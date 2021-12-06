It was announced last month on the eve of the final round of the WEC season in Bahrain that Nakajima would not be part of Toyota’s line-up for the 2022 season.

Toyota confirmed on Monday in its 2022 motorsport presentation in Tokyo that Ryo Hirakawa will take over Nakajima’s seat aboard the #8 GR010 Hybrid alongside Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley next season.

Nakajima was linked with a return to racing in Japan’s two premier categories SUPER GT and Super Formula full-time in 2022, but instead the 36-year-old will take on a role as part of Toyota's WEC management.

More to follow