sunday. It means the race will clash with the F1 Canadian GP and IndyCar's St Louis round at Gateway.

It is the first time F1 and Le Mans have clashed since 2016.

Meanwhile, Imola has renewed what was originally a one-year deal covering 2024 to retain the Italian round of the series for a further four years, with a public signing of the contract at Friday's Le Mans 24 Hours.

The WEC switched from Monza to Imola this year because the home of the Italian Grand Prix was undergoing major paddock works.

The limited number of garages, one less than the 37 cars on this year’s entry, had been seen as an obstacle to Imola’s continuation as part of the series.

The WEC has stressed the importance of the support of the local municipality in making the new deal happen.

Mayor Marco Panieri described the agreement between the WEC and the circuit “as a fantastic opportunity for the city of Imola”.

“Thanks to this event we will be able to improve infrastructure like [pit] boxes and the fan zone, making visitors and staff experience more enjoyable,” he said.

Fans at Imola Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The 2025 WEC incorporates the same eight events in the same order as this year.

The Le Mans 24 Hours is scheduled for 14-15 June, with the pre-event Test Day on the preceding Sunday. It means the race will clash with the F1 Canadian GP and IndyCar's St Louis round at Gateway.

Pierre Fillon president of WEC co-organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest told Motorsport.com last month that there were no plans to expand to nine races for “because of costs”.

Richard Mille, president of the FIA Endurance Commission, said that the WEC was adopting an “if it ain't broke, don't fix it” mentality.

“The eight rounds that we know from this year offer a great mixture of well-established circuits,” he said.

“They give the series presence in both Americas, Asia, Europe and in the Middle East, providing the perfect stage for the events of the golden era of endurance racing to unfold.”

The WEC’s return to Austin for the first time since 2017 in September of this year will be extended into a second season at least.

That always seemed likely once Roger Penske ruled out the series visiting his Indianapolis venue in ’25 as a result of scheduling reasons, a statement he made in March.

He has aspirations to bring the WEC to a facility he took over in 2020, a desire he first revealed back in 2022.

The 2025 WEC will kick off in Qatar with a late February date, rather than in early March this year, because Ramadan falls earlier in 2025.

The race will again be a 1812km event, a nod to Qatar’s national day on 18 December, with a maximum duration of eight hours.

The pre-season Prologue test will take place one week in advance of the race at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit.

The Le Mans 24 Hours is scheduled for 14/15 June, with the pre-event Test Day on the preceding Sunday.

After the three rounds in Europe concluded by the Le Mans 24 Hours in mid-June, Interlagos in Sao Paolo, Austin, Fuji and Bahrain again make up the post-Le Mans swing of the championship.

The calendar was ratified by the FIA World Motor Sport Council this week.

2025 WEC Calendar

28 February Qatar 1812Km (QAT)

20 April Imola 6 Hours (ITA)

10 May Spa 6 Hours (BEL)

14-15 June Le Mans 24 Hours (FRA)

13 July Sao Paulo 6 Hours (BRA)

7September Austin 6 Hours (USA)

28 September Fuji 6 Hous (JPN)

8November Bahrain 8 Hours (BAH)