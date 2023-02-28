Isotta Fraschini reveals new hypercar with aim of 2023 WEC debut
The revived Italian Isotta Fraschini marque has revealed the Le Mans Hypercar that is on course to race in the World Endurance Championship this year.
The Isotta Frashini Tipo 6 Competizione, which will be raced in partnership with the British Vector Sport team, was unveiled on Tuesday at the Automobile Club Milano.
The reveal of the car developed by Michelotto Engineering means that the marque has met its stated target of completing the car by the end of February.
Isotta director of motorsport Claudio Berro said: “Today, we are exactly where we predicted four months ago when we announced that Isotta Fraschini would be back and that it would do so, according to tradition, with a racing car.
“The Tipo 6 LMH Competizione is now in its complete and real configuration, and the intention for the 2023 season remains to compete in the WEC on a race-by-race basis as soon as the car is homologated by the FIA.
“In the meantime, we will be grinding kilometres together with Vector Sport to be ready as soon as possible."
Tipo 6 LMH Competizione
Photo by: Isotta Fraschini
A plan to give the Tipo 6 Competizione a debut on home ground at the Monza WEC round in early July was outlined by Berro to Motorsport.com earlier this year.
The latest LMH is powered by a twin-turbo three-litre V6 developed for Isotta by HWA Engineering in Germany and a front-axle hybrid system supplied by Bosch.
The aerodynamics have been developed in the Williams wind tunnel and the chassis and bodywork produced by ARS Technologies, a leading composite company in Italy.
Isotta has also laid out a blueprint to become a legitimate automotive manufacturer.
The Competizione will be one of three versions of the Tipo 6: there will also be a track-day version of the car known as the Pista and a road car to be called the Strada.
Customer versions of the LMH will also be made available.
Isotta president Alessandro Fassini, a former World Rally Championship driver, announced a €100 million (£88 million) investment in the Isotta brand at the launch, as well as plans to build a total of 50 Tipo 6s over a five-year period.
A new two-seater super-sportscar is also under development by Isotta for 2026.
Tipo 6 LMH Competizione
Photo by: Isotta Fraschini
Tipo 6 LMH Competizione
Photo by: Isotta Fraschini
Tipo 6 LMH Competizione
Photo by: Isotta Fraschini
Latest news
IndyCar 2023 preview: Team by team
IndyCar 2023 preview: Team by team IndyCar 2023 preview: Team by team
Alonso: Missing Stroll's F1 feedback in Bahrain test "hurt a lot"
Alonso: Missing Stroll's F1 feedback in Bahrain test "hurt a lot" Alonso: Missing Stroll's F1 feedback in Bahrain test "hurt a lot"
NASCAR suspends two JGR crew members after Truex loose wheel
NASCAR suspends two JGR crew members after Truex loose wheel NASCAR suspends two JGR crew members after Truex loose wheel
NASCAR issues new rules package for road courses, short tracks
NASCAR issues new rules package for road courses, short tracks NASCAR issues new rules package for road courses, short tracks
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why modern garagistes belong in WEC Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine in 2022 How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
The lessons Peugeot needed to learn The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.