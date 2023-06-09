Jani completes Proton's LMDh line-up for 2023 WEC season
Le Mans 24 Hours winner Neel Jani will join Proton Competition’s LMDh assault on the World Endurance Championship from July’s Monza 6 Hours.
Jani will share Proton’s sole #99 Porsche 963 hybrid contender with Gianmaria Bruni and Harry Tincknell in the final three races of the seven-round WEC season.
It will mark Jani’s return to the top echelon of prototype racing since his 2018/19 WEC campaign with Rebellion Racing in an Oreca-built R13 non-LMP1 hybrid.
“I am very excited to join Proton Competition on their new journey in prototypes and want to thank the team for their trust," said Jani. "I have known Gimmi and Harry for a long time and am looking forward to teaming up with them for this challenge“.
Jani will be driving a customer Porsche despite having split with the German manufacturer at the end of the 2022 season, having not been selected as part of its factory LMDh programmes in the WEC and the IMSA SportsCar Championship.
The Swiss driver previously enjoyed a successful stint in Porsche’s LMP1 programme that saw him take the Le Mans 24 Hours/WEC title double in 2016.
However, he struggled for performance during his sole season in Formula E with the German manufacturer in 2019/20, and his speed in the Porsche 911 RSR-19 GTE car in 2021 also left much to be desired.
Porsche 963 LMDh customer
Photo by: Porsche
It is unclear if Jani will also be signed as a third driver for Proton’s IMSA programme for which Bruni and Tincknell have been signed as the team’s primary drivers.
Bruni and Tincknell will drive as a duo for Proton’s IMSA GTP debut at Road America in August and then Indianapolis in September, but the team will require an additional driver for the season-ending Petit Le Mans enduro at Road America.
Proton is one of the three teams to run Porsche LMDh customer machinery this year after Jota and JDC-Miller, electing to run one example of each in WEC and IMSA.
But while Jota and JDC-Miller have already got their first LMDh outings under their belts after receiving their supply of cars from Porsche in April, Proton elected to wait before racing their two 963 LMDhs for the first time.
WEC reveals 2024 schedule, Imola replaces Monza
LMP2 class axed by WEC for 2024, but will stay at Le Mans
Jani joins Duqueine LMP2 team for 2023 ELMS campaign
Jani joins Duqueine LMP2 team for 2023 ELMS campaign Jani joins Duqueine LMP2 team for 2023 ELMS campaign
Jani to leave Porsche works driver role after 963 LMDh snub
Jani to leave Porsche works driver role after 963 LMDh snub Jani to leave Porsche works driver role after 963 LMDh snub
Why The Ganassi Effect will prove crucial in IMSA’s DPi swansong
Why The Ganassi Effect will prove crucial in IMSA’s DPi swansong Why The Ganassi Effect will prove crucial in IMSA’s DPi swansong
Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA GTP attack with Porsche LMDh
Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA GTP attack with Porsche LMDh Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA GTP attack with Porsche LMDh
Tincknell to race Proton Porsche LMDh at Monza WEC round
Tincknell to race Proton Porsche LMDh at Monza WEC round Tincknell to race Proton Porsche LMDh at Monza WEC round
Allen 'wasn't breathing' in Rolex 24 LMP2 photo finish
Allen 'wasn't breathing' in Rolex 24 LMP2 photo finish Allen 'wasn't breathing' in Rolex 24 LMP2 photo finish
Latest news
GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans
GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans
MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole
MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole
Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO
Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO
Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars
Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.