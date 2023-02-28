Subscribe
Previous / Peugeot close to "acceptable" reliability with WEC Hypercar
WEC News

Isotta Fraschini reveals new hypercar with aim of 2023 WEC debut

The revived Italian Isotta Fraschini marque has revealed the Le Mans Hypercar that is on course to race in the World Endurance Championship this year. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Isotta Fraschini reveals new hypercar with aim of 2023 WEC debut
Listen to this article

The Isotta Frashini Tipo 6 Competizione, which will be raced in partnership with the British Vector Sport team, was unveiled on Tuesday at the Automobile Club Milano. 

The reveal of the car developed by Michelotto Engineering means that the marque has met its stated target of completing the car by the end of February. 

Isotta director of motorsport Claudio Berro said: “Today, we are exactly where we predicted four months ago when we announced that Isotta Fraschini would be back and that it would do so, according to tradition, with a racing car. 

“The Tipo 6 LMH Competizione is now in its complete and real configuration, and the intention for the 2023 season remains to compete in the WEC on a race-by-race basis as soon as the car is homologated by the FIA. 

“In the meantime, we will be grinding kilometres together with Vector Sport to be ready as soon as possible."

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

A plan to give the Tipo 6 Competizione a debut on home ground at the Monza WEC round in early July was outlined by Berro to Motorsport.com earlier this year. 

The latest LMH is powered by a twin-turbo three-litre V6 developed for Isotta by HWA Engineering in Germany and a front-axle hybrid system supplied by Bosch. 

The aerodynamics have been developed in the Williams wind tunnel and the chassis and bodywork produced by ARS Technologies, a leading composite company in Italy. 

Isotta has also laid out a blueprint to become a legitimate automotive manufacturer. 

The Competizione will be one of three versions of the Tipo 6: there will also be a track-day version of the car known as the Pista and a road car to be called the Strada. 

Customer versions of the LMH will also be made available.

Isotta president Alessandro Fassini, a former World Rally Championship driver, announced a €100 million (£88 million) investment in the Isotta brand at the launch, as well as plans to build a total of 50 Tipo 6s over a five-year period. 

A new two-seater super-sportscar is also under development by Isotta for 2026. 

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Read Also:
shares
comments

Peugeot close to "acceptable" reliability with WEC Hypercar
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Le Mans 24 Hours entry list revealed, 16 cars in top class

Le Mans 24 Hours entry list revealed, 16 cars in top class

Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours entry list revealed, 16 cars in top class Le Mans 24 Hours entry list revealed, 16 cars in top class

Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener

Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener

WEC

Villeneuve will be 'on pace' in WEC Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to Rolex 24 win How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

More from
Isotta Fraschini
Isotta Fraschini aiming for Monza WEC debut after entry rejected

Isotta Fraschini aiming for Monza WEC debut after entry rejected

WEC

Isotta Fraschini targets Monza debut Isotta Fraschini aiming for Monza WEC debut after entry rejected

Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid

Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid

WEC

Isotta Fraschini reveals LMH partner Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising 2023 WEC plans

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising 2023 WEC plans

WEC

Isotta close to finalising WEC plans Isotta Fraschini close to finalising 2023 WEC plans

Latest news

IndyCar 2023 preview: Team by team

IndyCar 2023 preview: Team by team

IndyCar

IndyCar 2023 preview: Team by team IndyCar 2023 preview: Team by team

Alonso: Missing Stroll's F1 feedback in Bahrain test "hurt a lot"

Alonso: Missing Stroll's F1 feedback in Bahrain test "hurt a lot"

Formula 1

Alonso: Missing Stroll's F1 feedback in Bahrain test "hurt a lot" Alonso: Missing Stroll's F1 feedback in Bahrain test "hurt a lot"

NASCAR suspends two JGR crew members after Truex loose wheel

NASCAR suspends two JGR crew members after Truex loose wheel

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends two JGR crew members after Truex loose wheel NASCAR suspends two JGR crew members after Truex loose wheel

NASCAR issues new rules package for road courses, short tracks

NASCAR issues new rules package for road courses, short tracks

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR issues new rules package for road courses, short tracks NASCAR issues new rules package for road courses, short tracks

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why modern garagistes belong in WEC Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine in 2022 How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza
Tim Wright

The lessons Peugeot needed to learn The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.