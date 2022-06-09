Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans Next / Ferrari the team to beat at Le Mans, says Corvette's Tandy
WEC News

Hypercars will decide future of LMP2 class in WEC, says Jarvis

United Autosports driver Oliver Jarvis feels the future of the LMP2 class in the FIA World Endurance Championship hinges on just how fast the new breed of Le Mans Hypercars and LMDh cars capable of going.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Jamie Klein
, News Editor
Hypercars will decide future of LMP2 class in WEC, says Jarvis
Listen to this article

LMP2 forms the single largest class in this weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with a total of 27 cars entered for the blue riband round of the WEC, with 15 of those full-time entries in the championship.

However, the WEC rulemakers have repeatedly slowed the P2s so they do not mix with the new Le Mans Hypercars, which are significantly slower than previous-gen LMP1 machinery.

Kamui Kobayashi’s time of 3m27.247s in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid in Wednesday’s opening qualifying at Circuit de la Sarthe was more than half a second slower than what Nyck de Vries managed in a Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07 in the equivalent session from 2020, the last year LMP2s were allowed to run at their full potential.

Paul di Resta then managed to lower the benchmark to a 3m24.528s in his United-entered Oreca in the Hyperpole session.

Jarvis, who was previously part of Audi’s successful LMP1 programme, says the full pace of LMH won’t be fully unleashed until new manufacturers join the WEC in coming months and year.

However, he thinks the Hypercar class will decide where exactly the LMP2 class fits in the WEC in the future, especially in the wake of the series’ decision to postpone the introduction of next-generation LMP2 cars - initially scheduled for 2023 - for a second time until 2025.

“They need to wait and see what the pace of the hypercar is,” said Jarvis. “What the actual pace of the hypercar is - not the current pace of the hypercar - when Porsche comes in. 

“And then they need to decide where does LMP2 fit, because we are running these incredible cars but we are just de-tuning them every year, and it's a shame actually. They are not running to their full potential people brought the cars for. 

“The fact that you can take a car, buy it for a certain amount, that in its proper form would be four or five seconds faster than the top class, it is quite extraordinary. 

“The delay in the rules will make perfect sense for all teams on the cost basis. I think from the sporting side it's also the right thing to do and decide where it fits properly in the hierarchy in terms of lap time."

Jarvis's comments come against a backdrop of meetings between the ACO and the FIA, who jointly write the LMP2 rulebook, that have been organised to discuss the future of the class.

Teams have been invited to the meetings to give their input, with particular regard to lowering cost from the category. Topics known to have been discussed are the use of steel rather than carbon brakes, fibreglass bodywork. 

The configuration of the one-make engine has also been discussed, including a potential switch to a production-based powerplant. 

Oliver Jarvis, United Autosports

Oliver Jarvis, United Autosports

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

All but one of the LMP2 cars entered at Le Mans are Oreca 07s, with CD Sport’s Ligier JS P217 the only exception, while there is no representation from Multimatic and Dallara, the remaining two manufacturers with a license to build LMP2 cars.

It follows a trend that has been in prototype ranks since the current LMP2 rule cycle came into force in 2017, with Oreca enjoying a near-monopoly in the WEC as well as other championships such as the European Le Mans Series and Asian Le Mans Series in this period.

Jarvis added he hopes to see more diversity in the next LMP2 rules cycle after years of Oreca domination.

“A lot of time has passed since this ruleset came in, and Ligier and Dallara and Mutimatic if they wanted to enter a P2 car, they have so much more knowledge of where the level is at," he said.

"I have no doubt it will be a much [more] difficult decision for teams [to decide which manufacturer to choose when next-gen cars come in].”

The ACO will allow GT3 cars to compete in the WEC and Le Mans from 2024 after axing the existing and more expensive current GTE machinery, which could lead to a flood of entries from teams competing in other championships such as GT World Challenge.

Jarvis believes this could make ELMS and AsLMS an attractive proposition for LMP2 teams, as neither of the two championships allow Le Mans Hypercars or LMDh cars.

“I think actually outside of the WEC is where you are going to see the strongest LMP2 fields, because you have to consider budgets and LMP2 is predominantly a Pro-Am car," he explained.

“And if you are a gentleman and if you want to race a top-level prototype and are busy with work, you have to look at European Le Mans series and things like this.

"Actually, over the next three, four years that the way the grid is formed is going to change with GT3, you might find that you are going to get bumper grids for ELMS and Asian Le Mans.

"These P2 cars aren't going [anywhere]. For me there is still a demand, there is still a marketplace for a P2 car.”

Additional reporting by Gary Watkins

shares
comments

Related video

Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans
Previous article

Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans
Next article

Ferrari the team to beat at Le Mans, says Corvette's Tandy

Ferrari the team to beat at Le Mans, says Corvette's Tandy
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Dutch GP
MotoGP

2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA
IMSA

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Oliver Jarvis More from
Oliver Jarvis
United drivers praise "amazing" Pierson after Sebring WEC win Sebring
WEC

United drivers praise "amazing" Pierson after Sebring WEC win

MSR's IMSA full-timers say Rolex 24 win "just the beginning" Daytona 24
Video Inside
IMSA

MSR's IMSA full-timers say Rolex 24 win "just the beginning"

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime
IMSA

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Latest news

Cassidy: "Big desire" to have closer ties with Ferrari
DTM DTM

Cassidy: "Big desire" to have closer ties with Ferrari

JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season
WEC WEC

JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat
Formula E Formula E

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat

Porsche reveals 963 LMDh car, Lotterer included in driver line-up
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Porsche reveals 963 LMDh car, Lotterer included in driver line-up

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.