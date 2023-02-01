Subscribe
Kvyat and Bortolotti join Prema's expanded WEC line-up for 2023

Ex-Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat and factory Lamborghini racer Mirko Bortolotti have been named as part of Prema’s two-car line-up for the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

Kvyat and Bortolotti join Prema's expanded WEC line-up for 2023
Kvyat and Bortolotti will share Prema’s second Oreca 07-Gibson with the previously-announced Doriane Pin, forming an all-rookie line-up in the LMP2 class of the WEC.

The Italian outfit’s primary #9 entry will be crewed by one-time Formula 3 race winner Bent Viscaal, 20-year-old Romanian Filip Ugran and Juan Manuel Correa.

Correa, who was announced by Prema in early January alongside Pin, will miss the opening round at Sebring due to a clash with Formula 2, with his place in the crew being taken by Lamborghini ace Andrea Caldarelli.

Prema has decided not to retain any of the three drivers that were part of its first assault on the WEC in 2022, with Robert Kubica, Lorenzo Colombo and Louis Deletraz all dropped from the team’s line-up.

Deletraz was recently announced as returning to the ELMS this year with the TF Sport-run Racing Team Turkey, while Kubica and Colombo are yet to reveal their racing programmes for 2023.

The arrival of Kvyat means Prema will continue to have an F1 veteran as part of its team, with the Russian driver making the switch to sportscar racing three years after making his final grand prix appearance with AlphaTauri in 2020.

Kvyat has largely been absent from racing since his split from the Red Bull-owned outfit, but he made three NASCAR Cup Series outings last year with Team Hezeberg.

“It’s a very exciting part of my career to join PREMA and compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship together,” said Kvyat.

“The team is very notorious for previous success, and it’s now looking to conquer the world of Endurance racing as well. 

“I’m very excited to be part of it and very motivated to give my absolute best to try put ourselves in the top positions.” 

Another notable addition to Prema’s line-up is Bortolotti, who will lead the development of Lamborghini’s LMDh programme that will come on stream in 2024.

Prema’s sister squad Iron Lynx will serve as Lamborghini’s official works team in both the WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, making the Italian outfit an ideal place for Bortolotti to gain experience in prototype machinery ahead of his move to the top class.

“I’m delighted to be joining Prema in the FIA WEC this year," said Bortolotti.

"The Team has proven competitive straight away in the championship, so the aim is to continue the good work this season as well as to prepare for the LMDh programme. Big thanks to Prema and Lamborghini Squadra Corse for the trust and opportunity.”

