Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota explains why it chose Hartley to replace Alonso

shares
comments
Toyota explains why it chose Hartley to replace Alonso
By:
14m ago

Toyota LMP1 team director Rob Leupen has explained why the Japanese manufacturer settled on Brendon Hartley as Fernando Alonso's replacement in its 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship line-up.

It was confirmed in the run-up to last weekend's Spa race that Alonso would be exiting the team after next month's Le Mans 24 Hours, with former Porsche WEC and Toro Rosso Formula 1 driver Hartley being brought in to take his place on the Toyota roster.

The New Zealander will make his first public appearance with his new employer at the Le Mans test day on June 2, having undertaken a seat fitting at Toyota's Cologne headquarters on Tuesday.

 

Leupen said the team was looking for a known quantity to join existing drivers Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Jose Maria Lopez, and that Hartley's LMP1 experience with Porsche in 2014-17 would be useful to Toyota.

"We knew the situation with Fernando," said Leupen. "Then you look at who can fill the gap.

"We know Brendon, we have raced against him, we have seen him developing in the Porsche Team very well, he’s a very open guy, he’s amicable, a team player. He would fit in.

"At Porsche he proved he was a very good and quick driver and the year in Formula 1 did not make him worse. He will put his experience with Porsche towards the team."

Leupen suggested Toyota could have potentially opted for a less experienced driver such as Stoffel Vandoorne, who made his first start in the WEC at Spa last weekend with SMP Racing.

But he stressed it was not "necessary" to consider a rookie driver for the 2019/20 season.

"At that time we started to think, he would have been [available]," said Leupen of Vandoorne. "We say Brendon also. Difficult to compare but we took the experienced one. Nothing against Stoffel."

#11 SMP Racing BR Engineering BR1: , Stoffel Vandoorne

#11 SMP Racing BR Engineering BR1: , Stoffel Vandoorne

Photo by: Paul Foster

Leupen had said last year during October's Fuji round that he was hopeful of being able to find a way to keep Alonso in Toyota's LMP1 line-up for the 2019/20 campaign.

While admitting that Toyota and the WEC in general will "miss" the Spaniard, Leupen indicated that Alonso's priorities had changed since they first began discussions about staying on.

"At that time, we were hoping, thinking, talking," he recalled. "It was all on his options, and we put our options. He has some goals which we cannot deliver for him, and he wants to do this, and he put his focus on that.

"Also, other circumstances – if you see how many days he’s on the road this year, it’s not that much less than last year, when he did a double programme in F1 and WEC.

"It’s something we have exchanged about since then, and I think a very good relationship here has come to a conclusion. For us it’s fine. I don’t see any losers in this relationship, only winners."

P1 Podium, #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso

P1 Podium, #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images

Next article
ACO promises closer LMP1 contest at Le Mans in 2019

Previous article

ACO promises closer LMP1 contest at Le Mans in 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Brendon Hartley , Stoffel Vandoorne
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Toyota explains why it chose Hartley to replace Alonso
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota explains why it chose Hartley to replace Alonso

14m ago
F1 grid has potential for "big reshuffle" in Spain - McLaren Article
Formula 1

F1 grid has potential for "big reshuffle" in Spain - McLaren

Red Bull to debut new, bigger motorhome in Spain Article
Formula 1

Red Bull to debut new, bigger motorhome in Spain

Latest videos
FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa: Race highlights 02:58
WEC

FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa: Race highlights

May 4, 2019
FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa: Hour 5 highlights 03:06
WEC

FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa: Hour 5 highlights

May 4, 2019

Shop Our Store
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Shop Now

News in depth
Toyota explains why it chose Hartley to replace Alonso
WEC

Toyota explains why it chose Hartley to replace Alonso

ACO promises closer LMP1 contest at Le Mans in 2019
Le Mans

ACO promises closer LMP1 contest at Le Mans in 2019

Spa weather saved Ferrari from finishing "absolutely last"
WEC

Spa weather saved Ferrari from finishing "absolutely last"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.