“Huge champion” Alonso will thrive in WEC challenge – Neveu

FIA World Endurance Championship boss Gerard Neveu says that two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso will deal with his upcoming dual campaigns “perfectly” well.

Speaking as the WEC and Motorsport.com renewed its partnership for the upcoming superseason, and Alonso tested his 2018 McLaren F1 for the first time, Neveu believes the Spaniard will take everything in his stride (click on the video below).

“He knows it will be difficult, because it’s nothing to do with Formula 1,” says Neveu in the video. “It’s different cars, different speeds, you have to share the car with other drivers – but I’m sure he’ll do perfectly because he’s such a huge champion.”

Neveu says Alonso’s switch is perfect timing, ahead of the “unique” challenge of two Le Mans 24 Hours events in one championship season.

“We had to find a way to boost the championship and find a second breath, this was the perfect opportunity to do it,” says Neveu. “We reversed the calendar, we put Le Mans at the end of the superseason, so we have twice Le Mans – which is a huge story, which is unique.”

To see and hear Neveu’s full thoughts on the superseason ahead, click on the video below.